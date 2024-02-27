Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Procore Technologies: Business Fundamentals Remain Strong With Improved Profitability

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
760 Followers

Summary

  • Procore Technologies is still a buy due to strong performance and improving profitability.
  • PCOR reported impressive results, with revenue growth of 5% sequentially and 29% annually.
  • The company's success in penetrating the larger customer base and the hiring of Larry Stack as CRO bode well for future growth and profitability.

Graphic designer works on computer laptop with digital pen. Scrutinize

Ralf Hahn

Overview

My recommendation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is a buy rating, as I continue to see PCOR performing strongly with improving profitability in the coming years, driving PCOR valuation upwards. PCOR should also have no issues meeting FY24 guidance, given

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
760 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.