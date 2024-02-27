Studio4/E+ via Getty Images

Last March, I placed a "Sell" rating on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), noting that management greatly misread demand for its product, while more recently I wrote in November that it must dramatically cut costs and right size its manufacturing capacity. Prior to earnings the stock was down more than -50% since my original write-up, but the stock was surging after reporting if Q4 results. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, BYND produces plant-based food items fashioned to have the taste and texture of meat. Its flagship product is its Beyond Burger, but it also makes a number of other plant-based meat alternatives such as Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Chicken Nuggets, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Steak, and other items. Its products are sold through the grocery retail channel and the foodservice channel (such as restaurants) both in the U.S. and abroad.

Q4 Results

BYND has faced three major problems: Terrible margins, declining volumes, and weak pricing.

On the margin front, gross margins remained terrible, coming in at -113.8% vs. -3.8% a year ago. Yes, the cost of goods sold were double the revenue it generated. While much of that was due to non-cash charges, it still doesn’t get much worse than that.

Excluding various charges related to its global operation review and other items, including writing off obsolete inventory for a large QSR customer, gross margins would have been -8.0%. That’s still bad.

On the volume side, BYND actually saw volumes increase in the quarter, rising 8.0% to 17.41 million pounds. Growth was led by its International Foodservice segment, which saw volumes surge 52.6% to 5.41 million pounds. International retail volumes, meanwhile, climbed 22.6% to 3.04 million pounds.

In the U.S., its volumes continued to sink. Retail volumes dipped -6.8% to 6.91 million pounds, while foodservice volumes plunged -23.6% to 2.06 million pounds.

Once again, BYND saw declining prices as revenue again greatly trailed volumes. Overall revenue in the quarter dropped -7.8% to $73.7 million.

Revenue in the U.S. retail channel fell -22.6% to $32.1 million, while U.S. Foodservice sales dropped -25.9% to $10.7 million. Internationally, Retail revenue rose 22.1% to $13.3 million, while Foodservice sales jumped 33.7% to $17.6 million.

The company lost 4,000 distribution points quarter over quarter to 133,000. In the U.S. it lost 1,000 each in the retail and foodservice channels. Internationally, it lost 2,000 distribution points in foodservice, while retail was unchanged quarter over quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was -$125.1 million vs. -$56.5 million a year ago. Operating cash flow was -$28.5 million.

Looking ahead, BYND forecast 2024 full-year revenue of between $315-345 million, which is a decline of -4% at the midpoint and 0.5% increase at the high end. The consensus was for sales of $344.4 million.

It projects gross margins of mid to high teen digits, with them expected to be higher in the second half.

For Q1, the company is projecting sales of between $70-75 million, which would be to -19% to -24% decline.

The company also introduced its Beyond IV product line, which it says will improve the taste and nutrition of its offerings.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Ethan Brown said:

“We conducted extensive pricing analysis and ... are now preparing to implement pricing changes to support gross margin expansion throughout the quarter, we continued to use inventory management to free up working capital. We maintained our investment focus in Europe and serve our strategic customers in this important market for plant-based meats, including continued traction (with) McDonald's across countries such as Austria, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, UK, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Switzerland. Turning to 2024 a pivotal year for Beyond Meat, we are pursuing the following five priorities, several of which simply represent a transition from 2023 planning to 2024 implementation. One, we are beginning 2024 by executing within a leaner operation, consistent with substantially reduced 2024 planned OpEx and cash use part and parcel with this leaner operation is our ongoing tightening of focus relating to portfolio markets and consumer. We are, as just one example, discontinuing our Beyond Meat jerky product line despite its number one position in the plant-based jerky category. These refinements of our focus and resources to be put against our latest product platform innovation Beyond IV and other SKUs, which we believe have higher profitable growth potential here in the US and are consistent with my intention to focus more resources against key markets and customers in Europe."

Overall, BYND reported another poor quarter, although it did see some positives signs coming from international markets for a second straight quarter as volumes did meaningfully increase year over year once again. However, it's notable that volumes were down -3% quarter over quarter internationally.

Gross margins were negative even after excluding charges, while it continues to show it has no pricing power, as sales continue to trail volumes. The company, meanwhile, continues to burn through cash.

Guidance likely helped the stock, with it expecting margins to nicely improve in the back half. However, back-end loaded guidance from a struggling company isn’t a sure-fire things by any stretch.

The discontinuation of the pretty recently introduced Beyond Meat jerky product only further shows the missteps the company has made. Meanwhile, management remains too focused on lamenting how its products are being hurt by misinformation.

Conclusion

The first thing that BYND should do is issue equity to take advantage of the huge jump in its stock price. The company’s cash position has been dwindling, and this would give it more time to help turn around its business.

The jump in the stock appears to be the result of short covering more than anything as the results themselves were nothing to get excited about. Meanwhile, back-end weighted guidance from a company that has made as many missteps and miscalculations as BYND isn’t exactly reassuring.

Given its dismal margin profile, lack of revenue growth, and negative EBITDA, earnings, and cash flow, assigning a value to BYND using any traditional metric is difficult. Right now, it is just a bad business, and there's little that shows it can turn itself around. While the international volume growth is a bit promising, it still it coming with lower prices, while in the U.S. both prices and volumes remain in decline.

BYND said it used some aggressive promotions in 2023 that were used to help grow the category that will roll off in 2024, which will help margins. Overall volume growth was pretty weak throughout the year, so we'll have to see how volumes do without these promotions and with the company looking to increase prices in some areas. The company, meanwhile, will in-source more production going forward, which is good if volumes are strong, but could become troublesome if volumes decline. As such, this could prove to be a pivotal year to determine if this strategy works and if BYND can last as a company beyond the next few years.

As such, I continue to rate the stock a "Sell."