Shares of immuno-oncology concern Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rebounded significantly off their all-time low set in November 2023 on no operational news. Investors might have been anticipating good news, as after the company posted trial results after the bell on Monday, that caused the shares to more than triple in early trading on Tuesday. Another "tell" might have been significant insider buying in the stock in November.

That said, they were trading at a significant discount to cash after falling 85% peak-to-trough, as the company has only produced clinical data from eight patients in 30 months since going public. We take a look at the new trial results and provide an analysis around Janux Therapeutics below.

Company Overview:

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is a San Diego-based early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of tumor-activated immunotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company features two distinct fabrication platforms, one of which has spawned two clinical programs. Janux was formed in 2017 and went public in 2021, raising net proceeds of $204.2 million at $17 per share. The stock has soared to nearly $47.00 a share (at time of article submission), translating to an approximate market cap of $2 billion.

Development Platforms

The company has created two bispecific development platforms, each with an objective of producing therapies that provoke a patient’s own immune system into eradicating tumors with minimal off-site adverse effects.

The output of its Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) technology platforms feature the following: an antigen-binding domain and a T cell-binding domain (collectively, T cell engagers (TCEs); domain-optimized peptide masks; an albumin-binding domain; and cleavable peptide linkers. In the case of TRACTr, the bispecific consists of a CD3 T cell binding domain, and in the case of TRACIr, the TCE is characterized by a CD28 binding domain. The masks block binding (and thus activity by the TCEs) until they are removed by tumor proteases. The albumin-binding domain is designed to extend the half-life of the TCEs. This approach is not new, but first-generation TCEs have been plagued by cytokine release syndrome [CRS] and on-target healthy tissue toxicities that have compelled the termination of many clinical programs.

Furthermore, approved TCEs such as Amgen’s (AMGN) Blincyto (blinatumomab) are characterized by short half-lives and, as such, treatment protocols consist of continuous low-dose, multi-week infusions, which create a significant patient burden.

Through the masks, Janux aims to reduce on-target and healthy tissue toxicity issues. As stated previously, the albumin-binding domain is designed to improve the half-life of the TCEs to promote once-weekly dosing. Furthermore, in the preclinic, Janux’s TCEs only needed low levels of tumor target expression to trigger T cell activation. Although a somewhat novel approach to TCEs, TRACTr and TRACIr production closely resembles manufacturing modalities for monoclonal antibodies, which should keep their cost of goods relatively low.

Pipeline

The company’s TRACTr platform has produced two clinical programs: JANX007 and JANX008.

JANX007 is designed to disable PSMA, a protein that is expressed in prostate cancer tumors and in the blood vessels of other tumors. Continuous dosing of infused PSMA-TCE has produced clinical benefits, but given the current administration and safety profile shortcomings of these offerings, there is considerable room for improvement for treating the second most prevalent cancer amongst American males, which is expected to take the lives of more than 34,000 in 2023. JANX007 is undergoing Phase 1 evaluation and early interim returns had shown some promise and yesterday's data confirmed that optimism.

In July 2023, Janux released data on eight patients covering three dose cohorts. JANX007 demonstrated clinical activity at both the 100µg and 300µg flat doses with PSA reductions between 31% and 67% in four of five patients. Grade 1 and 2 CRS events (fever, hypotension, and hypoxia) were observed in all seven patients with PSA reduction and not in the sole non-responder, suggestive of on-site activity. Further buttressing this sentiment was the fact that PMSA was not found in subjects’ healthy tissues. Although a small subset of patients, these results compared favorably versus other clinical programs. The market did not respond meaningfully to this news as optimism was offset by a secondary offering. The trial continues to enroll patients, with another update scheduled sometime in 2024.

Even though JANX007 is off to a decent start, there are no fewer than 13 other therapeutic candidates, including offerings from heavyweights Amgen, AbbVie (ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Gilead (GILD), and Novartis (NVS) (amongst others), in the clinic chasing the prostate cancer indication.

Janux’s other clinical program is JANX008, a TRACTr candidate that targets epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including colorectal [CRC], non-small lung, renal cell, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

EGFR is a validated target with approved monoclonal antibodies including Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Erbitux (cetuximab) and Cyramza (ramucirumab), as well as Amgen’s Vectibix (panitumumab) for the treatment of CRC and SCCHN. Additionally, Amgen, Merus (MRUS), Regeneron (REGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Takeda (TAK) are pursuing EGFR in the clinic.

As for its TRACIr programs, the company is advancing JANX009, a programmed death-ligand 1 or PD-L1-TRACIr for the treatment of solid tumors. An IND has been submitted and once in the clinic, it will face co-stimulatory multi-specific competition from Regeneron, Sanofi (SNY), and Xencor (XNCR).

Merck Collaboration

Before Janux went public, it inked a deal with Merck (MRK) under which it licensed its know-how on TRACTr immunotherapies for two targets. Collectively, Janux received $16 million upfront and is eligible to collect development and regulatory milestones up to $285 million, commercial milestones up to $700 million, and low single-digit to low-teens royalties. One undisclosed target was selected in December 2020 and the other in May 2022.

Share Price Performance

With some validation to its approach from the Merck collaboration in its hip pocket, Janux was a hotly sought after deal, with its stock’s first trade executed at double its IPO price, peaking at $37.99 per share later in its opening session. That print would prove to be its all-time high, as is typically the case when a biotech produces interim clinical data from only eight patients over the course of its first 30 months as a publicly traded concern. Shares of JANX hit an intraday all-time low of $5.65 on November 10, 2023 before their recent massive move.

Trial News:

This huge rally was triggered by trial data that was disclosed after the bell yesterday. Janux disclosed encouraging and updated data for both JANX007 and JANX008. Specifically, around JANX007 results:

83% (5/6) of subjects achieved PSA 50 declines with first step dose ≥ 0.2mg

declines with first step dose ≥ 0.2mg 56% (10/18) of subjects achieved PSA 50 declines with first dose ≥ 0.1mg

declines with first dose ≥ 0.1mg No CRS greater than Grade 2 was observed in any cohort.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To fund its operations, the company held unrestricted cash and investments of $349.7 million (~$7.50 a share) against no debt as of September 30, 2023, aided by a July 2023 secondary of stock and pre-funded warrants that raised net proceeds of $56.5 million at $12.46 per share subsequent to the JANX007 data release. Janux's cash runway extends to YE27.

With solid, albeit limited data, Street analysts are unanimously bullish on Janux’s prospects prior to this Monday's news. H.C. Wainwright ($35 price target), TD Cowen, Bank of America ($24 price target) and Wedbush ($25 price target) all have current Buy ratings on the stock. I would expect many Buy reissuances and upward price target revisions in the coming days based on trial data. In addition, with today's rally, the stock is far above previous price targets.

Beneficial owner Avalon Bio Ventures, represented on the board by Jay Lichter, took advantage of the stock’s significant discount to cash and purchased 849,854 shares at $5.87 on November 13, 2023, upping its ownership interest above 21%.

Verdict:

I wish I would have had some JANX in my portfolio prior to yesterday's trial news, obviously. However, I would not chase this huge rally. Investors should keep in mind that, while the data was impressive, it was Phase 1 dose escalation data and involved a small subset of individuals. More data from this study will come out in the second half of this year.

In addition, there is enormous competition in the prostate cancer space. To illustrate, J&J by itself currently has seven clinical programs (of 94) pursuing prostate cancer. While Janux has plenty of cash on hand, I would not be shocked if the company used the huge rally in the shares to raise additional funds, which would be dilutive. In addition, some 13% of the outstanding float was held short as of the end of January. Some of today's trading action could be driven by a "short squeeze." Therefore, I am not giving in to FOMO around JANX and will monitor this story as it develops.