Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.66K Followers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Kildani - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Steve Davis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brendan Teehan - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial

Doug Williamson - Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development

Mark Schneyer - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Parag Meswani - Senior Vice President, Trofinetide, Rare Disease Franchise

Conference Call Participants

Tessa Romero - JPMorgan

Ashwani Verma - UBS

David Hoang - Citigroup

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Jeffrey Hung - Morgan Stanley

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Ami Fadia - Needham

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Joel Beatty - Baird

Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Abigail and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Al Kildani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ACADIA. Please proceed.

Al Kildani

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results. Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks followed by Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Commercial, who will discuss our strong commercial franchises, DAYBUE and NUPLAZID.

Doug Williamson, our Head of Research and Development will provide an update on our pipeline programs; and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ACAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACAD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.