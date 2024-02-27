Guillaume/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) we stuck with the preferred shares and told investors that the large discount to NAV would likely not create large returns for them.

For our part, we have stuck with Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% CUM PFD E (RC.PR.E). The very low levels of recourse leverage, alongside a management that is "ready" to deal with common shareholders in order to preserve tangible book value, make this a no-brainer. Since our entry in July 2022, the preferreds have actually done better than the common shares in total returns, despite having a smaller yield. They have also done so with far lower volatility. We remain positive on those and would look to get constructive on RC common shares only under $9.00 per share.

Source: Distribution Cut Should Be Lauded

The stock gave two thumbs up to our logic and went straight to $9.00.

While we were "ready" to endorse the long side at the time of the article, we decided otherwise as the risk-reward seemed unappealing.

The recently released results did help solidify that stance.

Q4-2023

Ready fell short of estimates again and came in at just 26 cents of distributable earnings per share. Investors might recall that almost 1 year back our expected performance from Ready Capital was a distribution of 25 cents a quarter.

With a huge amount of CRE exposure on its balance sheet, and an uncovered dividend to start off with, a cut looks inevitable to us. We think 25 cents a share per quarter, next year, looks extremely likely.

Source: Broadmark And Ready Capital: Distribution Cut Likely To Be Big

Ready's earnings have made a beeline for our target and the 26 cents this quarter is within a rounding error of hitting our mark.

So what is going on? Well there are two reasons and they are intertwined. The first being that Ready is simply not running the leverage levels it ran prior to the Broadmark merger. In late 2022, Ready was running total leverage of 4.9X and recourse leverage of 1.5X. These are high for most companies but about in line what mortgage REITs tend to run.

Ready Capital Q3-2022 Supplemental

Fast forward to today and total leverage is at 3.3X and recourse leverage is at 0.8X.

Ready Capital Q4-2023 Supplemental

You don't need a 60 tab spreadsheet and complex analysis of every line on the income statement to tell you that the distribution coverage was going to go lower with this huge a reduction in leverage. We expected this and that is what happened. Hence the distribution got cut twice and we may do a threepeat soon. After all, 30 cents (of distribution) is still larger than 26 cents.

The second reason is why Ready won't dial up leverage to previous levels. Well, if you ask management, they will tell you that they are repositioning the portfolio and making big progress on it.

“We continue to make progress on our business strategy of repositioning the capital acquired in our merger with Broadmark Realty Capital into our core lending strategies despite current challenges in the commercial real estate sector,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Source: Ready Capital Q4-2023 Press Release

In other words, that leverage is coming back. That is certainly possible over a longer timeframe and we won't claim to know what will happen 1-2 years down the line. But just looking at their portfolio today, they would have to be insane to increase leverage. Their 60 days past due book is now at 9.9%.

Ready Capital Q4-2023 Supplemental

That means they have almost $1 billion of loans not paying anything. Broadmark's assets are 50.7% past due. This is up from 34.3% just the previous quarter!

Ready Capital Q3-2023 Supplemental

Total loans 60+ days past due jumped from 5.4% to 9.9% as Ready reduced its total loan book. We called this performance a "dumpster fire" last quarter so we are not sure what adjectives will adequately describe this for this quarter. So the company is absolutely doing the right thing by reducing leverage into this environment and that is unlikely to be fixed in 2-4 quarters.

Valuation & How We Played It

You can argue about NAV until you are blue in the face. Sure with the tangible book value/NAV near $14.00, your odds of losing big from here, are reduced. While Ready has not been the most perfect steward of this value, 42.75% reduction in tangible book value per share for a mortgage REIT, over a decade, is actually not the worst we have seen.

Data by YCharts

But 10% of loans being 60+ days past due, is a problem. We are now likely in the fourth or fifth innings of the CRE cycle and how this resolves remains to be seen. We saw Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) the other day chop its distribution as 6 office loans suddenly stopped paying interest. Office is a small part of the whole portfolio but multifamily supply is set to expand by leaps and bounds over the next 12 months.

Ready Capital Q4-2023 Supplemental

Broadmark's loans were primarily construction loans related to multifamily assets. Ready will likely experience turbulence in that asset class as we go through 2024. At present we are not interested in buying this as management made a big blunder by pursuing Broadmark (clearly seen as the worst segment in its loans) and losses will add up over time. We exited the preferred share position at $19.20. While it had offered a bastion of stability in the past, we really cannot get behind the company's equity at this point and that applies to preferred equity as well. However, prior to that exit, on December 27, 2023, we had picked up a small position in the Ready Capital Corp 6.125% April 30, 2025 (CUSIP: 75574UAC5). They were yielding 9.767% at the time and offered the best return prospect for us.

Interactive Brokers, Dec 27, 2023

Also with these, we just need the company to make it till April 2025 to be paid in full. Getting back to the common shares, we see the tug-of-war continuing with bulls insisting the company is cheap while bears will point to the chronic underperformance. We have to agree with both arguments. The stock is "cheap" relative to price to tangible book value history.

Data by YCharts

But there is also a real reason Ready has delivered 3.28% annual returns over the last decade.

Split History

We have no position other than the bonds.

