Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 9:33 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Stock
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 27, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Randerson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Karanikolas - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Michael Mente - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jesse Timmermans - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Anna Andreeva - Needham

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Ashley Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Revolve's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Erik Randerson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve. Thank you. You may begin.

Erik Randerson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that we have posted a presentation containing Q4 and full year financial highlights, to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com.

I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth, our inventory balance, our key priorities for 2024, including related investments, product category expansion, cost saving measures, international expansion and technology enhancements, our marketing events, our partnerships and our outlook for net sales, gross margin, operating expenses and effective tax rate. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements, including the risks mentioned in this afternoon's press release, as well as other risks and uncertainties disclosed

