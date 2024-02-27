Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 2:40 PM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.63K Followers

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Hession - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Olsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Stemper - ROTH MKM

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dorman Products Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the conference over to David Hession, Dorman's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

David Hession

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Dorman's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Kevin Olsen, our Chief Executive Officer.

First, Kevin will provide a business update. Then I will review the quarterly and full year financial results and provide our 2024 outlook. And then Kevin will provide closing remarks. After that, we'll open the call for questions.

By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release and earnings call presentation, which went out yesterday after the market closed. These documents are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at dormanproducts.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks, earnings release and investor presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.

We advise listeners to review the risk factors and cautionary statements in our most recent 10-Q, 10-K and yesterday's release for important material assumptions, expectations and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements.

We'll also reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DORM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DORM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.