Thesis Summary

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) just reported its Q4 earnings, and the stock dropped over 10%. Despite positive trends in revenue growth, margins did contract, though only due to one-off expenses.

The current sell-off seems unjustified, given the great operational performance over 2024. Furthermore, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish in the long term, with profitability and growth set to continue expanding.

The valuation, while rich, is still reasonable in today’s market.

With that said, from a technical perspective, I could see this pulling back some more, which, if it did, I would consider a great place to add.

Recent Earnings

In my last report on MELI, I highlighted the outstanding growth and profitability opportunities the country has in Latin America.

Since then, the stock has appreciated over 30%. The valuation today isn’t as compelling, so I am downgrading to a Buy. However, if we can retrace another 10%-20% from here, I would be aggressively buying the dip.

Now, let’s begin by looking at the latest earnings:

Financial Highlights (Earnings Presentation)

A great 79% FXN YOY growth, achieving $165 million in net income, and with a TPV growth of 153%.

Let’s zoom into the segment and geographical breakdown.

Revenue Breakdown (Earnings Presentation)

MELI has two main segments: Commerce and Fintech.

Total fintech revenues grew to $1,800 million for the quarter, up 34% YoY. Meanwhile, commerce revenues came in at $2,461 million for the quarter, up 32% YoY.

As we can see above, Brazil makes up the largest part of the pie in terms of revenue origin. It’s worth noting, though, that Mexico's commerce revenues grew 60%, and Fintech revenues almost doubled.

Marketplace Highlights (Earnings Presentation)

We can see here that MELI’s commerce segment is growing well on most metrics. GMV increase accelerated in Brazil, growing 35% YoY, and Total Unique Buyers grew 18% YoY.

Fintech Highlights (Earnings Presentation)

Over in the fintech segment, we also see great growth across the board.

Getting into the bad news, however, we did see a fall in the Gross profit margin.

Profit Margin (Earnings Presentation)

From 48.6%, all the way down to 45.9%. This was due to more investments in logistics and also a one-off expense.

Net Income Margin (Earnings Presentation)

According to management, without the one-off expense, MELI would have achieved a 9% net income.

Future Outlook

The results were overall strong, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the stock sold off. The only area where perhaps investors might have been negatively surprised was the contraction in the margins.

However, this seems to be an anomaly, inside a larger trend of improving margins.

If you were to look at the sequential compressions of margins, we have roughly four and a half points of compressions in margins. That compression comes mainly from 1P and shipping, which affects our cost of goods sold.

Source: Earnings Call.

QoQ, margins came down due to higher fulfillment costs. Arguably, this move towards offering a better service to customers will come at a price, and investors don’t like this, at least in the short term.

However, I personally think this is a key step for MELI to develop a key competitive advantage in the market and secure its place as the king of eCommerce in South America.

I would say that if you look at margins on a year-on-year basis, excluding the one-off that I mentioned before, we improved margins by 270 basis points because of expanding the business and basically growing the business and diluting our fixed costs, while at the same time, we continue to invest behind the many growth opportunities. One of them is credit cards, as you mentioned, but also fulfilment and several other things that we're doing at the company.

Source: Earnings Call.

In the longer term, we can expect margins to increase from here thanks to improved operational efficiencies and also the pursuit of other higher-margin businesses.

In terms of growth, I see just as many opportunities here moving forward as I did a year ago.

Latin America is experiencing a fast digitalization, and MELI is at the heart of it.

Latin America Digitalization (GSMA)

E-commerce, fintech and many new opportunities will arise.

We are already seeing some great growth in select economies, such as Mexico.

Mexico GDP forecast (Statists)

We can see how GDP has accelerated, and is projected to keep growing fast through 2028.

Mexico is now the top exporter to the U.S. and continues to surprise economists with its growth.

And then we have Argentina, which achieved a budget surplus for the first time in 12 years, and I believe could do very well moving forward.

Valuation

While MELI is certainly not cheaply valued, there are still compelling reasons to buy.

MELI valuation (SA)

While the P/E is very high, MELI still hasn’t reached its full profitability potential as it is still growing. Furthermore, the PEG and forward PEG are both actually quite attractive, both in line with sector averages.

If MELI can execute and deliver higher earnings, there’s no doubt that this will continue to appreciate.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, I think we could sell off a bit more here.

MELI TA (Author's work)

MELI has found strong resistance at the trendline created by its two previous tops. From an EW perspective, this seems like we will now be entering wave 4, which should retrace into, at least the 78.6% retracement level at $1445. This is also where we get support from the 200 day MA, and would be the first spot to add, with room to add even more all the way down to $1100. However, we probably won’t get that deep.

Risks

Investing in MercadoLibre, Inc. does come with risks. Expectations are high, and competition in this segment is intensifying.

On top of that, if fulfilment keeps eating into margins, investors won’t be happy, at least not in the short term.

Finally, there’s also the possibility that the global economy will enter a recession. We are seeing weakness in Europe, UK and Japan, and this could eventually happen in South American countries.

Takeaway

All in all, I continue to like MercadoLibre, Inc. as a business, and even at this price, there is plenty of long-term upside. Any further deep would make this investment even more compelling.