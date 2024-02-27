kynny

Investment Thesis

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) is a pure-play lithium producer which was formed following a merger between Allkem and Livent in January 2024. Although the company’s shares have been declining since its IPO, I am bullish on this stock given its high growth potential in the lithium industry courtesy of its high-quality assets, strong demand, and favorable market conditions.

Further, the company has a competitive advantage in its low-cost and high-quality production, among others I will discuss in this article. From a valuation perspective, the company is significantly undervalued, with a big upside potential. Based on this background, I find this a good value opportunity and recommend it to potential investors.

High Growth Potential

I see a solid growth potential in this company, which is backed by three aspects: strong demand, favorable market trends, and a low-cost model. Let’s begin with the attractive assets. Arcadium has a portfolio of high-quality lithium projects in Argentina and Australia following the Allkem-Livent merger. The combined assets are expected to produce 212,500 t/y starting 2030 of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE]. To elaborate on its high-quality assets better, I will take the example of the Salar del Hombre Muerto project in Argentina. This is one of the highest-grade and low-impurity lithium brine deposits in the world.

The other aspect that I believe will translate to steady growth is the strong demand for lithium projects. ALTM will benefit from increasing demand for its products in the wake of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. These two fast-growing markets require lithium-ion batteries as key components. According to Statista, the global demand for lithium is projected to grow by 12.35x between 2020 and 2035, from 310 metric tonnes in 2020 to more than 3.8 million metric tonnes in 2035.

Statista

The last aspect of the high growth potential is the favorable market conditions. The lithium market is currently characterized by a supply-demand imbalance, which I believe will fuel this company’s growth. According to CNBC, the global lithium supply is projected to have a deficit of about 40,000-60,000 tonnes by 2025 and a deficit of about 768,000 tonnes by 2030. In my opinion, this points to a ready market for the company’s products, which bodes well for its financial performance. I also expect this supply deficit to trigger a surge in prices, translating to high margins.

While these aspects are very promising when viewed in isolation, growth could be elusive if the company does nothing to capitalize on its strong points in the wake of favorable market conditions. With this background, I would like to bring to your attention some of the initiatives the company is having in place to capitalize on these strong tailwinds. To begin with, the company is planning on expansion. It is planning to increase the volume of combined lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide deliveries by about 40% in 2024 to 54,000 metric tonnes on an LCE basis. Further, given the increased output expected by 2030 as mentioned earlier in this analysis, it is evident that this company is scaling up production as supply shortages loom. This leaves the company in a prime position to capitalize on the increasing demand and the anticipated supply shortages, which I believe will attract lucrative prices too.

In a nutshell, this company has a strong growth potential backed by strong tailwinds. The company is also positioning itself strategically through expansion plans to capitalize on favorable market conditions, something that bodes well for its future growth.

Competitive Advantages

While every industry has its scale of competition, it is the individual company’s unique attributes that make it stand out from the crowd. With this in mind, I would like to discuss what I see as Aecidium’s competitive advantages. First off, the company has a low-cost and high-quality production. According to Morning Star, ALTM has a MOAT based on its low-cost advantage production in Argentina. Following its attractive assets discussed earlier, this company’s lithium is top grade at a low production cost, something I believe will appeal to a wider market.

In addition to its low-cost advantage, the company has a global presence and diverse customer base serving various end markets and regions. This gives the company exposure to different economic conditions, which I believe helps to spread risk and hence overcome challenges of economic shocks in the vent it relied on one economic zone. Below is a good example of how diversity helped this company spread its risk in 2023.

MarketScreener

Further, ALTM has industry-leading capabilities across the production process ranging from hard-rock mining, conventional pond-based brine extraction, and direct lithium extraction. With this capability, the company can produce lithium with a lot of flexibility depending on the availability, scalability, and purity of the ore. This guarantees them a competitive edge over competitors who rely on a single extraction method, which is limited in some cases.

Valuation

In valuing this company, I will use both relative valuation metrics and a DCF model. Based on a relative approach, the company has a trailing GAAP PE and PEG of 3.04 and 0.04, respectively. They are both significantly below the sector medians of 20.16 and 0.71. These figures imply that the company is trading at an 84.09% discount based on its earnings and a 97.67% discount based on its growth potential. In my view, if you’re for value, look no further!

Let’s use a DCF model to estimate the fair value of this stock. In my calculation, I assumed a growth rate of 1%, which is very conservative given that the company has a young merger which I believe will take time before the full synergies are achieved. In addition, I used a discount rate of 8% which is the company’s WACC based on my computations. Using the trailing FCF/share of $1.65 as my base, I arrived at a fair value of $10.02 which translates to an upside potential of 111%.

Author

To support my estimation, I will refer to the consensus analyst price target according to the MarketScreener. According to 18 analysts, the consensus price target is $8.878 representing an upside potential of 87.31% and a buy recommendation.

MarketScreener

Based on these estimates, and the relative valuation, it is very apparent that this stock is significantly undervalued with a massive upside potential, and therefore it is a good value opportunity.

Risks

While I am bullish on this stock, investors must know the risk associated with this investment. One of the major risks here is the political risk in Argentina, where the company operates one of the largest and lowest-cost lithium brine resources in the world. The country is historically known for economic instability, inflation, and currency devaluation. These characteristics can adversely affect Arcadium’s operations and performance.

For instance, in 2023, the government imposed a 30% tax on foreign currency purchases and transfers. This translates to increased operating costs and narrowing margins. For this reason, investors should be cautious of such instances before investing here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ALTM is a good value investment with a massive upside potential. The company’s upside is backed by solid growth levers and competitive advantages. Given this background, I recommend this stock to potential investors at its current valuation.