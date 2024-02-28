JoKMedia/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

If I were a Crypto-Alchemist, I would mix three key ingredients to boost the probability of an Altcoin’s success: Funding, Social Engagement and Developers. Polkadot (DOT-USD) has all three ingredients, but the ecosystem remains stuck in first gear. Annualized revenues aren’t much higher than a partner at a D.C. law firm. Polkadot 1.0 included all the commitments originally outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper. During this time period, DOT had a series of auctions allowing several blockchains to run on Polkadot. During 11/21, Moonbeam won what turned out to be one of Polkadot’s largest auctions. There are thousands of blockchains, and the only way they could replace centralized companies (think Google/Apple) is by allowing inter-blockchain communications. Moonbeam helps solve this problem; a lot is riding on this parachain. This year, Polkadot 2.0 will be implemented – creating even more optionality for this Layer 0 chain. This analysis provides my fundamental rating framework, a valuation discussion and chart analysis.

Author's creation

Introduction:

I believe we’re in Crypto Spring. The Bull Market began in Fall 2023 over a potential Bitcoin Spot ETF. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has more than doubled over the last year, recently hitting $57,000. I believe this is a resistance area and a normal bull-market correction may occur in 1H’24, especially if equities decline. On-Chain Metrics remain negative and sentiment (e.g., Fear & Greed Index) is outright giddy.

Bitcoin Dominance remained high over the last year; however, once the Federal Reserve (and other central banks) loosen monetary policy, I expect the baton to be passed from Bitcoin to faster horses (i.e., Altcoins). This will likely occur in 2H’24, based on Fed Fund Futures and the Fed’s “Dot-Plot.”

Project Overview:

Polkadot is a technical and complex, third-generation L0 project. Nothing about Polkadot’s 2016 (21 page) whitepaper is simple. Doctor Gavin Wood formed for-profit Parity Technologies and the Polkadot Foundation to solve the problem of a “Tower of Babel” of blockchains which were not backwardly compatible to Ethereum, nor could they communicate between each other. Communication (via XCM Messaging) in this sense, wasn’t just about sending coins to different blockchains, but true open exchanges of all information (e.g., programmability, cross-chain locking, NFT support).

Think of Polkadot as a decentralized version of AOL’s America Online. AOL had a fenced-garden of many apps in the 1990s, available to consumers on a subscription basis. It was closed, safe and easy to use. These “apps” are on blockchains called parachains on Polkadot. They are secured by Polkadot’s Relay Chain, which handles consensus and cross-chain interoperability. Having parachains secured by the large-cap DOT coin prevents a malicious actor from controlling them. Parachains can also connect with the outside world via several custom-bridges. For a detailed description, refer to SA author Robert Durant’s article.

This has been a long, drawn-out process – the Mainnet went live on 5/20, but an aggressive roadmap continues to this day. The “devils-advocate” in me wonders if we still need additional blockchains after 24,000 have already been created? Of course, existing chains can move onto the Polkadot ecosystem. One of the most notable is Mythical Games, which moved from Ethereum to Polkadot in 2023. Mythical is the project behind the first blockchain game (NFL Rivals) licensed by NFL football.

Polkadot’s Consensus Mechanism:

Polkadot’s thoughtful consensus mechanism, affectionately called Babe and Grandpa, allows high decentralization without the need for thousands of validators (Polkadot has just 297). In comparison, Ethereum is dealing with the issues of slowing finality time from too many validators (1.2MM), yet rising centralization despite all its validators (due to liquid staking). Please refer to James Foord’s article for more details.

If Someth’n Ain’t Working, Change it !

Polkadot is the only project I know of that has bonding. This aspect was especially attractive to me because I saw bonding as another use-case for the DOT coin – thus improving its Tokenomics. Bonding is the process at which parachains go through an auction (bidding process during 2021-22) with the highest bids winning a slot (i.e., parachain). There is a hard-limit of 100 slots. Defi-protocol Acala narrowly won the first auction. Its claim to fame was its disaster of an algorithmic, unstable stablecoin (see Mike Fay’s SA article for details.) The lockup period of this bonded DOT was two years and I calculated over 10% of DOT was locked-up, which when added to the percentage that was staked, totaled to a decent 60% level. The dilemma is that Polkadot has failed to generate hype – perhaps this was due to 2022’s Crypto Winter or insufficient marketing? Either way, Gavin Wood’s been forced to sunset bonding as part of his Polkadot 2.0 vision. (see below).

Messari

Moonbeam or Bust!

While Polkadot’s relay-chain is not smart-contract compatible (by design), its Moonbeam parachain is. Moonbeam was the second-highest bidder in the 2022 parachain auction, bonding nearly $0.3Bn in DOT. Moonbeam describes itself as a smart-contract platform (EVM compatible) for cross-chain apps that unites functionality from Ethereum and Polkadot. Developers can deploy Ethereum smart contracts with minimal code changes, while taking advantage of Polkadot’s high speed and lower fees. A lot’s riding on Moonbeam and Total Value Locked, at $70MM remains well below its $1.7Bn peak (sources: Defi Llama, Messari). EVM compatibility was a unique feature two years ago, but now there’re several chains, including L0 peers Avalanche and Cosmos, that offer varying levels of EVM compatibility. But always trying to be on the bleeding edge, Polkadot (in coordination with Polytope Labs) is readying the release of a bridge aimed at Layer 2 chains. L2’s like Arbitrum and Optimism are where all the action is – Polkadot’s finally “following the money.”

Polkadot 2.0

During June 2023, Dr. Wood made a pivotal speech at Polkadot’s Decoded conference –a similar event to Solana Breakpoint but without the craziness. He noted that the bonding process caused large entry barriers, wasn’t fluid and didn’t allow for the flow of creative juices. Instead, they would move into the Core Rental model – think of WeWork. There would be floor prices, rent control and preferential agreements for existing tenants. Polkadot 2.0 would be “App-centric” with apps spanning several parachains. Remember, users don’t care what’s going on behind-the-scenes, so long as the apps work. Polkadot 2.0 also includes faster transaction speeds up to 1MM TPS, and faster WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract development.

Ratings Framework

Polkadot is amongst the highest-rated projects within my scorecard. I previously recommended Solana (SOL-USD) and Near Protocol (NEAR-USD), both of which are highly rated, though Solana has an edge given its rapid ecosystem growth. Below are the ratings factors – if you would like me to drill-down into any one factor, let me know in the comments.

Funding: Good . About $0.3Bn as of 2/24 as per on-chain treasury address. Highest number (24) of venture capitalists. Additional funding: rewards, slashing and transaction fees.

. About $0.3Bn as of 2/24 as per on-chain treasury address. Highest number (24) of venture capitalists. Additional funding: rewards, slashing and transaction fees. Management team: Excellent . Led by Gavin Wood, Ethereum’s former Chief Technology Officer and co-designer.

. Led by Gavin Wood, Ethereum’s former Chief Technology Officer and co-designer. Underlying Technology: Excellent. Most digital asset rating services (e.g., TokenInsight) highly rate Polkadot’s technology.

Most digital asset rating services (e.g., TokenInsight) highly rate Polkadot’s technology. Scalability: Very Good 1.5k TPS but potentially up to 1MM TPS (Asynchronous Backing upgrade).

1.5k TPS but potentially up to 1MM TPS (Asynchronous Backing upgrade). Developers: Excellent . Rapid developer growth over the last two years, though down from 2022. Second-highest number of full-time developers.

. Rapid developer growth over the last two years, though down from 2022. Second-highest number of full-time developers. User Experience (U/X): Average . Several block explorers and analytics, however, hardware wallet availability is limited and user-interfaces are tedious.

. Several block explorers and analytics, however, hardware wallet availability is limited and user-interfaces are tedious. Use-Case & Ecosystem Development: Average: Not a leader in any niche, unpopular dApps. Polkadot’s user metrics improved dramatically in 2023; however, it’s not certain if the growth is durable. Strong growth in Daily Active Addresses (+54% y/y in 4Q’23). XCM message transfers growth (+105% in 4Q’23) has accelerated to over 250% Y/Y in Feb’24 (see chart).

Lam's Cryptoverse, Polkadot Foundation

Decentralization: Excellent : Polkadot claims it is not decentralized after meeting with the Securities & Exchange Commission during 2022. Highest Nakamoto Coefficient (93) of any Altcoin.

: Polkadot claims it is not decentralized after meeting with the Securities & Exchange Commission during 2022. Highest Nakamoto Coefficient (93) of any Altcoin. Tokenomics: Average : No Max Supply. Circulating Supply is high at 1.3MM vs. Total Supply 1.4MM. However, inflation is also high ~ 10%. Low Whale Risk (Insiders: 33% of ICO).

: No Max Supply. Circulating Supply is high at 1.3MM vs. Total Supply 1.4MM. However, inflation is also high ~ 10%. Low Whale Risk (Insiders: 33% of ICO). Partnerships: Excellent : Infrastructure (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Circle Pay). Corporates: BNP Paribas, Goldman, CBOE, Deloitte, Unity Tech, and Energy Web (Shell, Vodaphone, Volkswagen…). Blockchains: Cosmos, Cardano).

: Infrastructure (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Circle Pay). Corporates: BNP Paribas, Goldman, CBOE, Deloitte, Unity Tech, and Energy Web (Shell, Vodaphone, Volkswagen…). Blockchains: Cosmos, Cardano). Roadmap/Governance : Excellent : Polkadot 1.0 is completed. The “Vatican Council” (centralized) governance was upgraded to On-Chain Governance (“OpenGov”) - handles network upgrades and treasury.

: : Polkadot 1.0 is completed. The “Vatican Council” (centralized) governance was upgraded to On-Chain Governance (“OpenGov”) - handles network upgrades and treasury. Social: Excellent. High social engagement. Around 1.4 million Twitter followers, 24k Telegram followers and 303k CoinMarketCap watchlists. Over 4,300 followers on Seeking Alpha.

Valuation:

Blockchain projects can be valued based on Daily active addresses, Daily Transactions, Revenue, Total Value Locked (TVL) Book Value and Active Developers. Polkadot’s early in its life-cycle, consequently, I recommend only using Book Value and Devs. Also, not all of Polkadot’s TVL is captured using Defi Llama and Token Terminal, making third-party metrics inappropriate. Polkadot’s Price/Book Value scores poorly at 30x. For comparison, Near Protocol has a P/B below 3.5x and the S&P 500 trades at 4.2x. (Note: I calculated P/B as “coin market cap” divided by “treasury value,” both in US Dollars.)

Using a Market Cap/Developer ratio, Polkadot scores well, ranking amongst the 20% of lowest-valued projects (31 projects surveyed). Polkadot’s L0 peers are dark-shaded below.

Technical Analysis of DOT’s chart

Like most crypto-projects, Polkadot’s price has risen from last Fall’s lows, though it has underperformed several of its peers. Its long-term chart is below-average, and its relative strength has been weak. This year, DOT’s formed a somewhat sloppy cup & handle formation. There’s support at $5.00-$6.00 depending on Bitcoin’s price, and a dollar-cost-average (DCA) strategy is recommended. If DOT pumps, it will likely do so when the Fed lowers rates and global liquidity rises, probably in the latter half of this year.

TradingView

Conclusion & Risks:

This “blockchain of blockchains” is well on its way to solving Vitalik’s Blockchain Dilemma. Remember, crypto is chock-full of risks including systemic and idiosyncratic (e.g., hacking, blockchain failures, community splits (i.e., forks)). Polkadot is a “forkless” chain – so that eliminates one risk, and its Kusama “canary” test-net reduces blockchain risk. Otherwise, if you’re not into investing in small-cap tech shares, you shouldn’t be in crypto. Disciplined DCA into a portfolio of top projects like Polkadot seems a prudent way to approach digital assets.

Well, that’s my two Satoshis!