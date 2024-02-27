CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 9:58 PM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.08K Followers

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Milanovich - Senior Vice President, Finance
Brett Schulman - Chief Executive Officer
Tricia Tolivar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Jon Tower - Citigroup Inc.
Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler
Andy Barish - Jefferies Group LLC
David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Chris O’Cull - Stifel Financial Corp.
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities Inc.
Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Rahul Krotthapalli - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CAVA Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Milanovich, SVP of Finance. Please go ahead.

Matt Milanovich

Good morning, and welcome to CAVA’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call. Before we begin, I want to thank you for joining us today on late notice. Yesterday, a media outlet reached an embargo agreement and released a story about our financial results in error [ph], prompting us to issue our earnings release and host this call ahead of schedule. If you do not already have a copy of the earnings release and related 8-K furnished with the SEC, they’re available on our website at investor.cava.com, which we encourage you to review.

The purpose of this conference call is to give investors further details regarding the company’s financial results, as well as a general update on the company’s progress. You will find reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial

Recommended For You

About CAVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News