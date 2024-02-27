kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), a supplier of test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry, wrapped up FY2023 with the release of the latest Form 10-K on February 16. In general, the quarterly numbers got worse as the year progressed and the latest quarterly guidance calls for another drop in the top and the bottom line. However, a sustained recovery could follow afterwards, which could take COHU to heights not seen before. Why will be covered next.

COHU has been dealing with a slump for some time

The semiconductor industry fell into a downturn and COHU was one of the first to feel the impact. Revenue on a TTM basis, for instance, reached a record high in Q3 FY2021, only to decline for the last nine quarters. In the most recent quarter or Q4 FY2023, quarterly revenue declined YoY for the ninth consecutive quarter. It is fair to say COHU is in a slump.

The recently released Form 10-K shows as much. The top and the bottom line shrank for the second consecutive year in FY2023. FY2023 declined by 21.7% YoY to $636.3M and non-GAAP EPS declined by 44.3% YoY to $1.62. In terms of GAAP, COHU earned $0.59 a share, a decline of 70.2% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was $113.97M, down 40.7% YoY. The table below shows the numbers for FY2023.

COHU finished with cash and investments of $335.7M, down $52M YoY, partially offset by $34.3M of long-term debt on the balance sheet. Most of the decrease can be attributed to the acquisition of EQT last October for $43M. EQT had revenue of $20M on a TTM basis and the addition is expected to be accretive to FY2024.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Revenue 636,322 812,775 (21.71%) Gross margin 47.6% 47.2% 40bps Income from operations 43,272 125,557 (65.54%) Net income 28,156 96,847 (70.93%) EPS 0.59 1.98 (70.20%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 636,322 812,775 (21.71%) Gross margin 47.9% 47.2% 70bps Income from operations 103,056 175,718 (41.35%) Net income 77,886 141,945 (45.13%) EPS 1.62 2.91 (44.33%) Adjusted EBITDA 113,969 192,244 (40.72%) Click to enlarge

Source: COHU Form 10-K

The numbers did not just drop on an annual basis. They also got worse as the year progressed. Revenue declined sequentially in every quarter to hit $137.2M in Q4 FY2023, the lowest since Q3 FY2018. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.23, down 67.1% YoY, and in terms of GAAP, COHU posted a net loss of $2M or $0.04 per share, down from a profit of $0.45 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.8M, down 58% YoY. The table below shows how the results deteriorated in the latest report.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 137,226 150,804 191,105 (9.00%) (28.19%) Gross margin 47.7% 47.0% 48.7% 70bps (100bps) Income from operations 334 7,402 27,243 (95.49%) (98.77%) Net income (loss) (2,028) 3,915 21,628 - - EPS (0.04) 0.08 0.45 - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue 137,226 150,804 191,105 (9.00%) (28.19%) Gross margin 48.5% 47.1% 48.8% 140bps (30bps) Income from operations 16,721 22,150 40,914 (24.51%) (59.13%) Net income 11,120 16,909 33,538 (34.24%) (66.84%) EPS 0.23 0.35 0.70 (34.29%) (67.14%) Adjusted EBITDA 17,839 24,955 42,464 (28.52%) (57.99%) Click to enlarge

Source: COHU Form 8-K

Guidance calls for the 10th consecutive YoY decline in quarterly revenue with revenue of $101-113M, a decline of 40.4% YoY at the midpoint. Using this as a guideline, COHU is estimated to end up with a non-GAAP loss of $0.01-0.02 a share.

Q1 FY2024 (guidance) Q1 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $101-113M $179.4M (40.36%) Click to enlarge

Source: COHU Form 8-K

The outlook sees a recovery ahead

However, the worst could soon be over. If the outlook is right, Q1 FY2024 might be the trough, followed by a gradual recovery that will strengthen starting in the second half of the year. From the Q4 earnings call:

“At this point we're relying on the information we're getting from our customers that are generally expecting a recovery towards the back half of the year. And this is predominantly automotive and industrial customers' recovery. If you look at the mobile market, we've seen largely a correction already on the inventories, in the mobile space, particularly in the Android, and have seen some start of order pattern already again, into the mobile device market. So you put the two things together, and the expectation here is, again a recovery pattern on the second half of the year.”

Source: COHU earnings call

Keep in mind that the outlook is predicated on an expected return to growth in demand in the worldwide semiconductor market as many industry forecasts have predicted. For instance, WSTS predicts the global semiconductor market will grow by 13.1% YoY to $588B in 2024, a year after shrinking by 9.4% to $520B in 2023.

Still, FY2024 is likely to be the third consecutive year with a YoY decline in the top and the bottom line, mostly because of the hole COHU will have to get out of after H1 FY2024 and Q1 in particular. H2 FY2024 will recoup lost ground, but not all before FY2024 is over. A return to annual growth will have to wait until next year or FY2025.

Extrapolating the sequential change seen in FY2023 to FY2024, except in the other direction, and assuming Q1 FY2024 is the bottom, then COHU is estimated to wind up with non-GAAP EPS of around $0.60 on revenue of $500M in FY2024. This is less than the $1.62 COHU earned on revenue of $636.3M as shown earlier.

The stock closed at $31.88 on February 23, which translates to a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 53.1x and a trailing P/E ratio of 19.7x. Still, the second half of FY2024 is expected to be much stronger than the first half, which is likely to carry over into FY2025. If this happens, FY2025 has a good shot of becoming the first fiscal to report YoY gains in the top and the bottom line since FY2021.

COHU is upbeat with the latest Investor Presentation

COHU presented the latest mid-term financial model for the next 3-5 years at the most recent Investor Presentation held in January 2024. According to this model, COHU could hit $1B in revenue with a CAGR of about 7% and FY2022 the baseline. COHU sees this resulting in non-GAAP EPS of $4.00 with a non-GAAP gross margin of 49%.

Assuming COHU hits its targets and it reaches EPS of $4.00 in say FY2027 at the latest, then this would give you a stock price of $51.60 with a multiple of 12.9x, the average multiple for the last five years. Interestingly, this is very close to where the stock peaked in February 2021 with a high of $51.86.

The stock may be looking for a breakout

COHU is off to a bad start in 2024 as far as the stock is concerned. Many stocks, tech in particular, have seen strong gains in 2024, and the market as a whole is at record highs, but not so with COHU. The stock is down 9.9% YTD. Furthermore, the stock has posted a series of lower lows and lower highs in 2024, a bearish sign. The chart below shows how the stock has been weak for months.

Source: Thinkorswim app

It’s also worth mentioning the stock appears to have encountered support and resistance. The stock reached a 52-weeks high of $43.99 in August 2023, which represents the peak of the uptrend that started after the stock bottomed at $24.06 in July 2022. The stock then proceeded to turn south until it hit a low of $29.07 in November 2023. The stock turned north afterwards until it hit a high of $36.51 in December 2023, before turning south again.

It’s therefore worth mentioning that the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned uptrend, starting with the July 2022 low of $24.06 and ending with the August 2023 high of $43.99, is $28.76. This is just $0.31 below the November 2023 low of $29.07. Fibonacci levels are seen as potential support or resistance levels, which could explain why buyers stepped in at this level.

Furthermore, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned uptrend is $36.38, which is $0.13 removed from the December 2023 high of $36.51. The stock has since moved sideways between the November 2023 low of $29.07 and the December 2023 high of $36.51, which suggests the former can be considered support and the latter resistance.

A stock caught between support in one corner and resistance in the other corner favors sideways action in the short term. There are also no clear potential catalysts on the horizon that could break the stalemate. The latest quarterly report was released this month and the next one won’t be due until early May. All this points to the stock moving in circles for a while longer.

On the other hand, note how the two trendlines are on pace to converge in the previous chart. When this happens the stock will have to break through one of the trendlines, the upper for a move higher or the lower for a move lower. Still, the trendlines are some ways off before converging, so it may be a while before the stock has to decide in which direction to head to.

Investor takeaways

The latest updates from COHU were a disappointment and expectations, including from Wall Street, had to be dialed down. The latest guidance says to expect another drop in the top and the bottom line in Q1 FY2024, which will almost certainly put COHU in the red, GAAP or non-GAAP. The downturn that started in late 2021 continues for COHU.

However, Q1 FY2024 may be the bottom and quarterly results could start to improve in Q2 with further acceleration in H2 FY2024. FY2024 would still end up being the third down year in a row, but FY2025 could see a return to expansion. Keep in mind that this outlook is based on widely held assumptions of a return to growth in the worldwide semiconductor market.

Buying a company close to the bottom makes sense. It's also worth pointing out that the downturn has lasted almost 2.5 years and a change is due. However, there is the possibility industry forecasts may be too optimistic. Recall that the semiconductor market was weaker than anticipated in 2023 and this could happen again in 2024. If the semiconductor market does not grow as expected, COHU will not see an improvement in earnings, at least not to the extent expected in 2024 and 2025.

The stock itself has struggled for months, even after the latest outlook from COHU. This included the 2024 Investor Presentation, which called for EPS to hit $4.00 by FY2027 at the latest. The price action suggests a sizable number of market participants have their doubts about the upbeat outlook, which would explain their reluctance to buy into it.

It’s not a clear-cut decision, and not going long COHU at this time may turn out to be a mistake in hindsight, but I am going with neutral on COHU. The stock seems to be leaning toward sideways action in the next few months if the charts are anything to go by. COHU is trapped between support and resistance. A catalyst may be needed to get out of it and there do not appear to be any nearby at this time.

If COHU’s outlook is correct and Q1 represents the worst of the downturn, followed by a recovery that takes COHU to record earnings before FY2027, then not getting in will have been a lost opportunity. One billion in sales and EPS of $4.00 should pull the stock up, provided of course COHU hits the targets in its 2024 Investor Presentation.

But if forecasters are off in their predictions about the strength of the semiconductor market, as they have been recently, COHU may not see the earnings growth anticipated. The stock in turn is unlikely to gain much in this scenario, especially since COHU is not exactly a bargain at current levels. In this case, those who did not buy in based on upbeat forecasts will be glad they did not.