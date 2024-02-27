Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 9:22 PM ETNerdy, Inc. (NRDY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.66K Followers

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

TJ Lynn - Associate General Counsel

Chuck Cohn - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Pello - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Brian Smile - JPMorgan

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Alex Tyler - Raymond James

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Thomas Shinske - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Hello everyone. Thank you for attending today's Nerdy Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sierra and I'll be your moderator today. All lines have been muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host TJ Lynn, Associate General Counsel of Nerdy.

TJ Lynn

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Nerdy fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. With me are Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy; and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Chuck, I'll remind everyone that this discussion will contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to expectations with respect to Nerdy's future financial and operating results, strategy, opportunities, plans, and outlook.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Any forward-looking statements are made as of today's date and Nerdy does not undertake or accept any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Please refer to the disclaimers in today's shareholder letter announcing Nerdy's fourth quarter results and the company's filings with the SEC for a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NRDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRDY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.