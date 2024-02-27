Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Not A Binary Outcome

The Master of Coins
Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is again experiencing wild turbulences due to the recent Red Sea disruption.
  • Investors stormed the battered stock, only to hear the recent commentary from shipping giant Maersk and find out that elevated freight rates are only one side of the story.
  • High uncertainty should lead investors to consider more than one scenario and think about them in a stochastic way, applying probabilities and looking for a margin of safety.
  • My evaluation for ZIM stock is based on few scenarios and probabilities and implies that the stock is currently fairly valued.
  • ZIM remains a very speculative stock, and short sellers are smelling blood in the water.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), the Israeli container shipping company, has been caught alongside its peers in the wild turbulences of the container shipping industry lately. While the bulls claim that the Houthis disruptions in the Red

The Master of Coins
I am an individual investor interested both in short-term and long-term investments, focusing on the core fundamentals of the business. My past experience includes working as an analyst for a top-tier credit rating agency and leading a venture debt team in a fintech company. Apart from investments, I am a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks. DISCLAIMER: I am not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in my articles and in my comments on SeekingAlpha.com is provided for information purposes only. You should do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

bmusler profile picture
bmusler
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (74)
Think about this. ZIM and Maersk are at opposite ends of the spectrum within the container segment and so sauce for the goose is NOT sauce for the gander. Also try to wrap your head around this possibility. Clerc is covering his butt with gloomy predictions. We (and he) can't definitively look into the future BUT we do know that Maersk has reported lackluster numbers lately and that their large amounts of "highly suboptimal" charters will continue to weigh on their results going forward while $ZIM has the potential to rachet much higher even without the likely attendant short squeeze BECAUSE of their exposure to the spot market.
Your feedback matters to us!

