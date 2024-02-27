Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 8:42 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.65K Followers

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Meg Nunnally - Head of Investor Relations

Glenn Kelman - CEO

Chris Nielsen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Naved Khan - B Riley Securities

Tom White - D.A. Davidson

Dan Lee - J .P. Morgan

John Campbell - Stephens

Nat Schindler - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Operator

Goo day, and welcome to the Redfin Corporation’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, that this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Head of Investor Relations, Meg Nunnally. Please go ahead.

Meg Nunnally

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Redfin’s financial results conference call for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. I’m Meg Nunnally, Redfin’s Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.

Before we start, note that some of our statements on today’s call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but our actual results may turn out to be materially different. Please read and consider the risk factors in our SEC filings together with the content of today’s call.

Any forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions today, and we don’t undertake to update these statements in light of new information or future events. On this call, we will present non-GAAP measures when discussing our financial results. We encourage you to review today’s earnings release, which is available on our website at investors.redfin.com for more information related to our non-GAAP measures, including the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RDFN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDFN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.