Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor advanced packaging and testing. Founded in 1968, the company boasts a strong presence across Asia, Europe, and the USA, partnering with leading names in the semiconductor industry.

AMKR's stock has seen significant swings since its 1998 IPO at $13.3. It peaked at $62 in 2000 during the dot-com bubble, but it then experienced volatility before falling to $1.5 in 2008 during another crisis. All-time return stands at 129.8%, which is not bad, but still doesn't offer attractive risk-reward, in my opinion.

I initiate my coverage with a neutral rating. My 1-year target price of $29 suggests that the stock appears fully priced at this time.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals are mixed. Revenue growth has slowed down in recent times, but cash generation has improved. Revenue growth was over 20% in 2020 and 2021 but declined to 15.5% in 2022. In FY 2023, AMKR even saw a negative 8.3% revenue growth, a similar outlook to where it was in 2019. The net profit margin has a similar outlook. It saw a contraction from almost 11% in 2022 to 5.5% in 2023. Nonetheless, there is also a bright side. AMKR's cash flow generation has been relatively steady and even improving over the years. For the last two years, Operating cash flow/OCF has expanded and been above $1 billion. In FY 2023, OCF reached $1.27 billion.

Meanwhile, AMKR has managed its balance sheet pretty well, in my view. Debt-to-equity / DE ratio has gone down from over 1x to just over 0.25x in over five years, a relatively solid outlook. Liquidity is strong and steady, as highlighted by the doubling in cash and short-term investments over the past five years. AMKR's liquidity was still around $800 billion five years ago. However, in FY 2023, it finished the year with $1.6 billion of cash and short-term investments.

Catalyst

There are a few potential catalysts that could unlock higher revenue growth in 2024. First off, the macro headwinds that have impacted AMKR's business quite materially over the past year may be temporary. The strong pipeline today suggests that AMKR should see a rebound opportunity in 2024:

We see still significant uncertainties. We don't guide for the second quarter, for example, but the second half of the year we clearly see significant opportunities for further ramp-up. Megan already gave them. We have 2.5D capacity coming online with a full pipeline of products. Also there we have a new customer for the share on wafer, let's say portfolio. We have a meaningful ramp for new IoT wearable programs in the second half and we definitely expect that Android, memory, PC, and automotive will be back on stream in the second half of this year. So to quantify that and to give a full-year outlook, I mean, in general, we are confident with our product portfolio, with our customer engagements that we should, let's say, grow with or above the market.

For instance, demand for 2.5D packaging appears to be robust both in 2023 and into 2024, despite its main segment, Computing, being down by 11% for FY 2023. The Computing segment was down 11% mostly due to headwinds in PC and Storage, which the management also expects to rebound in the second half of 2024:

Well, we expect the second half, let's say, recovery on the PC side, mostly as it impacts Amkor, mostly for the ARM-based PCs, and then peripheral devices for the x86-based PCs. There is a memory component to that also. So, we see multiple components that we package, assembly -- package and test, that go into PCs. But I would say the most prominent delta would be in the ARM-based PCs.

In my opinion, there is a potential for AMKR to see demand not only rebounding but also sustaining beyond 2024, given the constant, growing needs for HPC or AI-based solutions. AMKR stands to benefit from this trend since 2.5D packaging is considered critical in optimizing the system performance of AI or HPC / High-Performance Computing solutions.

Driven by generative AI trends, the global AI market is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, and Amkor's expertise positions them to capitalize on this demand with advanced packaging solutions.

Furthermore, another segment that was down by a lot (38%) due to a weaker macro environment in FY 2023 was Consumer, which covers chip solutions for IoT and wearables markets. In the second half, the management also expects this segment to see a rebound:

We have a meaningful ramp for new IoT wearable programs in the second half and we definitely expect that Android, memory, PC, and automotive will be back on stream in the second half of this year. So to quantify that and to give a full-year outlook, I mean, in general, we are confident with our product portfolio, with our customer engagements that we should, let's say, grow with or above the market.

Additionally, the recent opening of the new Vietnam facility presents good opportunities for future margin expansions, in my view. The new Vietnam facility, boasting the potential to be AMKR's lowest-cost operation globally, is key to its high-volume manufacturing of advanced SiP modules and other packaging solutions.

I believe this strategic move arrives at a potentially opportune time, considering the recent Vietnamese government tax incentives for foreign companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the country. Moreover, it's also worth noting that unlike some of their other facilities, AMKR's Vietnamese operations are not unionized, potentially offering them greater flexibility and cost-efficiency in the long run.

There also seems to be a high interest from Vietnam to capitalize strategically on the ongoing tensions between China and the US, in my view. By offering tax incentives for overseas companies to establish facilities within its borders, Vietnam aims to attract businesses seeking alternative manufacturing bases to reduce risks and dependencies. Vietnam's semiconductor industry is still developing, but shows promise due to government support, investment, and a growing skilled workforce.

Risk

Risk remains moderate to high, in my opinion. In particular, a prolonged economic slowdown could dampen demand for electronic devices, directly impacting AMKR's customer base and leading to potential revenue shortfalls. As we have learned in Q4, macro weakness in 2023 has affected AMKR's revenue considerably through its impact on the Computing and Consumer businesses.

With inflation apparently remaining high as of late, there seems to be a possibility that the Fed may not even consider the highly-anticipated rate cuts in 2024. This is why the outlook for 2024 could be less ideal than what AMKR had hoped, in my view.

Aside from weakness in consumer demand, geopolitical instability or trade wars could disrupt supply chains, impacting the flow of materials and finished goods. This could lead to production delays, higher costs, and potential lost sales. I believe this risk factor continues to be elevated today, especially with the increased geopolitical tension between China and the US, China and Taiwan, Russia and Ukraine, and also the Red Sea crisis.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for AMKR is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - AMKR to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $6.67 billion, a 2.6% growth, at the high end of analyst's guidance. I assign AMKR a forward P/S of 1.2x, a slight expansion from the current level. In this scenario, AMKR would see the expected rebound in Consumer and Computing segments. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - AMKR to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $6.35 billion, a -2.3% growth, at the low end of the analyst's estimate. In this scenario, I would expect AMKR to face challenges from prolonged macro headwinds and see its P/S contract to 1x, implying a major correction to $26 level.

price target (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $29 per share. Since AMKR trades at $30.7 today, the stock appears fully priced, and I give it a neutral rating.

Conclusion

While AMKR boasts a strong global presence and established market position in outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing, its historical stock price volatility and current valuation, coupled with my assessment of the risk-reward dynamics, led me to initiate coverage with a neutral rating. My 1-year target price of $29 suggests that the stock is currently fully valued, in my opinion.