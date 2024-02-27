Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JetBlue Airways: Icahn Stake May Be A Bearish Signal

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Airlines have been among the worst post-COVID investments due to the extreme debt burdens incurred in 2020, followed by significant competitive pressures.
  • JetBlue's labor issues and lack of competitive edge make it vulnerable to failure, particularly without the market power it could have gained from Spirit Airlines.
  • Carl Icahn's investment may prolong JetBlue's life, but the company's long-term survival potential appears limited.
  • Carl Icahn's stake is not necessarily bullish, considering his string of failures in recent years, potentially due to his short-sighted focus.
  • JetBlue's survival will likely require significant long-term changes to give it a better market niche. If anything, short-term efforts to improve its profits could compromise that need.

jetBlue Airways Jet Airborne

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For the most part, the airline industry never recovered after COVID lockdowns. Across the board, airlines faced immense losses during 2020, causing nearly all to face tremendous debt growth. For some, that issue has been exacerbated by the

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (8)

17072452
Yesterday, 2:55 PM
Comments (235)
Agree with the author in not shorting JBLU at the moment. However, I'm surprised LEAP Calls weren't mentioned as a possible way to play JBLU going forward.
d
dejavu091101
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (2)
Airline industry is a quite lucrative invest. 💁🏻‍♀️Remember when airline stock used to split?
odsmaker profile picture
odsmaker
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (550)
Thanks, I didn't realize Icahn had a JBLU position. Too bad. It's definitely off my list now. As a former TWA employee, I had a front row seat as Icahn fed upon and destroyed the company. It is a mischaracterization to say that TWA was one of his failures. On the contrary, it was one of his biggest successes. After gaining complete control over the company (>90% of the stock), he was able to use TWA's much-needed capital (around $700 mil in cash) along with capital robbed from its pension plans or raised through the issuance of ridiculous bond issues backed by things like TWA's parts inventory, to swing deals for both Texaco and US Steel where he really made a killing. He also bled the company by spinning off various parts of it like catering, ground services, etc. into companies he wholly owned. He then was able to arrange long-term contracts for those companies at exorbitant rates that TWA could not afford. He also took around 50% of the ticket revenue sold through newly created internet ticket sellers like Cheap Tickets dot com, destroying any chance TWA had of returning to profitability. He sucked the money out of the fully funded pension plans by assuming a rate of return on investments of an unrealistic 11%, thereby making them highly "overfunded." That's what vulture capitalists do. They enrich themselves at the expense of both employees and outside investors. Stay away.
Vertical Spread profile picture
Vertical Spread
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.08K)
Great writing. I appreciate the revelation that there is 'the rise of "bifurcation" from "discount" to "luxury" companies.', Just another casualty of the free money programs. Flying JetBlue or any airline for leisure used to be a gawdy conspicuous consumption, Your friends and colleagues would snicker behind your back about your spending. Shows how old I am. Now people are so fattened up on stimulus, they have to skip the JBLU kiosk to pay even more for their jaunt to the Caribbean. If you watch social media short videos, you see this in the bad behavior of passengers on some cheaper flights. Hold tight, Powell, drain the disposable income, please. Thanks.
m
markcc
28 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.22K)
Icahn bough existing shares, so Jetblue does not get any new cash from the deal.
s
slacker9
27 Feb. 2024
Comments (585)
JetBlue has already paid about 400 million of the breakup fee to shareholders. Author isn’t paying attention

The leaves for pilots are used during trough months and because of Pratt engine issues causing planes to be parked. It’s more expensive to lay off
cssys profile picture
cssys
27 Feb. 2024
Comments (9.92K)
jet blue is below its IPO price CARL I made me money in CZR. I like to fly jet blue. jblu looks dirt cheap
17144952 profile picture
17144952
27 Feb. 2024
Comments (756)
Thank you for this important update.
