bymuratdeniz

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) stock jumped sharply higher after the company released its Q4 2023 results, with the move hard to believe based on fundamentals. While Beyond Meat beat guidance, there was little in the company's earnings or 2024 guidance to be positive about. With shrinking sales, a dwindling cash balance and a mountain of debt, Beyond Meat's future is extremely bleak.

Beyond Meat is a heavily shorted stock though, and the share price bounce appears to be the result of extreme positioning, meaning it is likely to reverse in the coming months. I have previously highlighted why Beyond Meat is an obvious but risky short, and this quarter demonstrates why.

Product Update

Beyond Meat recently updated the formulation of its Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef products, which appears to be in response to ongoing health concerns. While there were a number of changes, the most important update is the shift to avocado oil, which has helped to reduce the saturated fat content by 60%.

Beyond Meat's management team has dedicated considerable time to earnings calls in recent years discussing consumer perceptions of the plant-based meat category and the health benefits of its products. This was an indication that sales have been struggling in the face of negative consumer sentiment, a situation Beyond Meat attributed to interest groups.

While there is a range of concerns around the health impact of plant-based meats, the use of canola oil is a particular point of contention. More than 90% of the canola crops grown in the US are genetically modified for herbicide resistance. Canola oil also contains elevated levels of omega-6 relative to omega-3, which can contribute to inflammation. Canola oil is also generally chemically refined, which decreases the nutrient content.

Figure 1: "Beyond Burger" Search Interest (Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Avocado oil is rich in oleic acid, polyunsaturated fats, carotenoids, and other antioxidant-rich nutrients. Avocado oil still has a high omega-6 to omega-3 ratio (13:1), but the total amount of omega-6 is relatively small.

The switch to avocado oil is an improvement, which may help to overcome some of the health concerns Beyond Meat has faced, but the outcome is not certain. It will likely be difficult to change consumer sentiment now that a negative opinion has been formed. In addition, avocado oil is more expensive than canola oil, which could add to Beyond Meat's current cost problems.

Financial Analysis

Beyond Meat's sales continue to slide, driven by pricing pressure. Fourth quarter sales in the US were weak again, although this was somewhat offset by strength internationally. International retail channel net revenue growth was driven by new product introductions. International foodservice channel net revenue growth was driven by strong sales to a large QSR customer.

Table 1: Beyond Meat Q4 2023 Revenue Growth (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat is guiding to 70-75 million USD in revenue in the first quarter, which would represent more than a 20% decline YoY. For the full year, Beyond Meat is expecting 315-345 million USD in revenue, down roughly 4% YoY at the midpoint.

Figure 2: Beyond Meat Revenue (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat's margins were extremely poor in the fourth quarter, although much of this can be attributed to non-cash charges. Gross profit was reduced by 78 million USD of non-cash charges and operating expenses were increased by around 18 million USD of non-cash expenses.

Beyond Meat's COGS benefited from an increase in the estimated useful life of its manufacturing equipment though. This boosted the company's gross profit margin by a little over 5%.

Beyond Meat is expecting its gross profit margin to increase throughout 2024 and be in the mid to high teens for the full year. More than anything else, this may be the point that investors are latching on to as an indicator of a brighter future for Beyond Meat. This should be aided by consolidation of Beyond Meat's production network. For example, Beyond Meat has cut back from 13 co-packers in the US to 1. Beyond Meat is also abandoning its jerky product, despite its strong position in the market. This also will likely aid gross profit margins but will come at the expense of sales.

Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of 170-190 million USD, weighted toward the first half of the year. This suggests that losses will remain large in 2024, even with the company's recently announced cost-cutting efforts.

Figure 3: Beyond Meat Profit Margins - excluding non-cash charges (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

I am skeptical regarding the company's gross profit margin guidance, though. COGS per pound is now declining, and this should be aided by recent cost-cutting actions, but pricing is an enormous problem. Beyond Meat has suggested that it will increase prices to improve margins in 2024, but this risks impacting sales. Beyond Meat has suggested that it has taken a granular look at the price elasticity of demand for its products and is increasing prices in a targeted manner.

Figure 4: Beyond Meat Revenue and COGS per Pound (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat has been trying to improve its margins over the past few years, but this is a tough ask with falling sales. While fourth quarter operating expenses were temporarily elevated, the burden of SG&A expenses has been rising over the past four years. Even with an improvement in gross profits, Beyond Meat remains a long way from reaching breakeven.

Figure 5: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

At the end of the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat had around 206 million USD in cash and cash equivalents, along with 1.1 billion USD in debt. Net cash used in operating activities in 2023 was 108 million USD, but this is being aided by Beyond Meat's elevated inventory levels.

Cash burn is likely to decline in 2024, but this doesn't really alter Beyond Meat's current predicament. Beyond Meat needs to position itself to manage in excess of 1 billion USD debt over the next few years, and it's not clear how it will do this.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat's guidance suggests a return to growth and solid gross profit margins toward the end of the year. This is highly questionable, though, as Beyond Meat is obviously struggling with consumer perception of its products. In addition, continued pricing pressure will make it difficult for Beyond Meat to generate meaningful growth or progress toward breakeven.

The switch to avocado oil could help with Beyond Meat's current demand problems, but I would not count on this. If consumers have developed a negative opinion of plant-based meats, this will be difficult to change. It also doesn't alter the fact that competition is increasing, and consumer budgets remain under pressure from food price inflation.