Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 9:22 PM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.66K Followers

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Chen - Head, IR

Julia Hartz - Co-Founder, CEO

Lanny Baker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Naved Khan - B. Riley Securities

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Sergio Segura - KeyBanc

Dae Lee - JPMorgan

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Katherine Chen

Good afternoon, and welcome to Eventbrite's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Katherine Chen, Head of Investor Relations. With us today are Julia Hartz, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Lanny Baker, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay on Eventbrite's Investor Relations website at investor.eventbrite.com. Please also refer to our Investor Relations website to find our shareholder letter announcing our financial results. which was released prior to the call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, February 27, based on the factors that are currently known to us and that actual future events or results could differ materially due to several factors, many of which are beyond our control.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, we refer you to the section titled Forward-Looking Statements in our shareholder letter and our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call to reflect events or circumstances after today or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

During this call, we'll present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP

