Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.64K Followers

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Bryant - Vice President, Finance

Marcel Verbaas - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Bloom - President and Chief Operating Officer

Atish Shah - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Katz - Jefferies

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily and I’ll be facilitating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to our host, Amanda Bryant, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, Amanda.

Amanda Bryant

Thank you, Emily and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts fourth quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. I am here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with a discussion of our performance, Barry will follow with more details on our operating trends and capital expenditure projects, and Atish will conclude today’s remarks on our balance sheet and outlook. We will then open the call for Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued this morning, along with the comments on this call, are made only

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on XHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.