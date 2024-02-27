narvikk

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), the Israeli container shipping company, has been caught alongside its peers in the wild turbulences of the container shipping industry lately. While the bulls claim that the Houthis disruptions in the Red Sea are an indirect tailwind (because of the positive impact on freight rates and ZIM's large exposure to spot rates), the fundamentals of the industry remain weak, as has been validated by major liners recently.

The fact that we have two elements playing out simultaneously - a geopolitical one (a war) and an economic one (supply and demand) - makes it extremely difficult to evaluate ZIM's stock. The geopolitical element is especially difficult to predict, with many moving parts in the Israel-Hamas war. Although I live in Israel, I will not pretend to be a military or diplomacy expert. I have no idea how things will develop in the region. Regarding the economic element, it's easier to grasp it - the container shipping industry is suffering from an oversupply issue. Although no one can really tell precisely when the tide will shift in the supply-demand tug-of-war, at least for now and based on Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) latest commentary, 2024 and 2025 are expected to be tough years for the industry, with new builds expected to grow by 2% to 3% per quarter (or 8-12% annually).

Therefore, in this article we will draw few scenarios for ZIM's stock, focusing on the Red Sea disruption implications. As I develop my investment skills over time, I learn that many investment decisions are not deterministic, but stochastic, where outcomes are influenced by randomness and probabilities. I believe ZIM is a perfect case study for the stochastic approach, so although I will assign my own probabilities to each scenario, I will also provide you with my detailed model so you can stress it yourself and come with your own estimates. I hope that this article will help you think about this battleground stock in a more broader way, and would be happy to hear your thoughts as well.

Let's start with a quick recap, for those of you who have not heard a lot about ZIM since my last article on the company in mid December 2023.

The Gate of Grief It Is

Less than two weeks from the beginning of the Israeli-Hamas war on October 7th, 2023, the Houthis, a Yemenite militant organization which is supported and funded by Iran, began to wreak havoc in the Red Sea region in response to the war in Gaza, as an act of "solidarity" with Hamas. To reach the Suez Canal in Egypt, one of the key trade routes around the globe which links markets in Europe with Asia, ships must pass through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, off the coast of Yemen (in English, Bab al-Mandab means "The Gate of Grief").

What started with the Houthis trying to shoot ballistic missiles and drones towards southern Israel and to intercept U.S. drones, quickly escalated into assaults on cargo ships in the Red Sea. Although the Houthis threatened to attack Israeli-linked ships, they eventually started to attack random ships, with vessels of major liners such as Maersk, CMA CMG, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC among the targets. The inevitable result was that many liners announced in mid-December 2023 their plans to reroute their vessels, basically stopping to transit through the Bab al-Mandeb strait, and diverting around the Cape of Good Hope in the southern tip of Africa, adding up to 14 days of travel to their journey. ZIM also announced the reroute of its vessels, and stated that longer transit times should be expected.

At one point, shipping liners that control more than 70% of the world's TEU capacity suspended ship traffic through the Red Sea. With 30% of the world's container shipping traffic moving through the Suez Canal (and approximately 12% of global trade), the militant rebels became a national security problem. In response, Lloyd Austin, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, announced on December 18th, 2023 the formation of an international security force as a measure to put an end to the maritime disruption, under the name "Operation Prosperity Guardian".

The enhanced naval protection encouraged Danish shipping giant Maersk to resume and transit through the Red Sea on December 25, 2023, but that lasted for only few days, as the Houthis were not deterred and tried to shoot and later hijack the Maersk Hangzhou during the New-Year's weekend. The U.S. Navy retaliated and neutralized the boats taking part on that specific accident, but that was enough for Maersk, which halted again its Red Sea operations, this time until further notice. Despite further American and British attacks on the Houthis during the last few weeks, the Yemenite militia managed to continue and attack cargo vessels, with a first ship evacuation occurring only few days ago. For now, it seems like "Prosperity Guardian" is not stopping the Yemenite rebels.

Source: BBC

Rising Freight Rates Sparked Investors' Frenzy

On November 28th, 2023, ZIM's stock reached what will turn out to be its bottom (to-date), at $6.59 a share. Global freight rates were also quite agnostic to the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea which started in mid-October, but by year end, as more container carriers announced that they will stop transiting the Red Sea, ZIM's stock rocketed, with a 49.8% gain by year end. The new calendar year also started with a bang, with the stock gaining another 52.0% by the end of January (and a whopping 127.6% in total since November's bottom). Closing at $15.00 a share on January 31st (which ironically was also ZIM's public offering price), bulls felt the wind in their sails again, with trading volumes rising to levels that were not seen for a long time.

Data by YCharts Source: Author's Process of Yahoo Finance Data

Although other carriers' stocks also performed well, no one got even close to ZIM's performance. I believe there were a few drivers to that; First, ZIM was a highly shorted stock before the Israeli-Hamas war (~18% of the float), but even more shorted after the beginning of the war (+20% of the float, reaching these days to ~27%). It's only fair to assume that when freight rates started their upward trend in December 2023, many retail investors were flocking the stock, hoping to benefit from a potential short squeeze. I wrote about this potential short squeeze in my previous article on ZIM, when the stock was still below $10.

Data by YCharts

While it's very interesting to see that ZIM's short interest is currently at its highest levels ever, it's also quite disturbing, what leads me to my second driver. ZIM is actually the only container shipping company among the ten largest carriers in the world that is listed on a major U.S. stock exchange. While MSC and CMA CGM are both private, other big names such as Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE), COSCO Shipping (1919.HK) and Evergreen (2603.TW) all trade on primary exchanges that are non-U.S.

ZIM IPOed on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2021, and thanks to its abnormal dividends in 2021-2022 has always been considered retail investors' darling. You are more than welcome to count how many Seeking Alpha's analysts are covering ZIM relative to the likes of Maersk or Hapag-Lloyd to understand that ZIM's presence on the grandest stage of them all attracts more retail investors' interest than another company in the size of ZIM would normally get.

The all-time high short interest and the fact the ZIM is the only "big-ten" carrier listed in the U.S. lead me to believe that the recent frenzy that ZIM's stock experienced has been driven a lot by retail investors, with the "smart money" taking the other side of the trade, building a gigantic bet against ZIM. I don't think that either side really has a significant advantage because of the high uncertainty in the container shipping industry, but at least for the bulls reading this article, it's important to understand that short sellers are more aggressive than ever on ZIM and that if the stock's price appreciation has been solely fueled by retail investors, then it will be even harder to sustain it.

ZIM's stock fell by nearly 7% since Maersk earnings in early February, but by almost 18% since its peak at the end of January. This stock can move 18% in a single day (as it did on December 15th), so nothing to write home about regarding the recent decline. As I see it, the battle between the bulls and the bears is still far from being over.

Maersk Washes Out Investors' Optimism

On February 8, 2024, the Danish shipping giant Maersk announced its 2023 financial results, which were quite weak, yet not very surprising. More importantly, and more relevant to ZIM's investment thesis, Maersk flagged "high uncertainty" in its 2024 earnings outlook due to the Red Sea disruptions and an oversupply of shipping vessels, leading its stock to slide ~15% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange that day. That uncertainty was well articulated in Maersk's EBITDA outlook for 2024, with an absurd range of $1 billion to $6 billion. On top of that, Vincent Clerc, Maersk's CEO, provided insightful commentary on the container shipping business that wreaked havoc throughout the entire industry with ZIM sliding 8%, Hapag-Lloyd sliding 10% and COSCO Shipping sliding 7% that day.

Clerc's comments caught many market participants by surprise, as many investors have claimed that rising freight rates will be a major tailwind for the container shipping industry, outweighing the big increase in new vessels joining the market and salvaging the industry from a freight rates recession. What sounds in theory very reasonable, turned out much more complicated in the viscous reality of the container shipping economics.

First, the container shipping industry is suffering from a persisting oversupply challenge, and while the Red Sea disruption does absorb some of the overcapacity, Maersk's CEO is estimating that the supply-demand imbalance will only get worse in 2024, no matter if the Houthis continue to disrupt shipping lanes or not:

We go into 2024 with a significant supply side challenge in shipping. We spoke about it in November '23, and that remains unchanged. The Red Sea disruption is absorbing some of the overcapacity temporarily. However, the structural imbalance will catch up during 2024 and exacerbate over time, irrespective of whether the situation in the Red Sea endures or resolves itself.

As new builds are expected to grow by 2% to 3% per quarter (8-12% annually), freight rates are expected to drop accordingly, meaning that Q1'24 rates are unsustainable, especially when demand is lagging significantly behind that. For me, Clerc's following comments and Maersk's presentation slide below were just the final nail in the coffin of the supply-demand dynamic:

The situation in the Red Sea itself is still in an escalation phase, and it is therefore hard to predict whether it will last a quarter or a whole year. Nevertheless, and regardless of the duration, we expect that these new deliveries will eventually overwhelm the impact of the Red Sea disruptions and rates will revert towards pre-disruption level... It is important to remind ourselves that demand is not expected to be affected in any way by these disruptions.

Maersk Q4-2023 Investors Presentation

As you can see in this great slide from Maersk, it doesn't matter if the Red Sea disruption is only a Q1'24 episode or FY'24 series - oversupply will eventually prevail, leading freight rates to plummet back to their 2023 levels.

I see many comments on Seeking Alpha suggesting that what is happening now in the Red Sea has many similarities with the COVID period, where freight rates shot up and container carriers made fortunes. Well, Maersk's CEO made sure to completely wipe out that analogy:

We are dealing with a situation that is fundamentally different from what we saw during COVID and will, therefore, play out very differently. COVID disruptions occurred from a sudden surge in demand that resulted in congestions and bottlenecks on the land side that clogged up the global supply chain. The Red Sea disruption from a shipping perspective is a rerouting of cargo along longer routes... We see no sign of congestions or bottleneck or shifts in demand... This is in no way a bonanza, the type of which we saw when the COVID situation occurred... I think for me, that's really important for all of you to understand that it's fundamentally different

In another session with reporters Clerc said that the overcapacity challenge will fully materialize during 2024, and be felt in 2025 and possibly into 2026. ZIM has already estimated in its recent investors presentation from Q3'23 that it's going to experience oversupply in 2024, so it will interesting to hear from ZIM's management team, a few weeks from now, if they are going repeat Maersk's message that 2025 and possibly 2026 are going to be tough years as well.

Source: ZIM's Q3-2023 Investors Presentation

The bottom line we can draw from Maersk's commentary is that current freight rates are unsustainable, regardless of the Houthis disruption. The market will adjust, and the supply glut will eventually prevail. The only question that remains is when it will happen. Benjamin Graham was right, in the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. But with such uncertainty over the next 12-24 months, especially in a cyclical business such as container shipping, the "voters" also deserve to know what they are dealing with, leading me to provide an evaluation for ZIM's stock.

ZIM's Stock Evaluation

Because of the high uncertainty surrounding the container shipping industry, and specifically a volatile stock like ZIM, I am not going to use traditional valuation techniques like DCF model for this stock. However, I'm going to use an alternative approach from the world of statistics called multiple regression. This statistical technique is used to determine the relationship between one dependent variable and two or more independent variables. In ZIM's case, the dependent variable is of course the stock's price, while the independent variables I'm going to use are the two key drivers of ZIM's top line - the average freight rate per TEU and the number of TEUs carried. ZIM reports its average freight rate per TEU on a quarterly basis since its IPO in January 2021, and we have that data up until its most recent filing for Q3'23. The correlation between ZIM's stock price and the freight rates is very clear, as you can see in the graph below. Using the multiple regression, we will assess how much these variables are correlated.

Source: Author's Analysis

From a volumes perspective, it's important to understand that ZIM's volumes are not only affected from demand for its services, but also from the size of its fleet. While the demand side may fluctuate, ZIM's fleet size currently includes 130 containerships resulting in a capacity of 676K TEUs, approximately 66% larger capacity since its IPO in January 2021, and approximately 104% larger capacity since Q3'2020. Moreover, ZIM has an orderbook for an additional 23 containerships which are going to increase ZIM's capacity by additional 165K TEUs, making ZIM the 9th largest container carrier in the world, surpassing Taiwan's Yang Ming. With a larger fleet, more TEUs can be carried, resulting in more revenues potential for the company.

Now, by gathering the stock's closing prices, the average freight rates and the TEUs volume, we can run the multiple regression and get the following regression equation to evaluate ZIM's stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -36.776 + 0.017 x [Freight Rate] + 0.036 x [TEUs Volume]

For the statistics fans in the crowd, I can share that the "R Squared", a statistical measure that shows how close the data is to the regression line, turned 82% (the closer to 100% the better the model is at predicting the real outcomes), and the respective P-Values were less than 0.01%, meaning that the results are statistically significant.

Our next task will be to estimate how much the global freight rates surge affects ZIM's rates.

Assessing the Red Sea Disruption Effect on ZIM's Average Freight Rate

In order to estimate the effect that the Red Sea disruption currently has on ZIM's freight rates, we will look at ZIM's past rates versus the two leading benchmarks for twenty-foot equivalent containers; the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (known as the SCFI) and the China Containerized Freight Index (known as the CCFI). For those of you who are not very familiar with the shipping industry, the SCFI is a measure of sea freight rates on exported containers from Shanghai to various destinations around the world, while the CCFI encompasses freight rates from various Chinese ports. The CCFI is considered a more comprehensive index, because it covers a broader scope than the SCFI. However, the SCFI specifically focuses on the spot market rates, while the CCFI includes data on both spot and contract freight rates, and this is an important consideration when we are trying to analyze a company like ZIM, which has a significant exposure to spot rates, versus for example a company like Maersk which is more tilted towards long-term contacts.

Source: Author's Analysis

The correlation between ZIM's average freight rates and the leading benchmarks is quite visible, yet I don't know how the current average freight rate has been affected during the last four months, so I'm going to do the same trick we did with the multiple regression, only that this time the dependent variable will be ZIM's average freight rate per TEU, and the independent variables will be the CCFI and SCFI benchmarks, with the historic data going all the way back to September 2021.

The regression equation turned the following:

Average Freight Rate per TEU = 244.47 + 1.12 x [CCFI] - 0.06 x [SCFI]

You will not be surprised that the "R Squared" is very high (97%) and the P-Values all below 0.5%, meaning the regression equation is very good.

Now, by taking the most recent CCFI and SCFI reads from February 23rd, 2024, which stood at $1,402 and $2,110, respectively, we can estimate ZIM's average freight rate per TEU:

Freight Rate per TEU = 244.47 + 1.12 x 1,402 - 0.06 x 2,110 = 1,682

So based on our multiple regression, the estimated average freight rate per TEU that ZIM experienced in Q1'24 has been $1,682. I'm sure that the actual rate which will be announced in few weeks may be a bit different because I used the most recent reads of the benchmarks, but it seems like the benchmarks started to stabilize in early Q1'24 so I believe it's good enough for the evaluation process.

Source: MacroMicro

Maersk's wide range guidance for an underlying earnings between $1 billion and $6 billion in 2024 definitely reflects the high uncertainty in the container shipping industry. I believe ZIM is not different, hence we should consider few possible scenarios for its stock in the next 12 months.

Now that we have the regression equation for ZIM's stock price, and we have estimated the Red Sea disruption effect on ZIM's Q1'24 average freight rate per TEU, we can start and draw the key scenarios for the stock.

Scenario #1: Red Sea Disruption Will Be Over by The End of Q1'24

Under the first scenario, we assume that the Red Sea disruption will be over by the end of the first quarter of 2024, whatever the reason may be; a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a massive attack by the U.S. and its allies against the Houthis etc. In this scenario, we shall assume that ZIM's average freight rate per TEU would be very high in Q1'24, but moving to Q2'24 freight rates will retreat to their Q3'23 levels ($1,138 per TEU in ZIM's case), and then will further decrease by 10% per quarter due to persistent oversupply in the market.

From a volume perspective, we will assume that ZIM's ships will carry 800K TEUs per quarter, a bit less than the 830K TEUs that ZIM carried per quarter during the last 12 months, on average.

Q1-2024 Q2-2024 Q3-2024 Q4-2024 Average Average Freight Rate per TEU $1,682 $1,138 $1,025 $922 $1,192 Volume (thousands TEUs) 800 800 800 800 800 Click to enlarge

We will enter the average numbers into the regression equation and generate the implied stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -36.776 + 0.017 x 1,192 + 0.036 x 800 = $12.11

Current Stock Price Regression Implied Price Implied Upside (Downside) $12.19 $12.11 (0.7%) Click to enlarge

As you can see, under this scenario ZIM's current stock price of $12.19 trades very close to the regression price of $12.11, presumably meaning that Mr. Market currently believes the Houthis effect will be short lived and won't last beyond Q1'24.

Scenario #2: Red Sea Disruption Will Last For the Rest of 2024

Under this scenario, we assume that the Red Sea disruption will stay with us for the rest of 2024, leading to sustaining high freight rates. As we saw rates stabilization since early January 2024, I believe it's fair to assume that unless something extreme happens in the Middle East, prices will stay elevated but at a decreasing trend, due to more capacity coming online. In other words, we will assume that the $1,682 average freight rate per TEU will decrease by 10% in Q2'24 and then by 15% per quarter, so by the end of Q4'24 freight rates will be back at Q3'23 levels, as Maersk is also expecting. Volumes will be staying the same at 800K TEUs per quarter.

Q1-2024 Q2-2024 Q3-2024 Q4-2024 Average Average Freight Rate per TEU $1,682 $1,514 $1,287 $1,094 $1,394 Volume (thousands TEUs) 800 800 800 800 800 Click to enlarge

We will enter the average numbers into the regression equation and generate the implied stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -36.776 + 0.017 x 1,394+ 0.036 x 800 = $15.50

Current Stock Price Regression Implied Price Implied Upside (Downside) $12.19 $15.50 27.2% Click to enlarge

Using this scenario, ZIM's stock price trades at a deep discount to the regression price, implying an upside of 27.2%. However, this implied price target of $15.50 is still 22.5% lower than the $20 price target that Jefferies assigned to ZIM few weeks ago. The investment bank's analyst supported his price target by claiming that the Red Sea diversions will likely continue for an extended period of time. Using the multiple regression model, in order to reach a price target of $20, freight rates will have to stay at the $1,682 level for the entire year, something I believe will be challenging due to the overcapacity drag.

Scenario #3: Oversupply Will Outweigh Any Red Sea Disruption And Global Economy Will Fall into a Recession by Q3'24

So far, we considered that the oversupply issue will eventually exert downward pressure on freight rates and will bring them back to 2023 levels. However, we should also take into account a scenario where a perfect storm occurs in the container shipping industry, where an oversupply meets a decreasing demand due to a mild recession starting somewhere by the middle of the year, similar to what Citi's analysts predicted few weeks ago. In this case, we shall assume freight plummeting to ~$1,000 in Q2'24, and then continuing to slide by 15% per quarter. Moreover, volumes will decrease by 2.5% per quarter starting Q3'24, partially mitigated by ZIM's growing fleet.

Q1-2024 Q2-2024 Q3-2024 Q4-2024 Average Average Freight Rate per TEU $1,682 $1,000 $850 $723 $1,064 Volume (thousands TEUs) 800 800 780 761 785 Click to enlarge

We will enter the average numbers into the regression equation and generate the implied stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -36.776 + 0.017 x 1,064 + 0.036 x 785 = $9.42

Current Stock Price Regression Implied Price Implied Upside (Downside) $12.19 $9.42 (22.7%) Click to enlarge

In this scenario, an oversupply occurring simultaneously with a global recession generates an implied price target of $9.42, i.e. a 22.7% downside from current levels.

By the way, in case freight rates stayed at the same level they were before the Red Sea disruption, the regression would generate a price target of $7.14, pretty much in line with where ZIM was traded in November 2023, before the CCFI and SCFI indexes began their parabolic surge, perhaps suggesting how the market viewed ZIM back then.

Scenario #4: Red Sea Disruption Will Last For the Rest of 2024 Alongside Uptick in Demand

We considered that the oversupply issue will eventually mitigate the Red Sea disruption, whether by the end of Q1'24 or by year end, two scenarios that shipping giant Maersk has also laid out. But we should also lay out a scenario, even if it's less probable, where the economy suddenly picks up, whether due to the Fed cutting interest rates, a soft landing and China finding its mojo again. All that, alongside the Houthis disrupting trade routes, may result in even higher freight rates, assuming additional 5% rates increase per quarter and 3% volume growth per quarter.

Q1-2024 Q2-2024 Q3-2024 Q4-2024 Average Average Freight Rate per TEU $1,632 $1,766 $1,855 $1,947 $1,813 Volume (thousands TEUs) 800 824 849 874 837 Click to enlarge

We will enter the average numbers into the regression equation and generate the implied stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -36.776 + 0.017 x 1,813 + 0.036 x 837 = $23.84

Current Stock Price Regression Implied Price Implied Upside (Downside) $12.19 $23.84 95.6% Click to enlarge

While this scenario, generating a price target of $23.84 and an implied upside of 95.6% may look like a far-fetched one, it's important to understand how undervalued ZIM's stock is in case the demand side will start to improve. Although the COVID levels of euphoria are probably long gone, ZIM was actually trading at the $20's price levels at the beginning of 2023.

Putting The Pieces Together

Q1'24 Disruption Full Year Disruption Global Recession Full Year Disruption + Demand Uptick Price Target $12.11 $15.50 $9.42 $23.84 Probability 10% 45% 40% 5% Click to enlarge

Assigning probabilities isn't an objective process. I will not pretend to have a crystal ball in front of me. One of the most beautiful things the stock market teaches us time after time, is that nothing is certain, and there are always surprises. This is why I like the stochastic approach so much; it makes us consider more than one scenario and helps us to react accordingly. Of course, you can take my model and assign your own probabilities. You can play with the variables and draw your own results and conclusions.

Using the probabilities I assigned for each scenario, my weighted average price target is $13.15, implying a 7.8% upside for ZIM's stock. In other words, considering a margin of error, I believe ZIM is currently fairly valued, therefore I would give it a "Hold" rating.

While short-term skilled traders may successfully ride ZIM's volatile moves and make some good returns, personally I would avoid such a situation where there are just too many moving parts. In ZIM's case, due to the high uncertainty in its industry and the ongoing disruptions of trading routes, it's just too hard to know when to hold'em and when to fold'em.

ZIM Sammy Offer

Thanks for reading!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.