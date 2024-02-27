Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Management Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) UBS Financial Services Conference Transcript February 27, 2024 12:10 PM ET

Vilas Abraham

Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. I’m Vilas Abraham, the BDC analyst here at UBS. And for this session, I am pleased to be joined by Mr. Kipp deVeer, the CEO of Ares Capital Corporation and Head of Ares Credit Group; as well as Scott Lem, the newly appointed CFO at ARCC.

As many of you know, ARCC is the largest publicly traded BDC with $23 billion in assets, as well as one of the longest running public BDCs with a nearly 20-year track record in direct lending.

So with that brief introduction, why don’t we jump in. Thank you for joining us, Kipp and Scott.

Kipp deVeer

Thanks for having us. Great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vilas Abraham

Maybe we can start, Kipp, with your perspective on the U.S. economy. Through the lens of your middle market, direct lending business, how would you characterize the health, or lack thereof, of the economy as we move through 2024?

Kipp deVeer

Yes. I mean, I think, by way of background, our company has investments in over 400 middle market companies, a pretty broad set of industries. But I guess the lens I might overlay is, we’re not investing to a benchmark, so actually kind of a key to our strategy has actually been to position the portfolio in what we think are more defensive areas of the economy, different industries that we think will be more resilient.

So when we look specifically at our portfolio, we actually feel pretty good about the economy, maybe better than I might have expected 18 months ago in the face of a pretty dramatic rate tightening cycle.

We use a couple of metrics just to describe the overall health. We grade our portfolio, which I think you’re aware of, 1 through 4. You come on as a 3, which as a new underwriting means you’re at plan. So our average portfolio weight today is just above 3.

And then we look at 2s, which are the underperformers, and 1s, which are really the troubled companies. So it’s kind of the need to monitor more closely if we added those two buckets up today, it’s well below 10% and really in line with historical average. So quick summary, we feel pretty good about the economy and about the portfolio today.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. How about inflation dynamics specifically? Are you seeing anything that would suggest that the direction of travel may not be lower in the way that most folks seem to be thinking about it?

Kipp deVeer

No. Actually, probably, in the camp of inflation has, I think, largely been controlled by this tightening cycle. We started, just as evidence in the portfolio, to see real signs of inflation pretty much after everybody got unlocked from their houses, again, and call it, the summer of 2021. So it was pretty apparent to us looking at the portfolio that a combination of very vibrant demand to go buy things and do things and not be stuck in your house with a pandemic, coupled with some of the supply chain disruptions that we’ve all read a lot about, price increases really started rolling through in a lot of our companies fall of 2021 and they’ve really, most of our companies tend to be, again, defensive service oriented. They tend to have a lot of pricing power, but in certain places, I’ve seen companies raise prices 6 times, 7 times, 8 times in two years. That really started to stop by last summer, I’d say. It’s really not evident in the way that it was for us two years ago.

Vilas Abraham

Got it. Okay. That’s helpful color.

Kipp deVeer

Sure.

Vilas Abraham

Let’s talk about competition a little bit. So after a year and a half of private credit seeming to be the only game in town, broadly syndicated loan market is bouncing back, spreads on large deals seem to have narrowed considerably. The recent reports of the $3 billion Ares-led deal for Ardonagh closing with a spread of 475 basis points. And it feels like just a few months ago we were closer to 600-ish. So is this a new sea level for pricing, in your opinion, and in terms of deal structure as well, is anything changing?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, look, I think, if you look broadly at credit spreads, they’re pretty tight, right? And I think that reflects an environment where the default rate remains pretty low, and I think, folks are more constructive on the economy than they might have been, at least than I was, 12 months to 18 months ago. So I don’t know if it’s a soft landing or whatever we want to call it, but I think that confidence has narrowed credit spreads. The other thing that has contributed to that is actually just, frankly, a lack of deal activity.

The good news, though, was last year, with a lot of the banks having issues and not being very aggressive in the leveraged finance markets, particularly the single B and below-leveraged finance markets, direct lending kind of was the only game in town. We think the group of us and others did probably 75% of the new LBO financings in the market and the press is all over your question these days.

The banks are back and they’re going to kill you guys, and we remind them that you guys and a lot of the other banks are very significant partners to us in a lot of different ways. So we’re happy that we’re in just what I think of as a much more balanced environment where there are public leveraged finance alternatives and then there are private credit alternatives.

But I think those market share gains that we do build up over time and the fair way that expands for direct lending over time leaves some lasting gains for us. So but I think it’s a very balanced and healthy environment for new deals. Hopefully it picks up. It’s pretty slow.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Yeah. That kind of relates to my next question, right? So despite this more recent kind of uptick competition from the BSL market, on the earnings call, you were constructive on origination volumes for 2024, guided to an uptick in deal activity this year for ARCC from the $6 billion in commitment in 2023. Can you just give us a little bit more color on how you get there? Is it really simply just a smaller share potentially but a bigger pie? How do you think about that?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, I think, our -- we had -- last year was a little funny because we had a very significant fourth quarter, right, which made us feel very enthusiastic about things healing and transaction volume picking up into this year.

While it’s been okay, I would frankly have expected it to be a little busier. It was just at another one of the conferences going on down here that you’re probably aware of around the corner with people that are pretty active in the leveraged finance space too. And whether it was banks or non-banks, everybody was saying it’s a little slower than I might have expected.

And I personally thought that a lot of the deal activity that we saw in Q4 would carry over into Q1 and Q2, in particular with, I think, an election that’s going to be a little bumpy come November that people would try to pull some activity forward.

It’s okay, but it’s not rebounded as quickly as I think a lot of us might have hoped. I do think and I’ve said this publicly before, the real pressure that should compel transaction activity is the fact that the LPs in private markets generally today, particularly in private equity, really are looking for capital to get returned, right? They’re desperate for capital to get returned.

And the thing that maybe is gumming it up a little bit is everyone’s dealing with a different valuation environment, because rates are so much higher. So I think there’s just a little bit of that mismatch of expectations continuing between buyers and sellers.

Vilas Abraham

So do you feel -- still feel good about higher commitments in 2024 versus 2023?

Kipp deVeer

That’s our base case. Yeah.

Vilas Abraham

Yeah.

Kipp deVeer

That’s still what I think our base case is, so I’m not going to say we’ve made any changes, but we’re scratching our heads a little bit that it’s February and we thought it might be a little busier by now.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Okay. So prepayments, obviously, very difficult to predict, but do you have a feel for how net growth could trend through the year and how much of a risk is a meaningful spike in prepayments, particularly as it relates to the BSL market potentially refining away 2022, 2023 vintage?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, our base case, again, is for a better gross originations year. We also think that’ll drive a growth in net originations. BSL takeouts of our portfolio is not as significant as probably a repricing trend in some of the larger names where companies are looking to just simply reduce their interest costs but stay with their existing borrowers.

But it’s equally hard to predict, perhaps, is how you see originations in February. But environment feels very ordinary course, maybe a little on the slower than I might have expected side, but I think healthy, and again, I think, this need for LPs to turn things over is going to compel transaction activity for the year.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Fair enough. Then just on the fundraising side of things for direct lending more broadly, how have things been trending lately and where do you see it going from here?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, I can’t comment, but we’ve had a couple direct lending funds in the market that are all either closed or marching towards closing and not a lot has changed, frankly, in the institutional environment. I think that, we and others have demonstrated that there’s great risk reward in this asset class and it’s lived through now a financial crisis and a pandemic and all of this other stuff with pretty good results, particularly if you’re smart about selecting which managers that you want to be with.

So, 2023 was the largest fundraising year we had at Ares. Direct lending was a significant contributor to that, but it’s not just the BDC, right? So, I mean, we have a BDC, we have a perpetual BDC in the wealth management channel, we’ve got a series of commingled funds that do private credit, we have a business in Europe, we’re in Asia, so it’s pretty broad-based, but not a lot of change on the fundraising side.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Taking a step back a little bit, I wanted to touch on strategy. So, over time, ARCC’s portfolio has been 60% to 70% senior secured, 30%-ish junior, 10% equity. Why do you think that’s the right mix and do you see any change to that in the foreseeable future?

Kipp deVeer

I don’t see any change because it’s the same group of people that have been doing it together with pretty much the same strategy for 20 years. So, look, there are folks, well, let me back up for a second, there are folks who say, oh, I only do senior, right? I focus on senior because that’s the lowest risk asset class. It’s like, well, yeah, of course, it is. It also generates the lowest return, right?

So I think we have an approach where we want to bring the most flexible set of capital and tools to our borrowers. It helps us increase originations, right? So if you say, we’re capable of being senior lenders, we can be mezzanine and junior capital investors and I’ll get back to the equity as well, but most of the folks we do deals with like that we’re minority equity partners in their companies too for alignment and all sorts of other things.

But first and foremost, it gives us what we think is the broadest origination tool. And when you drive a ton of originations with a really scaled platform, it actually allows you to say no more. And we would say the hardest thing about our job is we close 5% of the deals that we look at, right? We tell people no 95% of the time. So really being able to maximize that origination goes hand in hand with the flexible toolkit.

But I’ll go back to the equity piece. I -- the lending business is a very asymmetric business, right? You make a commitment. You get paid upfront fees. You collect a coupon and you hopefully get paid back.

Guess what? It’s impossible to be in the lending business without generating losses. Hopefully you can mitigate them and keep them as low as possible, but the way that we’ve always believed that you offset that is by being capable and willing to go in and invest in some of the higher risk reward areas, which of course is junior debt and equity.

And our track record would tell you that we’re pretty good at that and it’s an important part of the strategy. I don’t want an asymmetric lending portfolio that can only generate losses and not generate gains. So I think it will -- I think we’ll keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve been successful doing it for 20 years, so I think we’ll stick to what we do.

Vilas Abraham

You offered some stats on the earnings call about still being active in the traditional middle market, call it, sub $50 million in EBITDA-type companies. It sounds like there’s still interest there, but at the platform level, as Ares continues to grow, do these smaller deals still make sense? I think, court addressed this a little bit last week in some public comments, but just from your perspective.

Kipp deVeer

What did he say?

Vilas Abraham

Yeah. Does it move the needle?

Kipp deVeer

It does. I mean, look, the reality of the business is it’s changed a lot, right? Our team’s been doing it for a long time. When this asset class was all getting developed, it was -- the core middle market was $10 million to $50 million EBITDA, right? Then it became $10 million to $100 million and I was pulling up a text from our IR team. But we still look at deals that have $10 million EBITDA and we look at companies that have $400 million EBITDA because we’ve got a better market opportunity and a broader product set.

But if you look through some of the stats that we publish, the median LTM EBITDA on our portfolio today is $70 million, right? So that to me is core middle market. Of course, when you’re doing bigger deals, the math waits for you that your weighted average number gets pulled up, so we get a lot of questions because our weighted average number is $275 million.

But that’s not really our target borrower. I mean, we’re capable there, but the target borrower really remains $25 million to $150 million EBITDA, right? Any $1 billion or less financing the banks have absolutely no interest in. It offers no aftermarket liquidity to more traditional loan and high-yield buyers, of which we’re one, and Ares on its public side is skewed away from that.

So we’ll absolutely do small deals. The only thing I’d add is I do think smaller deals are riskier, right? You inherently have less sophisticated management teams. You probably have more of a reliance on one, two, or three products instead of 10, 20 or 30 products. You’re probably not global. You may have more of a regional bent.

So our inclination has always been add more pricing to compensate for the risk, and I would tell you that, at the bottom end of the direct lending competition where you have some newer and smaller people, they can all compete in those smaller deals and the premium has sort of gotten sucked out of that market by the capital there. The pricing that we see in a $2 billion unitranche is frankly not all that different than the pricing in a $200 million club direct loan that a bunch of folks can kind of kill each other competing on.

Vilas Abraham

Interesting. Surprising.

Kipp deVeer

It’s surprising to me, too. Yeah. I think it’s just fragmented competition at the lower end of that market.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Let’s talk about balance sheet management a little bit. So ARCC as well as the whole industry, frankly, brought down leverage meaningfully in 2022, 2023. Now leverage at ARCC is around 1.05-ish times. What’s the normalized level there, and just how do you think about the path for leverage in different potential rate scenarios?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, Scott, obviously, spends a lot of his day doing this, so I’ll let him chime in, but the big snapshot is the company has roughly $11 billion of NAV and about $10 million something of debt, and about half of it is secured bank financing and about half of it is unsecured notes that we’ve been able to issue in the market.

So we’ve consistently said we like to operate in that 1 times to 1.25 times range. We don’t think it introduces significant risk to the earnings or to the balance sheet. It can amplify our earnings a little bit, but unlike a bank or a mortgage rate or whatever that uses a lot more leverage than we do or other BDCs do, we really just view it as a way to enhance returns conservatively.

It tends to modulate in that range based on originations versus repayments. So if we’re in a net originations quarter, we’ll draw a little bit more on the facility, and if we’re in a net repayments quarter, we’ll pay down debt, which is a little bit of what’s happened lately. And Scott, I’ll turn it over to you a little bit to talk about how we’ve thought about financing markets.

Scott Lem

Yeah.

Kipp deVeer

But the one real constraint is that 1.25-ish times on the top end when we spend time with the rating agencies as an investment-grade rated company, which is something we intend on remaining, they really don’t buy off and I’m not sure I agree with them, but they really don’t buy off on leverage in BDCs north of 1.3 times or 1.4 times.

Scott Lem

Yeah. I mean, I think, on the leverage front, the fact that we’re earning such, even with spreads tightening on new deals, the overall return is still 11%, 12%. We’re generating nice earnings for the company without necessarily having to stretch for more leverage, so I think we’re operating at a comfortable level right now.

Kipp deVeer

I think the only other thing that’s probably worth noting, because maybe it’s underappreciated, maybe it’s not, but just having been involved with the company since its inception 20 years ago, the liability structure in the industry is so much better now than it used to be, right?

So when we were a smaller company, we had no choice, but we had an asset liability mismatch that obviously exists in other financial services companies that we were cognizant of and not very happy about, i.e., we made loans and investments that tended to have a duration of three years to four years to five years and we were funded almost entirely through one-year credit facilities from folks like you guys.

We sorted through all that during the financial crisis, but one of the things that we did to be sure that we could keep developing and scale was really get larger, get that investment grade rating, be able to tap the unsecured market and that allowed us to extend the duration of our liabilities such that today we probably have an almost perfect match of assets and liabilities, both with duration of about four years.

Vilas Abraham

So then, yeah, just in terms of the liability stack, in the near-term, you guys have been active in the unsecured market about half of last year in January. Are you thinking about anything else major in the near-term to optimize it further? Are you comfortable there?

Kipp deVeer

No. I think we’re always very opportunistic about how we raise our debt capital and clearly we want to make sure we have enough capital to support our clients. I think we feel like we’ve pretty much resolved all the maturities for this year. We do have a little under $2 billion maturing next year. So, we may look at it opportunistically. I think we’re pretty happy we got the deal done. We did get more rates that have gapped out a little bit.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. So why don’t we move on to everyone’s favorite topic, credit quality. So my old colleague liked to use the phrase waiting for Godot a lot and I feel like that’s what this credit cycle has felt like. So the sector credit quality has been fine, ARCC even better, but how do you see the cadence of defaults over the next 12 months to 18 months? And if it’s a slow bleed, how do we know when we’re past the peak and which maybe pockets of direct lending would you think may show issues first if there are meaningful issues?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. Look, I mean, I think, the leaders in the direct lending industry have continued to grow their importance, advantage, relative strength. So to your question about underperformance, I think, that you’re going to see more dispersion of results depending on managers, because inevitably we think we have better origination, more origination, more diverse origination, better product set than others.

So we think there are a lot of other people getting adversely selected on new deals. We think our ability to see the best credits is key. So I don’t think there’s a particular pocket, but I think some of the scale experience managers who have great origination and know how to manage risk are going to do better than the other folks, right?

My prospect for the year is, I don’t know if it’s waiting for good now or a slow bleed or whatever. I think it’s a pretty traditional credit cycle where people say, do you think defaults are going to go up this year? I’m like, of course, they’re going to go up this year. Like, by how much?

Our non-accrual rate’s about 1.4% today. The historical average is 3. The peak during the GFC, when we also happened to buy a pretty troubled portfolio in allied capital, I think, went to 5.5%. So my expectation is that defaults will go up to the historical average. I don’t expect them to materially exceed the historical average, because I think the economy’s pretty good and defaults are fine. It’s part of the business, right? Defaults are not losses.

So if you get into a situation that’s underperforming and you have a good asset management team that can go out and figure out how to minimize losses where you have defaults, that’s the key. So that’s my guess for what happens over the remainder of the year. The reality is you’ve got a lot of companies that have higher borrowing costs. They have good liquidity today, but they’ve been exhausting it, right?

So depleting cash, drawing revolving credit facilities and that’ll take some time to roll through, and I think, that’ll continue to roll through this year and maybe even the next year. But nothing of epic concern, I think, for us, it’s natural. It’s to what some of your colleagues were saying, that you should expect that’s what’ll happen for the next 12 months.

Vilas Abraham

And so, yeah, in terms of underperformers, about 10% of ARCC’s investments are no 1 or 2 rated, so below average performance and that’s not an excessive number. But curious, are there any common themes around those companies and what are the nature of the conversations happening now between ARCC, those companies and their sponsors, since historically ARCC is very good at getting ahead of a situation?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, look, being proactive and understanding where you think the issues are is key. Good communication, getting good information from those companies is key. The two things -- the two areas where maybe if there are some common themes, and I think, you’ve heard this from some others, has been certain parts of the healthcare business, particularly that are heavy on staffing and saw real wage inflation, whether it’s a dental practice or a group of nurses. There was a lot of wage inflation in that population.

I remember however long it was, a year ago or 18 months ago, when nobody wanted to go to work. I mean, that was a contributor in those businesses, and again, because they’re billing on a capitated basis, either Medicaid or Aetna or whoever else, they have less pricing pressure than other parts of the healthcare business. I think you’ve seen that in public companies.

And the other one was simply, this sounds dumb, but companies that make things, right? So we have companies that make socks. We have a company that makes food ingredients for food service. They were all able to increase prices, because they were seeing cost side pressure coming out of COVID with supply chains, but you can only increase prices on things that are a little bit more commodity oriented so much.

And obviously, when you’re talking about going direct to consumer in some of these businesses, that world’s changing a lot, with Amazon and the way that people shop and buy things and the shrinking of retail. So probably those two areas of the portfolio, more common or more similar stress than anything else.

But away from that and then what are we doing? I mean, it’s all about early prevention. A lot of this maybe increase in defaults, I think, will be a result of less cash flow at companies. So for the first time, I don’t know if it’s in my career, but in a while, you’re actually seeing companies that are growing. Maybe they’re not hitting plan, but they’re growing. But they just have a lot less cash flow around because the cost of servicing debt went up by so much.

Most of them, we calculate an interest coverage ratio in the portfolio. It’s still 1.7 times, right? So most of the companies, 90% plus of the companies in our portfolio, while they’re tighter, they’re still current and they’re growing and I don’t have any expectation that they’re going to turn into non-accruals anytime soon.

So it really is our focus looking at the 10%-ish that we’ve identified as 1s and 2s and how do we get ahead of that and the typical solution is you look to the owner of the company, very often being private equity firms and say, cash flow looks like it’s getting tight or the company’s not performing, you’re sort of the first line of defense here. What’s the plan? Are we going to deleverage? Are you going to bring in new capital? But that’s ongoing. So that’s kind of what we’re doing today with those names.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Makes sense. Let me ask one more question here and then open it up to the room for questions.

Kipp deVeer

Yeah.

Vilas Abraham

This is maybe a bit of a loaded one, but just given -- it’s also been in the media a bit, just the regulatory future of private credit as an asset class, how do you think about that and is there anything that you can do to prepare for any changes?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. We spend a lot of time, we’re areas of public company. We -- the BDC is a public company. They’re obviously both regulated by the SEC and we get looked at in a whole host of different ways. Again, it’s not a bank, right?

So when the bank regulators come to talk to us because they’re curious about the asset class, I’ve found for the most part, they don’t really understand our business very well. We try to be incredibly transparent to explain it to them.

And for the most part, they get through their questioning, trying to understand, I think good questions. How do your leveraged facilities work? How levered are you? Do you match the duration of your liabilities to your assets? And we give them the answers, some of which I’ve spoken about and they’re like, oh, great.

So what happens if the asset level performance isn’t what you expected? And we said, well, instead of delivering a 12% return for investors, we deliver a 6%, right? And then the LPs either hire us again to manage fund for or they don’t, right? So it regulates, the performance is what regulates, who gets to operate in this space.

Away from the bank regulators, obviously, or insurance regulators, neither of which are frankly all that relevant, but come to us and ask questions, I don’t really understand what the increased regulation direction of travel is, right?

I mean, the BDC in particular publishes a really, really, thick Q and K that details every investment we make, every term of every financing facility that we have. So, people are always like, oh, shadow banking. We’re, like, we’re not in the shadows. Like, we disclose lots and lots of information about what we do every quarter.

So I just don’t see any change. Nothing’s really shifted in the last bunch of years. The press likes to write about it, and they’ve been wrong for 15 years now. But I don’t see any real regulatory changes coming.

Vilas Abraham

Okay. Do you have any questions in the room?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Just, Kipp, you were just talking briefly, right? You’re seeing growing, performing companies getting their cash flow squeezed. So I guess the returns to equity have been compressed with the higher rate environment. Just curious how you perceive, like, credit quality if we do end up in a higher, longer environment. I guess because sponsors may be okay with those lower returns on equity for 12 months to 18 months, right, but may be hoping for some rate relief, but if that rate relief doesn’t come, can we see further stresses to credit?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. Somebody asked me this in one of the one-on-ones. I don’t --so I think an increase in interest rates from here would create a lot of problems for a lot of people in a variety of different businesses. My belief is that’s unlikely.

I think that the current landscape for leveraged finance and private equity broadly has adapted to this new higher rate environment and higher for longer. But it’s still making its way through and some of the regulatory questions in the press about private credit and all that that I think has been hugely wrong, I think is missing the point that you’re making, which is you’re seeing slow growth and higher debt servicing costs, which means less cash flow, less deleveraging, and again, with a higher base rate, inevitably a lower valuation environment.

And private equity in particular has paid very high prices for companies over the last five years to seven years. I think it would be very difficult for them to exit them any time soon at remotely similar valuations, which, as we described, the current dynamic is much worse for the equity in a lot of these companies than it is for the debt, right?

And I think that’s why the system has stuck up a little bit, right? Folks are not compelled to go out and sell things that they think they’re going to generate a 6% return on when the hurdle to generate carry in their fund is 8% and their LP’s expectation is that they’re going to do at least net 15%, right? And that’s not available right now.

So but we keep reminding people who are like, oh, credit, it’s going to be a huge bloodbath. And we’re like, what about all this private equity that’s gone to work in the last five years to seven years that I think is really challenged to meet return expectations?

Unidentified Analyst

Just the example of some of those Class 1 and 2 loans, where you go to the private equity and ask them for more equity, if they say no, what’s the next step?

Kipp deVeer

I mean, it’s a little bit of a delicate negotiation, but luckily we’ve kind of been doing this a long time. The good news, frankly, even since COVID, which was a real liquidity disruption in a lot of these companies, the playbook has and continues to be in our underperformers, we’re happy to be part of the solution, right?

We’re happy to provide amendments and modifications and maybe we can decrease the cash interest that we’re taking in relative to, probably, getting a higher all-in interest rate, but a lot of it accruing in PIK for a certain period of time.

When we make those modifications, we make them with pretty much a requirement that the owner supports the business with new liquidity if it needs it and we’ve had very good success of driving that. It’s a little bit of a funny conversation.

So if you ask for equity and they say, no, the next conversation is probably we try to get equity to come into the company to deal with liquidity. You said, no, I mean, we’re looking six months ahead and to me it looks like company’s going to run out of money. And if it does, what would you expect us to do other than file Chapter 11 and go reorganize it in the courts?

But this is a discussion, right? Because bankruptcy tends to be a very value destructive process. It’s incredibly expensive in terms of hiring advisors and lawyers. That’s never our -- our goal is never to get there, right? We want to have a collaborative relationship with our partners.

And the good news is, particularly on the private equity side, there’s a lot of repeat business there, right? So we have sponsors that we’re in eight, 10 portfolio companies with. It tends to be a pretty productive dialogue and they understand the balance of what their responsibilities is versus what they can reasonably ask for from us as a lender.

Vilas Abraham

Anybody else? Maybe I’ll end with a dividend question, Kipp. So, at the $0.48 level that the dividend’s at, so that’s well covered by core earnings, right? That was $0.63 in Q4. So it almost seems like the dividend is set to absorb even more rate cuts than the forward curve has priced in. Just how are you thinking about setting that base, and just generally, do you think about this kind of excess earnings on a continual basis to support NAV, which has done actually pretty well?

Kipp deVeer

Yeah. I mean, we sort of made our way in the space way back when with even Allied Capital, American Capital for a long time kind of overpaying dividends relative to their core. So we definitely want the core to exceed the dividend over a pretty long projection period. So the team agonized when we raised the dividend to $0.48, because it was obvious to everybody that with higher base rates, the company had significantly more earning power.

But, of course, the question was back then in a world of BDCs where you can’t cut your dividend, how do we raise it to justify, obviously, higher levels of core without having to turn back around and pick your time frame two years or three years and say, oh, we overshot it, now we need to cut it.

So typically what we’ve done is, make sure we have a very safe core dividend, which we think is very attractive, and again, is built on, income streams coming off 400-plus companies. So the diversity of what actually contributes to that dividend is much higher than other BDCs, so I’d argue it’s a much safer dividend.

And then we build NAV over time and to the extent we think we’ve materially out-earned the dividend, as you guys know, we have a history of occasionally declaring special dividends, some of which we’ll pay at year-end. That’s typically when we look to clean it up is around year-end.

And we’ve done everything in the past from issue one special dividend to a special dividend payable over four quarters. But at the core of it is we want a really high quality, really stable dividend that everybody has a tremendous amount of confidence in. We can always supplement that through other distributions.

Vilas Abraham

Fantastic. All right. Thank you…

