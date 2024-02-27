Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stretched Valuations And Gemini PR Blunder Put Google At Risk

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.15K Followers

Summary

  • Google's stock has rallied 50% in the past year and is now unattractive due to expensive valuations and the risks facing the brand from the Gemini AI chatbot rollout.
  • Google now trades at a free cash flow multiple of 38x once stock-based compensation is taken into account, which is particularly expensive for a large company with slowing growth.
  • The controversy surrounding the images generated by Gemini poses a risk of a backlash and potentially suggest the workforce is out of touch with its customer base.

Man Looks Up At Arrow That Missed The Target

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

A year ago I argued that Google's stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was around 50% undervalued relative to the rest of the Nasdaq 100, due to its high free cash flow yield, and the stock has since rallied 50%. While

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.15K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
casapan
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (62)
How many stocks can you find at 25 PE?
p
potter303
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (16)
Nobody will comment because they don't want to get a strike from the censor. The others agree with the AI even if it's wrong. Trust the science!
Smith: "We are not here because we're free, we are here because we're NOT free". - the matrix
l
liberty and justice
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (168)
Meh. I’ll keep adding. Cheap on a forward P/E basis (22) and a leader in AI which is yet to be monetized. The cloud and YouTube are probably worth 2/3rds or more of the market cap. Waymo another multi-billion free option. Potential remains enormous with limited downside.
l
lbeachmike
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (1.42K)
@liberty and justice Leader in poor management. It is a large position for me, because financials are great ... but I would love to see a leadership page. Just think of the potential in their business if they made half the effort META did to make the business efficient.
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (1.46K)
AI will take 3 years at a minimum to mature. Whatever AI leaders are doing is all trial and error. The current PR is temporary, i see this as an opportunity to load given market is bullish long term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.