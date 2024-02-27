Fajar Kholikul Amri/iStock via Getty Images

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) just reported positive results for two of its clinical products from its pipeline. The first of which would be with JANX007 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. [mCRPC] in a phase 1a study. The company performed very well in this study, showing that increased dosing allowed for improved clinical response for these patients. There is an opportunity for investors to keep an eye on here, and that would be with a clinical dosing update expected in the 2nd half of 2024. This is very good news, because it means new higher doses could deepen the response further. Such an update from Janux could be viewed as a huge positive for the market and could provide additional stock upside.

Another reason to focus on this biotech would be the synergy possible between JANX007 and enzalutamide. It is quite possible that by combining both of these drugs, it may help to overcome resistance observed in enzalutamide-treated mCRPC patients. Not only that, but it would position the company to be able to target 1st-line and 2nd-line mCRPC patients. Single-agent drug only handles 2nd-line to 3rd line.

Lastly, this isn't the only program where it has proven its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] to work. Concurrently with the release of mCRPC results, it also released positive data from the phase 1a study using JANX008 for the treatment of EGFR mutant solid tumors. Positive data was achieved for this program as well and things could get better as dose-escalation is able to continue.

JANX007 For The Treatment Of Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

The first program to go over involves the use of JANX007, which is being advanced in the phase 1a study known as ENGAGER-PSMA-01. This trial recruited and treated patients with advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC] using this Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr]. Prostate cancer is a type of disease where cancerous cells start to grow out of control. In the early stages of disease, it is hard to detect. However, when the cancer becomes advanced or metastatic, there are a host of symptoms these patients with mCRPC experience. Such symptoms that these patients experience are as follows:

Blood in the urine

Trouble being able to urinate

Bone pain that develops

Erectile dysfunction.

Plus, there are many other symptoms that these patients go through. There is a significant market opportunity, because this is a large market. It is expected that the global prostate cancer therapeutics market could reach $28.5 billion by 2032. The initial goal is to use single agent JANX007 treatment for 2nd line or 3rd line mCRPC patients. It is said that about 5% to 7% of men with prostate cancer have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis.

As I noted in the beginning above, Janux is advancing single-agent Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] JANX007 for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC]. This is being done so in the early-stage phase 1a ENGAGER-PSMA-01 study. Despite this drug candidate being in early testing, it has already been able provide significant proof of clinical activity.

Why do I believe that this biotech has been able to make significant clinical progress despite an early study? I believe it's all about the increased dosing leading to improved clinical outcomes. Consider that 10 out of 18 patients [56%] in the cohort who only took the first dose of ≥ 0.1 mg of JANX007 had achieved PSA50 declines. That was a good start with such a low dose, but PSA50 declines improved in the next batch of patients who took the≥ 0.2mg of drug. For these patients, there was 5 out of 6 patients [83%] who achieved this type of decline.

There are two aspects to consider here. The first is that this was with a heavily pre-treated mCRPC patient population.

Secondly, such positive early clinical data was achieved with no greater than Grade 2 Cytokine Release Syndrome [CRS]. This bodes well compared to other drugs being advanced for mCRPC, because safety is a major concern. With Janux's technology being developed to possibly counter such a safety issue, it could create a competitive advantage. Not only that, but the ability to avoid CRS early on means that it could escalate dosing as well to deepen responses. The positive results achieved were possible because of the company advancing the use of its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] technology platform.

A problem with other T cell engager biotechs is limited pharmacokinetic activity against solid tumors. Along with the problem of running into a lot of safety issues. A lot of third-party T cell engager [TCE] biotechs had to drop their program due to CRS and other toxicity issues.

Well, this TRACTr platform from Janux takes care of this with several improvements. One of the ways safety in healthy tissues is achieved is to add a mask on the binding domain of the TCE. Why do this? That is to limit its binding activity on this domain specifically with healthy tissue.

Another way it improves safety is that the TCEs upon diffusion are immediately cleared in the tumor. This greatly reduces systemic toxicity and in turn should theoretically translate to less CRS and other adverse events. The stock is trading exceedingly higher by 176% on the back of this positive data, plus the release of phase 1a data from the other program, which is using JANX008 for the treatment of patients with EGFR expressing solid tumors.

With the stock trading much higher on the back of this news, why do I believe further gains are possible here? I believe it is because of what is to come in the latter part of this year. It is expected that Janux will provide an update on the doses to be used as part of the expansion for the ongoing phase 1a study in the 2nd half of 2024. This is important, because as I described above the data released thus far shows that despite doses of JANX007 being increased, no CRS was observed above Grade 2. All of this achieved in heavily pre-treated patients with initial data.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Janux Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $349.7 million as of September 30th of 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is because of the pricing of a $60 million underwritten offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. That is an offering of 4,153,7717 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 583,483 shares of common stock. It believes that this cash on hand will be enough to fund its operations into 2027.

There is one major item to point out with respect to the cash raised thus far, and that would be with the stock trading higher by 176% or so on the back of positive data. Despite this projected cash runway, I believe that management is not going to let such a huge climb in stock price slip by. Thus, I think there is a good chance that it may decide to raise additional cash very soon, matter of fact within the next few days.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing Janux Therapeutics. The first risks to consider would be with respect to the use of JANX007, which is being explored in the ongoing phase 1a ENGAGER-PSMA-01 study for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC]. There is going to be another update expected in the latter part of this year and there is no assurance that the biotech will be able to increase to higher dosing of JANX007 for the treatment of this patient population. Nor that patients will continue to respond to single-agent drug for an extended period of time.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the possible expansion opportunity I described above in terms of combination therapy. The hope is that it will be able to expand its present in the prostate cancer space. This would be with the ability to target both 1st line and 2nd-line patients effectively with the combination of JANX007 and enzalutamide [marketed as XTANDI] from Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY). The reason why is because XTANDI upregulates PSMA, which is the same target of choice for JANX007. Thus, such a combination could end up improving clinical outcomes for these patients even further. In addition, to helping such mCRPC overcome resistance observed with XTANDI treatment. Although, there is no assurance that such a combination will end up achieving both of these items.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the use of JANX008, which is being explored in the phase 1a study for the treatment of patients with EGFR expressing solid tumors. Even though an early analysis showed that 11 heavily pre-treated EGFR solid tumor patients didn't achieve greater than Grade 2 CRS, there is no assurance that dose escalation data to be released later on will end up showing the very same safety profile. It is at least encouraging that patients given lower doses of JANX008 were able to respond to treatment. One patient with NSCLC [expressing EGFR] who received once-weekly treatment of 0.15 mg of JANX008 was able to achieve a partial response [PR] by RECIST criteria with 100% reduction of the target lesion in question. All of this achieved for them with no CRS or treatment emergent adverse event [TRAEs]. Then, another patient with RCC [also EGFR mutant cancer] had a 12% reduction in size of their tumor with only a Grade 1 CRS being achieved.

A fourth risk to consider might be in terms of a possible cash raising event. Even though Janux guided that it has enough cash to fund its operations until 2027, I'm still in the belief that it won't let such a high percentage increase in the stock price go to waste. Having said that, I believe that there is a good chance it is going to raise cash in the coming days.

Conclusion

Janux Therapeutics has been able to report positive results using its tumor activated T Cell Engager [TRACTr] technology platform with respect to two clinical candidates. Again, using JANX007 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC] and then JANX008 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutant solid tumors.

Even though the stock price has climbed significantly, I believe further Janux Therapeutics, Inc. value can possibly be unlocked with the dose expansion update expected in the 2nd half of 2024. I think this should be viewed favorably by the market, especially if Janux announces that it can escalate to much higher dosing with JANX007. As far as JANX008 is concerned, dose escalation continues and further positive findings may come about from this specific program as well.

I believe that this biotech has done well for T Cell Engager [TCE] advancement, because of its TRACTr technology platform. The ability to achieve significant efficacy, while at the same time not seeing a lot of CRS activity early on is encouraging. In light of that, the advancement of JANX007 and JANX008 only deal with this first technology that has been noted, which is TRACTr. There is another technology being advanced in its pipeline known as TRACIr. One such TRACIr candidate would be JANX009, which is being developed to target both the PD-L1 receptor as well as co-stimulatory receptor of CD28 on T-cells for the treatment of such patients with solid tumors. This is currently undergoing IND enabling studies and this provides another shot on goal for this company, besides the clinical candidates I listed above.

