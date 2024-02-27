anyaberkut

After reporting its 2024 full fiscal year results, the Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) share price is now trading only 3% lower as the market seems to have largely anticipated the quarterly developments.

Although there are some areas of serious concern for WDAY, market participants do not seem to be bothered much, as WDAY is still up nearly 27% over the past 6-month period alone (see below).

Data by YCharts

In spite of the muted market reaction and the fact that quarterly results often contain a lot of noise and rarely set a long-term trend, in my view, this quarter has highlighted some key risk areas for WDAY shareholders and has cemented my bearish view on the stock.

Before I go into details, investors should keep in mind that the strong share price rally since November of last year is largely due to falling term premium and long-term interest rates, which provided a strong tailwind for equities more broadly and growth stocks in particular (see below).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

On the surface, Workday headline results did not appear to signal a major trouble for the company with Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS) beating the consensus estimate, while revenue coming in-line with expectations and continuing its double-digit annual growth.

Seeking Alpha

Beneath the surface, however, it appears that Workday's premium earnings multiple could be at risk and the company will continue to struggle in its efforts to achieve high and sustainable GAAP profitability.

Lower Revenue Growth

As I showed back in November of last year, WDAY is among the stocks with the highest revenue growth within its broader peer group within the large cap cloud & software players.

Based on its forward revenue growth of 17%, the stock also appears to be fairly valued at a forward Non-GAAP Price/Earnings multiple of 46 (see below). The reason why I say this is because the P/E ratios within the sector could be largely explained by differences in expected top line growth rates (see here).

Seeking Alpha

Thus, it is of paramount importance for WDAY to either retain its top line growth or expand its profit margins, thus compensating for a lower earnings multiple that the market would assign to it, in an event of lower future revenue growth.

Although WDAY met the consensus estimates for the year, the guidance provided for fiscal year 2024 was disappointing. The management expects annual subscription revenue to reach $7.75bn in FY 2025, which translates into annual growth rate of 17% on FY 2024 results.

Workday Investor Presentation

Even though 17% growth rate is an impressive number, it would still be below the 19% growth rate achieved in the prior for the Subscription Services segment, which makes more than 90% of the total company's revenue and has been the key growth driver for WDAY.

The company's Price/Earnings multiple is also very sensitive to even small changes in anticipated growth rate given the strong cross-sectional relationship between the two variables (see below) which puts companies at the top right-hand corner of the graph below at significant downside risk if they fail to meet growth expectations.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

That is why, it appears highly likely that Workday's management would continue to look for acquisition targets after announcing its intention to acquire HiredScore. Although the deal is relatively small, it highlights Workforce's need for a wider spectrum of services in order for the company to compete with broader software ecosystems, like the one of Salesforce (CRM) for example.

And when you think about the addition of HiredScore, that we just acquired, along with our recruiting platform, our Talent Optimization platform and our candidate engagement platform, it gives us the ability to deliver a full suite for talent acquisition around how we identify talent, how we engage with them, how we source or recruit them and then how we retain them for internal mobility. Source: Workforce Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

This is an issue that I covered in a lot of detail back in August of last year, and in my view, is a major disadvantage for WDAY when it comes to competing against the larger players in the space.

Profitability Issues Ahead

The recent quarter and full fiscal year results also highlighted another problem for WDAY - namely, the tough path towards achieving high and sustainable GAAP profitability.

Workday reported an impressive $5.21 earnings per share for its FY 2024, but the majority of this number was made from a one-off tax benefit.

Workday Earnings Release

As noted above, the total amount of the income tax benefit was $1.1bn, which is roughly $4.15 on a per share basis. This translates into adjusted EPS number for WDAY of roughly $1.1 and a price/earnings ratio of nearly 300 based on the current share price.

It is, however, the forward earnings that are far more important for investors and this where the disappointing guidance for FY 2025 comes in.

Workday Investor Presentation

Firstly, as I noted in the previous section, total company revenue growth is expected to slow-down from 17% in FY 2024 to a range of 15% to 16% in FY 2025.

Secondly, GAAP operating margin is expected to be roughly 21 points lower than the Non-GAAP number, which gives us expected operating margin of around 3.5% for FY 2025 - a tiny improvement from the company's reported GAAP operating margin of 2.5% in FY 2024 (see below).

But even if one prefers to focus on Non-GAAP numbers, FY 2025 margins are expected to be 24.5%, up only 0.5% from the reported figure in FY 2024 (see below).

Workday Investor Presentation

Lastly, there is the issue with cash flow. As we see in the extract above, operating cash flow is expected to improve by only 5% while capital expenditures should be up nearly 43%.

Given the very low amount WDAY spends on capital expenditure relative to its cash flow, this means that the company's free cash flow for FY 2025 would be essentially flat. The 5% growth in operating cash flow is also a notable slowdown from the guidance provided a year ago for 24% annual growth.

Workday Investor Presentation

Based on these numbers, WDAY's cash flow from operations for FY 2025 $2.25bn and capital expenditure should be around $330m, which gives us a rough estimate for the company's free cash flow of $1.9bn.

This gives us a forward free cash flow yield of around 2.3% based on Workday's market capitalization of around $81bn. Although some investors could justify this low yield by the company's impressive revenue growth rate we saw above, they often forget to account for the progressively increasing share-based compensation expense of WDAY.

For fiscal year 2024, the share-based compensation stood at $1.4bn, up almost 10% from the prior year number of $1.29bn.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This trend is unsustainable over the long-run, as it bloats the company's total shares outstanding, which are now up by more than 22% over the past 5-year period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

At the same time, this share-based compensation expense is essential for retaining employees and high level managers. That is why WDAY will likely be forced to be more aggressive on its share repurchase program, which currently stands at only $500m.

During Q4, we repurchased $136 million of our shares at an average price of $253.85 per share. In addition, our Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program. Source: Workday Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript.

Thus, if WDAY was to fully offset its annual shareholder dilution through share buybacks, then the company would be left with roughly $500m of free cash flow post share buybacks. This would significantly limit the company's ability to engage in larger M&A deals as it seeks to expand its service offerings.

Conclusion

Following the initial market reaction to Workday's full fiscal year results, it appears that investors are not bothered by the company's guidance for FY 2025. Revenue growth rate is expected to slowdown in the current fiscal year and high profitability will be achieved only on a Non-GAAP basis. It appears that WDAY's GAAP margins will not improve materially, even as the software giant continues to grow. Things would not improve from a free cash flow perspective, either, and this poses downside risk for Workday, Inc. investors.