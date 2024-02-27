Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: All Eyes On A Single Segment

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Alibaba reported strong revenue growth numbers in all segments other than the cloud business which had 3% YoY growth in the previous quarter.
  • Alibaba is facing headwinds due to the recent chip ban announced by US government but an increase in AI demand should have a positive impact on its cloud business.
  • In Q3 2023, underperformance in the cloud business led to a correction in Google stock while Microsoft saw a jump in stock price due to better performance in its cloud segment.
  • Alibaba’s cloud business faces easier comp in this quarter and if Alibaba is able to report a double-digit YoY growth in its cloud segment, we could see a strong bullish sentiment toward the stock.
  • Alibaba stock is trading at a very low valuation which gives it a big upside potential if geopolitical tensions ease and the cloud business improves its growth trajectory.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported only 3% YoY revenue growth in cloud business in the recent quarter. This was one of the lowest revenue growth numbers among all the major segments. The growing importance of the cloud business

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments

