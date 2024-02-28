onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Verallia (OTCPK:VRLAF) is one of the largest producers of glass bottles in the world. The entire sector performed well in 2023 and Verallia posted outstanding returns, but 2024 will be substantially weaker as the company will have to pass on some of its cost savings to its customers. That being said, the EV/EBITDA ratio will likely still be just 5.5 based on the current projections.

Verallia has its primary listing on Euronext Paris, where it's trading with VRLA as its ticker symbol with an average daily volume of just over 130,000 shares per day (for a monetary value of approximately 4M EUR). There are currently approximately 117M shares outstanding, for a total market capitalization of 4B EUR. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article.

2023 was a very strong year

As expected, Verallia’s 2023 was pretty strong, as the company did a good job in negotiating price changes with its customers. It was able to pass through most of the increased operating expenses like energy expenses, but this strategy obviously also works both ways as the lower energy prices in 2024 will also be passed on to its customer base.

In 2023, Verallia reported a total revenue of 3.9B EUR, resulting in an operating profit of 761M EUR. That’s an increase of almost 40% compared to the operating profit of "just" 558M EUR in 2022 (which already was a pretty good result).

The net finance expenses obviously also increased as Verallia, just like any other company out there, has to deal with increasing interest rates in the financial markets. But despite those higher expenses, Verallia’s pre-tax profit still came in about 34% higher than in 2022 and this immediately translated into a similar increase in the net income. Of the 475.3M EUR in reported net income, 470M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Verallia. Divided over the current share count of 117M shares, this represents an EPS of 4.02 EUR per share.

In the previous articles I focused on Verallia’s ability to generate cash flows. As the company plans to "grow with the market," which expands by 2% per year, it will continuously need to invest in expansion and it’s always useful if you can fund those expansions using your own cash (flow).

In 2023, Verallia reported an operating cash flow of 858M EUR but this includes approximately 100M EUR in working capital investments but at the same time it excluded the 51M EUR in interest payments while it underreported the cash taxes (131M EUR) vs. the total amount of taxes owed (177M EUR as current tax). After taking these three elements into consideration as well as lease payments, the underlying operating cash flow was approximately 855M EUR.

As you can see above, Verallia boosted its capital expenditures by in excess of 10 to 418M EUR. This indeed means the free cash flow was approximately 437M EUR, or approximately 3.68 EUR per share.

That’s a respectable result, but it's indeed lower than the reported net income for the simple reason the growth capex is included in the total capex. During FY 2023, Verallia’s total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses was 327M EUR while it spent north of 400M EUR on capex.

Fortunately, Verallia has always been pretty transparent and the company has done a good job in breaking down the total capex in sustaining capex and growth investments. As you can see below, only 234M EUR is considered sustaining capex while Verallia invested 184M EUR in growth initiatives.

The growth investments will start to pay off from this year on as two new furnaces (one in Italy, one in Brazil) should be started up. But more importantly, if we would calculate Verallia’s sustaining free cash flow, the company generated approximately 620M EUR in sustaining free cash flow, which works out to 5.30 EUR per share with the vast majority of this amount (approximately 5.25 EUR per share) attributable to the shareholders of Verallia.

The net use of this cash flow was pretty clear: Of the 620M EUR, 184M EUR was spent on growth while Verallia also spent 164M EUR on dividends and 42M EUR on share buybacks. The remaining 200M+ EUR was simply added to the balance sheet and Verallia ended 2023 with 475M EUR in cash and 1.85B EUR in debt.

The net debt level was just under 1.4B EUR and includes just over 60M EUR in lease assets which means the net financial debt excluding leases was just around 1.3B EUR for an EBITDA multiple of just over 1.2.

I expect 2024 to be a year of consolidation

While 2023 was a great year, I already explained that passing on higher operating expenses to the customers works both ways, and as the majority of the raw materials prices has decreased, we should expect a lower revenue and EBITDA in absolute numbers this year.

Verallia now aims to generate an adjusted EBITDA of 1B EUR this year, which would be a 10% decrease compared to last year. Although Verallia has a track record of underpromising and overdelivering on its guidance, let’s assume the 1B EUR EBITDA is a realistic target.

We know the depreciation and impairment charges will come in at around 350M EUR (an increase from the 327M EUR in FY 2023 as the two new furnaces will be completed and will start to depreciate). I'm assuming the total interest expenses will increase from 51M EUR to 75M EUR (I’m erring on the side of being cautious here as the majority of the company’s gross and net debt has a fixed coupon.)

This would result in a pre-tax income of 575M EUR, and after applying an average tax rate of 25% throughout the portfolio, the net profit should be around 430M EUR of which 425M EUR will be attributable to the shareholders of Verallia. This works out to 3.63 EUR per share. The sustaining free cash flow should be approximately 100M EUR higher, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of approximately 4.50 EUR per share based on the anticipated sustaining capex.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Verallia anymore after selling everything when the share price spiked last year. However, the 2023 results are better than I expected, while the EBITDA guidance for 2024 is still very encouraging. Right now, the company has an enterprise value of approximately 5.4B EUR indicating the stock is trading at less than 5.5 times the EBITDA. That’s still attractive, as for instance, Orora recently acquired Saverglass at an EBITDA multiple of in excess of 7.

As Verallia has shown in the past few years it's a consistent and reliable performer, I would be interested in re-initiating a position, but I’m in no rush to deploy cash.

