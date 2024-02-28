Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starwood Property: 10% Yield To Fund A Rich Retirement

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investing in the S&P 500 for retirement may be risky due to its high PE ratio and low yield.
  • Starwood Property Trust offers a high income opportunity with its 9.7% yield and diversified portfolio.
  • STWD has a strong history of delivering shareholder returns and is well-positioned for growth in the infrastructure lending segment.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Whether you want to retire at a traditional age or retire early, we can all agree that it will take a lot of capital to live comfortably. While it may be tempting to bank on continued strong performance in the S&P

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
18.08K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Sane Man
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (1.34K)
The dividend has not been raised in quite some time-even during the boom years. If one reinvests the compounding will give you a raise but ideally that’s not the way I like to see my investments grow. Would rather invest in a company that is more shareholder friendly. Yes 10% is nothing to sneeze it, I understand, but as revenues and profits go up I’d like to share ,even a tiny amount.
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (2.72K)
@Alpha Gen Capital Very good article! Also, a hopeful article going forward. I purchased STWD a little over nine years ago. The dividend has been $.48 since I purchased STWD. I am currently receiving about $3,700 per year in dividends. Approximately 80% of my original investment has been returned to me in dividends. If I receive two more years of dividends I will have received 100% of my original investment. By the way, in a recent interview, the CEO and Chairman said in a somber tone that maybe some of the office buildings could be converted into apartment buildings. I don't think it will be easy to convert such buildings. However, he is one of the sharpest and most astute real estate experts in the real estate investment field.
