Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 5:01 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.64K Followers

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Sullivan - Executive Director, Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer

Emile Chammas - Interim Co President and Co Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer

Dustin Semach - Interim Co President and Co Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Matthew Roberts - Raymond James

Michael Roxland - Truist Securities

Lawrence Maria - William Blair

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sealed Air Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference may be recorded.

I would now like to hand our conference over to your -speaker host, Brian Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Sullivan

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Emile Chammas, Interim Co-CEO and COO; as well as Dustin Semach, Interim Co-CEO and CFO. Before we begin, I would like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to supplement the call. Please visit sealedair.com where today's webcast and presentation can be downloaded from our Investor Relations page.

Statements made during this call stating management's outlook or estimates for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us. We encourage you to review the information in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in our earnings release and slide presentation, which applies to this call. Additionally, our future performance may differ due to a number of factors. Many of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.