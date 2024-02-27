Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.65K Followers

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Binit Sanghvi – Vice President, Capital Markets and Treasurer

Julian Francis – Chief Executive Officer

Carmelo Carrubba – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel – William Blair

Doug Wardlaw – JPMorgan

Sid Ramesh – Stephens

Garik Shmois – Loop Capital

David Manthey – Baird

David MacGregor – Longbow Research

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Beacon Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Victoria, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be conducting a question-and-answer session towards the end of this call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Binit Sanghvi, Vice President, Capital Markets and Treasurer. Please proceed, Mr. Sanghvi.

Binit Sanghvi

Thank you, Victoria. Good evening, everybody. And as always, we thank you for taking the time to join our call. Today I am joined by Julian Francis, our Chief Executive Officer; and Carmelo Carrubba, Beacon’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. Julian and Carmelo will begin today’s call with prepared remarks that will follow the slide deck posted to the Investor Relations section of Beacon’s website. After that, we will open the call for questions. Before we begin, please reference Slide 2 for a couple of brief reminders. First, this call will contain forward-looking statements about the company’s plans and objectives and future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and use the words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, believe and other words of similar meaning.

Actual results may differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BECN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BECN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.