Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alona Gornick - Managing Director, Senior Investment Strategist, and Co-Head, Chicago Office

Ken Kencel - President and CEO, Churchill Asset Management

Shai Vichness - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Paul Johnson - KBW

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities

Brian McKenna - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corporation's Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Alona Gornick. Alona, you may now begin your presentation.

Alona Gornick

Good afternoon, and welcome to Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.'s or NCDL's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by NCDL's Chairman, President and CEO, Ken Kencel; and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Shai Vichness. Following our prepared remarks, we will be available to take your questions.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather based on current expectations, estimates and projections about company. Our current and perspective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs and opinions, and our assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the Company's most recent filings with the SEC for important risk factors. Any forward-looking statements made today

