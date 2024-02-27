Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DVYE ETF: Not Too Conducive

Summary

  • The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF offers exposure to 100 dividend-paying emerging market stocks, with a track record of paying dividends for only 3 years.
  • DVYE has eroded wealth for its investors since its inception, and we question if it can be too rewarding even now.
  • DVYE's low valuations are driven by its exposure to Brazilian stocks, which may not be the most attractive EM region due to a likely significant drop-off in the GDP trajectory.
  • DVYE also has a lot of material and energy stocks that remain vulnerable to the dollar's strength.
  • Traditionally EMs haven't been the most alluring regions to procure dividends, and even the charts suggest a long position now may not be too rewarding.
ETF Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) is a 12-year-old ETF, with $700m in AUM that offers exposure to 100 dividend-paying emerging market (EM) stocks (do note that REITs are not considered). Currently, the portfolio deals with stocks from a plethora of differing EMs

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

