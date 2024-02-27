maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported only 3% YoY revenue growth in cloud business in the recent quarter. This was one of the lowest revenue growth numbers among all the major segments. The growing importance of the cloud business in the AI era cannot be overstated. We have already seen a strong correlation between stock performance and cloud businesses within many big tech companies in the US. As mentioned earlier, the other segments of Alibaba like food delivery and international commerce are doing quite well. If the management is able to ramp up the growth numbers within the cloud division, we could see a big change in stock sentiment. Alibaba is facing easier comps for its cloud business in the next few quarters. It is highly likely that the company will be able to deliver 10% or more YoY revenue growth in cloud with good margins. This should provide a strong bullish trajectory for the stock in the next few quarters.

After the third quarter earnings in 2023, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock had corrected by close to 10% as the company reported lower-than-expected results in the cloud business. On the other hand, Microsoft (MSFT) stock had seen a jump as the company beat consensus cloud revenue estimates. This trend has led to better overall stock returns in MSFT compared to Google in the last few months. Alibaba’s cloud business is facing headwinds due to the recent chip ban announced by the US government.

However, Alibaba is investing heavily in new AI tools, which should help the company improve the growth momentum for the cloud business. Alibaba will also face easier comps in the next few quarters within the cloud business. Recent economic data from China shows better than expected growth, and the government is also giving massive stimulus. This should help Alibaba report better growth numbers in the cloud business. A YoY growth of over 10% in cloud business in the next few earnings reports could change the sentiment around Alibaba stock and deliver good returns.

Cloud business is lagging behind

Alibaba reported excellent growth and margin numbers in almost all the segments other than e-commerce and cloud in the previous quarter. The YoY growth in international commerce retail was a staggering 56%. However, the worst-performing segment was also the most important. Alibaba’s cloud growth was only 3% which led to greater doubts over the long-term growth potential of this business.

Alibaba Filings

Figure: Slower YoY growth in cloud business compared to other segments. Source: Alibaba Filings

Alibaba’s cloud business reported $3.95 billion in revenue in the previous quarter. This gives it an annualized rate of $16 billion, and it makes up 10% of the total revenue base for the company.

Due to recent hype around AI, Wall Street is closely following the growth trajectory of cloud businesses for every major tech giant. We have seen a very good example of this in third quarter earnings of 2023.

Ycharts

Figure: Stock trajectory of Google and Microsoft stock after the third-quarter earnings call.

Google stock had corrected by over 10% after the third quarter earnings call due to lower-than-expected cloud business growth. Google Cloud reported revenue of $8.41 billion, compared to Wall Street expectation of $8.62 billion. On the other hand, Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing reported YoY revenue growth of 29% compared to expectations of 26.2%.

If Alibaba can deliver better-than-expected growth in the cloud division over the next few quarters, we could see a much better bullish sentiment towards the stock and a strong upward trajectory in the price movement.

Headwinds due to geopolitical tensions

Almost all bearish arguments for Alibaba stock mention the growing geopolitical risk associated with the stock. However, investors should note that geopolitical tensions have a short-term impact compared to long-term trends within the cloud industry. An increase in rhetoric can lead to a short-term bearish correction in the stock. On the other hand, any signs of rapprochement between the US and China can rapidly improve the sentiment towards Alibaba stock. This factor can help long-term investors to pick up Alibaba stock when it is in the correction phase. It should also be noted that despite the current tensions, Alibaba's rival Pinduoduo (PDD) has performed very strongly. This shows that a lot of the issues facing Alibaba stock are due to company-specific problems and not because of external factors.

The current tensions will likely persist till the current election cycle comes to a close later this year. One of the first tasks of the next administration would be to lay out a clear approach for future relations between the US and China. Despite the tensions over Taiwan, there is a very high probability that the rhetoric will reduce after the current election cycle. The Chinese economy is facing several headwinds, and the last issue the government in China would want is a decoupling of relations with the US and other Western allies.

Tailwinds for Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba has maintained a strong market share within the cloud industry in China. In a recent report, Canalys estimated that Alibaba Cloud is the leader in China with 34% market share. It is likely that Alibaba will be able to retain its market share in the cloud industry as new AI technologies launched by Alibaba cloud increase the loyalty for the platform.

Canalys

Figure: Market share of Alibaba and other competitors within the cloud industry in China.

The overall pie for the cloud industry is increasing as more customers move their data to the cloud space. At the same time, the market share of the Big 4 cloud players is also increasing due to the massive requirement of capital investment in new chips and AI features. Smaller cloud companies are not able to make heavy capital investment required for new AI chips.

Alibaba is also showing good improvement in margin for the cloud segment. Alibaba Cloud reported 86% YoY jump in EBITA. The EBITA margin is still quite low at 8.5% compared to 25%-30% reported by Amazon's (AMZN) AWS for the last few years. This shows that Alibaba Cloud has a long runway in terms of improving profitability. It is likely that the company will see economies of scale as the revenue growth improves, which should help in lifting the margins.

Alibaba Filings

Figure: Improvement in margins of Alibaba Cloud. Source: Alibaba Filings

Alibaba Cloud’s annualized revenue rate is $16 billion. Amazon’s AWS has reported trailing twelve month revenue of $88 billion. Hence, Alibaba Cloud has a revenue base equal to 17% of AWS and the long-term growth potential of Alibaba Cloud is quite strong. If Alibaba is able to deliver double-digit revenue growth in cloud segment in the next few quarters, it would significantly improve the long-term estimates for this business.

Impact on Alibaba stock

We have already seen the significant impact of cloud performance on the overall stock of Big Tech companies in the US. This will likely be replicated for Alibaba stock. If Alibaba stock is able to show good performance in the cloud business in the next earnings report, we could see a significant jump in the stock momentum. Wall Street will closely watch the revenue growth and margins of the cloud segment for Alibaba in my view.

It should also be noted that Alibaba is facing tough challenge from PDD in the e-commerce segment, which reported YoY growth of only 2%. Alibaba would find it difficult to match the discounts offered by PDD while maintaining high margins in the e-commerce segment. Hence, it becomes even more important for the management to focus on cloud computing and deliver strong results in this segment.

Ycharts

Figure: Price movement in Alibaba and PDD in the last year. Source: Ycharts

The e-commerce segment is quite saturated, and it would be difficult for Alibaba to deliver double-digit growth from the current high base. This increases the importance of cloud computing, which will see higher demand as more companies move towards adopting new AI tools.

Despite the recent chip ban, Alibaba is in a strong position to leverage its own tools to deliver a strong growth momentum in cloud within China. The stock is trading near an all-time low price allowing for a significant upside if the numbers improve within important segments like cloud.

Investor Takeaway

Wall Street is giving greater importance to cloud businesses compared to other segments for all tech companies. This was reflected in the recent stock trajectory of Google and Microsoft. Alibaba is facing a lot of bearish sentiment as the e-commerce growth stalls, but also due to increasing geopolitical tensions. However, it is showing rapid margin improvement in the cloud business.

The YoY revenue growth in its cloud segment was only 3%. Alibaba will face easier comps in this segment over the next few quarters. If this metric increases to double-digit growth, we could see a rapid improvement in sentiment towards Alibaba stock. I believe the current rock bottom price of Alibaba favors investors hunting for value.