Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 7:57 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.65K Followers

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Parker - VP of IR

Bom Kim - Founder and CEO

Gaurav Anand - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stanley Yang - JP Morgan

Eric Cha - Goldman Sachs

Seyon Park - Morgan Stanley

James Lee - Mizuho

Jiong Shao - Barclays

Operator

Hello, everyone. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coupang 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Parker, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Mike Parker

Thanks, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Coupang's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our Founder and CEO, Bom Kim; and our CFO, Gaurav Anand.

The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information, except as required by law. Certain statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During today's call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, are included in our earnings release, our slides accompanying this webcast, and our SEC filings, which are posted on the Company's Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CPNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPNG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.