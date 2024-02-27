Straumann Holding AG (SAUHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Straumann Holding AG (OTCPK:SAUHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2024 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Guillaume Daniellot - CEO
Yang Xu - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Anja Pomrehn - Mirabaud Securities
Daniel Jelovcan - Stifel
Daniel Buchta - Zürcher Kantonalbank
Sibylle Bischofberger - Vontobel
Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays
Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux
Susannah Ludwig - Bernstein
Anchal Verma - JPMorgan
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Guillaume Daniellot
Good morning or good afternoon to you all. Thank you for joining this conference call on Straumann Group's full year results for 2023. After almost 4 years, it's great to hold this full year presentation in hybrid format again, with some of you joining us in person here in Basel at our headquarters.
Please take note of the disclaimer in our media release and on Slide 2. During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.
The conference will follow the usual format. As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, I will share with you some highlights of our strong results. Then our CFO, Yang Xu will dive deeper into the financial details. After that, I'll update you on our key strategic initiatives and the outlook. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, where Yang and myself will be happy to answer your questions.
Let's start with our highlights and move directly to Slide 5. In 2023, we kept our focus on our perform and transform strategic agenda. We continued innovating, adapting and further expanding, which led to another very strong year. Despite the macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions, the team achieved organic revenue growth of 9.8% or CHF 2.5 billion in revenue for the full year. Taking
- Read more current SAUHF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts