I recommended a hold rating for Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believed the upside was not attractive enough despite the visibility into near-term performance. Based on my current outlook and analysis of PSN, I continue to recommend a hold rating. The main reason for my hold rating is that the upside remains limited despite my optimistic growth and multiple assumptions. Fundamentally, PSN business quality is indeed improving, and I am definitely interested in investing in the stock at some point when it is cheaper (probably when it is nearer to its historical average, where the market has adjusted growth expectations to a high single-digit percentage).

Review

PSN ended the year strong with 4Q23 revenue organic growth of 34% to $1.5 billion, which is 13 points above the market's expectations. Growth was mainly driven by Federal Solutions [FS] at 47% and Critical Infrastructure [CI] at 20%. Strong organic revenue performance led to an adj. EBITDA outperformance of $142 million, 25% above the consensus of $113 million. This equates to a 9.5% margin, which is up 40 bps and is 90 bps above consensus. Management's FY24 guidance includes revenue of $5.8 to $6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $505 to $545 million.

Looking at the business results and stock performance, I am right on the business fundamentals but clearly wrong on the share price movement. I underestimated the market's willingness to attach a higher multiple (all-time high as of today) to a strong-performing business. While I do recognize the strong business outlook, I am sticking to my neutral recommendation as I think the valuation is too expensive (17x forward EBITDA), and the slowing organic comps growth ahead (percentage basis) could trigger a negative reaction.

Author's work

On an absolute basis, I believe the business momentum continues to be strong. PSN ended FY23 with bookings of $6 billion, which is up 40% vs. FY22, and the conversion ratio (book-to-bill) remains positive at 1.1x despite the strong organic growth performance (the best since PSN went listed). Furthermore, recall that I noted PSN typically has a 40-50% win rate and re-compete win rates of over 90%; in FY23, PSN saw 93% rates on re-competes and a new win rate of 49% (high end of the range). This shows that PSN continues to execute at a high level. Furthermore, the quality of PSN's bookings points to strong traction in winning larger deals, as they got more than 15 awards that are worth >$100 million. Apart from the headline figures, I believe the bigger implication here is that:

PSN recurring revenue streams are becoming a bigger part of the business (7% churn rate as they win 93% of recompetes), which means management has clearer visibility into cash flow. PSN deals are getting larger, and when combined with PSN's improved technical expertise, I see potential for margin to further expand. More importantly, PSN's strong execution provides confidence that it can continue to convert its $58 billion pipeline and $14 billion of unbooked pipeline over the coming years. Note that management specifically mentioned that the win rate should continue to stay at ~66%, above the historical norm of 40-50%.

Underlying PSN's ability to convert bookings is management's focus on improving the business's technical expertise (which cycles back to point 2 above on margin expansion over the long run). Management has increased their internal R&D (research and development) budget to support continued innovation for higher-value contract awards, and the good news is that these R&D budgets are partially funded by customers and OTA awards, which means pressure on PSN's margins.

On margins, the expectation is for 20 to 30 bps of expansion per year, which I think is easily achievable based on what I discussed above and PSN's current incremental margins. Because PSN is a business that relies on winning contracts, revenue recognition could be lumpy; hence, analyzing performance over a period of time paints a more accurate picture. Based on my analysis, PSN incremental adj EBITDA margins (3-year period) have always stayed above 10%, and this suggests that PSN could at least expand adj EBITDA margin by another 120 bps (from the FY23 level of 8.8%). Using the high end of management's guidance, this translates to at least another 4 years of margin expansion (120 bps/30 bps = 4).

Valuation

Author's work

While I do expect business momentum to continue, I remain neutral as the valuation continues to offer limited upside, especially after the strong rally. FY23 was a really strong year, no doubt; however, I don't think such high growth is going to continue as management effectively guided for 10% growth, a 20-point slowdown. On an absolute basis, FY24 is expected to add $557 million of revenue, similar to FY22 levels. Historically, adding mid-$500 million of revenue is the peak, followed by a slowdown in the coming years. However, given how PSN is executing winning deals (that are getting larger), I use the optimistic assumption that PSN can sustain this revenue addition for the next 2 years. This equates to high-single-digit growth. Margins should expand as management guides them (I used 30bps a year) given the stronger technical expertise (from R&D investments) and incremental margins.

Combining the two, we have a business where organic growth is going to slow on an absolute basis, but the margin is going to expand moderately. I don't think PSN should continue to trade at a huge premium to its historical average. PSN used to trade at ~12x forward EBITDA when it grew in high single digits (FY19), and even if I attach a generous premium due to the high margin, at 14x forward EBITDA, the upside is not attractive.

Final thoughts

My recommendation for PSN remains a hold. Despite strong business fundamentals and a positive outlook, the current valuation at 17x forward EBITDA appears expensive. While FY23 showcased robust growth, the anticipated slowdown to 10% in FY24 suggests a shift, potentially impacting the stock's narrative (i.e. valuation came down due to expectations reset). Fundamentally, PSN's focus on R&D and winning more deals should drive growth and margin expansion. I acknowledge the ongoing momentum but advocate for caution, awaiting a more favorable entry point.