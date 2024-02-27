Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrovial SE (FRRVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.66K Followers

Ferrovial SE (OTCPK:FRRVF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 27, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Silvia Ruiz - Investor Relations Director

Rafael del Pino - President & Executive Chairman

Ignacio Fernandez - CEO & Executive Director

Ernesto Lopez Mozo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luis Prieto - Kepler

Robert Joynson - BNP

Augustin Cendre - Stifel

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Jose Manuel Arroyas - Santander

Silvia Ruiz

Good afternoon, everybody. This is Silvia Ruiz speaking, and I would like to welcome you to Ferrovial's conference call to discuss the financial results for the full year 2023. I am joined here today by our Chairman, Rafael del Pino; our CEO, Ignacio Madridejos; and our CFO, Ernesto Lopez Mozo. Just as a reminder, both the results report and the presentation are now available on our website.

Before starting, please bear in mind that in light of the ongoing regulatory review for the planned NASDAQ listing process, the company has decided to make some changes and simplifications on the reporting. Main changes affect what we call now adjusted EBITDA, which only implies a different name as the underlying figures are calculated the same way as before. In addition to that, you will see some changes affecting the cash flow evolution that have been made in order to align it with the IAS 7 criteria. Ernesto will cover that in more detail during the presentation.

[Operator Instructions]

With all this, I will hand over to Rafael. Rafael, the floor is yours.

Rafael del Pino

Thank you, Silvia, and good afternoon, everyone. Ferrovial showed a strong performance in its main infrastructure assets in 2023. In Toll Roads, all North American assets posted double-digit revenue growth in the year due to higher traffic, and in the case of the managed

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on FRRVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.