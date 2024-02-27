Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks: Market Misunderstanding Delivered A Golden Buying Opportunity (Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks stock has experienced a significant decline following its recent earnings, stunning investors.
  • The company has increased its focus on platformization and consolidation, aiming to displace legacy and independent vendors in the cybersecurity market.
  • Despite execution risks, the risk/reward profile for Palo Alto Networks has improved markedly as buyers returned to support the selloff.
  • While near-term risks could persist, longer-term investors should consider capitalizing on the market's misunderstanding and add before it potentially recovers further.

Palo Alto Network headquarters exterior under blue sky. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a network and enterprise security

Michael Vi

Palo Alto Networks Stock Suffered A Brutal Selloff

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since my previous update in August 2023. While my article suggested caution then, I

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.44K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
mikefconnell
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (912)
What is is about $PANW that sets it apart from its competitors?

What did Nancy Pelosi know the day it crashed (Feb 21) that allowed her the fortitude to buy on the day most people were selling?
Nick Langman profile picture
Nick Langman
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (537)
Yes, fab bought it at 260 last week
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.