Helix Energy Solutions: Mediocre 2024 Outlook Provides Buying Opportunity

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Helix Energy Solutions reported Q4 and full-year 2023 results mostly at the high end of expectations.
  • The company generated almost $92 million in free cash flow, the highest level in more than a decade, and finished the year with net debt of just $30 million.
  • Management's 2024 outlook for more or less flat revenues and limited improvements in profitability and free cash flow came in below consensus expectations.
  • 2025 should see major earnings inflection due to a number of high-specification well intervention vessels moving to high-margin dayrates.
  • Following Tuesday's pullback, the shares offer approximately 50% upside to my slightly reduced price target of $13.50. Reiterating "Buy" rating.
Oil rig

Vladimirovic

Note:

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

After the close of Tuesday's session, leading offshore energy specialty services provider Helix Energy

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Dinesh S
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Thanks Henrik for quick follow up article
DhunterChapy
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
Alex - been reading your write-ups the last few months now, (I use to sub to VIE), I like your work, and not just saying that because we seem to be on the same page - although not big fan of off shore drilling right now. Please keep researching and writing. thks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

