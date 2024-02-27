Scott Olson

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed the headwinds that Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) faced in 2Q23 were over and that the business is now on a good track to expand margins due to their margin improvement initiatives and lower build costs. I am reiterating my buy rating for SHAK as 4Q23 results proved that margin initiative measures are working, suggesting more room for expansion, and with management ramping up marketing spend in FY24, I expect SSSG to be in the mid-single-digits level.

Financials / Valuation

SHAK reported total FY23 revenue of $286.2 million, a 20% growth, driven mostly by the growth in restaurant sales (19.9% y/y growth). This led to strong restaurant-level profit [RLP] growth of 26.3%, from $43.24 million to $54.63 million. At the company level, adj EBIT grew 63% from $19.23 million to $31.41 million, implying a strong margin expansion from 8.1% to 11%, a 290bps expansion.

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, SHAK still has an attractive upside even after the share price run up. I expect the business to continue growing, at least in the mid-teen percentage range (5% SSSG and 10% store unit growth). The 5% growth algorithm is as discussed below in the comments section, and the 10% growth is based on my conservative view. I assumed SHAK would grow at ~half the rate it did in FY23 to reflect my cautious view, taking into account the still weak US and China macroeconomic situation and also the uncertain developments in the Middle East. However, I am more aggressive in my margin expansion assumption, given that SHAK has performed in 4Q23. I expect margin to expand by 100bps a year, which will allow SHAK to gradually close the margin gap between itself and other F&B peers like Wendy’s, Yum China, Dine Brands, Darden Restaurant, etc. As SHAK continues to prove that its margin can expand and top line growth remains healthy in the mid-teens range (with potential for upside if the macro situation recovers), leading to strong EBITDA growth, I believe its stock valuation (on a forward EBITDA basis) will sustain at this level, at the minimum.

Comments

SHAK's solid performance sent the stock surging to as high as $102.82 from the pre-result share price of ~$80, and the key to the strong share price performance, I believe, was the margin expansion performance that I expected. SHAK’s 4Q23 adjusted EBITDA of $31.4 million was amazing not only because it was a 63% y/y growth but also because it outgrew revenue by 43%, suggesting strong operating leverage that points to further margin expansion upside. This also suggests that the margin improvement initiatives rolled out had a meaningful impact on the RLP margin, which expanded by 100bps to 19.8%. The bigger picture here is that SHAK has proven that its execution capabilities remain on point. Remember that the margin improvement initiatives are not solely due to price increases, but rather granular work like optimizing the supply chain (freight and procurement), improving sales forecasting, and labor scheduling. All of these are structural cost improvements, which means that as SHAK scales its revenue higher, we should see further margin expansion. In fact, I believe the management FY24 RLP margin guide of 20 to 21% was a clear message that more margin expansion is to come.

We're targeting another year of Restaurant margin expansion as we guide Shack-level operating profit margins to 20% to 21%, as we focus on driving sales and delivering on continued operational improvements. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Aside from the strong margin performance, underlying growth metrics point to a positive outlook for FY24 as well. In the quarter, SHAK saw same-store sales growth [SSSG] of 2.8%, of which 50% was driven by traffic (1.4%). Notably, traffic accelerated through the quarter, which continued through to February'24; hence, it suggests a strong start for FY24. I believe there is potential for traffic to see improvements through the year as SHAK is going to ramp up marketing spend in FY24. For reference, SHAK only spent 1% of its sales in marketing, which means it has been underinvesting in marketing for a while now, yet SSSG is still tracking at lows on a 2-year stack basis. The last part of the SSSG equation is pricing. FY24 pricing growth contribution is set to be positive as well, with management explicitly guiding for 2.5%. As such, if pieced together and assuming no negative product mix impact, SHAK SSSG growth should be at least in the msd (mid-single-digits) percentage range with potential for upside surprises. Here is how I imagine the SSSG equation to be: 4Q23: 1.4% traffic growth contribution as base + upside impact from ramp up in marketing spend (assume 1% benefit) + 2.5% in pricing growth = ~5% SSSG

The other part of the growth equation (which is stores growth) is the worrisome part. Based on management comments, development is now more 2H24-weighted than previously expected due to the developments in the Middle East (the ongoing conflict) and China (the weak consumer spending environment), which is a potential risk to management’s growth targets. To put this in perspective, management is still targeting 40 companies and licensed stores per region for FY24, but they are projecting that over 80% of the licensed openings will happen in the 2H24 and about half in the 4Q24. Keep in mind that 40% of licensed units are located in the Middle East and China, making these regions important to SHAK's growth and management's goals. Given the uncertainty in these 2 regions, my worry is that SHAK could miss on this target, and depending on the magnitude of the miss, it could overwhelm the entire margin expansion and SSSG narrative, putting a lot of pressure on the stock sentiment, especially after the strong share price rally, which reflects more optimism and expectations from investors.

Conclusion

I reiterate my buy rating for SHAK as the company demonstrates successful margin improvement initiatives, evident in the impressive 4Q23 results. The robust 63% growth in adjusted EBITDA, outpacing revenue growth by 43%, signals effective operational improvements and structural cost optimizations. SHAK's focus on granular efforts, such as supply chain optimization and labor scheduling, underscores its commitment to sustainable margin expansion. Management's guidance for FY24 RLP margins of 20-21% also supports my view of more margin expansion to come. While the surge in share price reflects optimism, I believe SHAK stock still has upside.