Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 9:31 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.66K Followers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Shepherd - Vice President, FP&A & Investor Relations

Ethan Brown - Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lubi Kutua - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Gold - BMO

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

John Baumgartner - Mizuho

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beyond Meat 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Shepherd, Vice President, FP&A, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Shepherd

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome.

Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Lubi Kutua, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

By now, everyone should have access to the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release filed today after market close. This document is available in the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.

Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited, and that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in today's earnings release, along with the comments on this call, are made only as of today and will not be updated as actual events unfold. We refer you to today's press release, company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BYND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.