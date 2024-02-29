PM Images

While CPI came in hot last week, Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings report sent the market higher. NVDA beat the estimated EPS estimates by $0.52 and came in with $22.1 billion of revenue in Q4, which was $1.55 billion more than analysts expected. The markets ended up melting up as the S&P 500 gained 2.14% while the Nasdaq climbed 2.21% for the week. I know that there are investors who think we have gone too far too quickly, but we could be at the early stages of a multi-year bull cycle. Back in the mid-90s the S&P 500 had 5 consecutive positive years from 95-99 before the dot-com bubble. The artificial intelligence (AI) story is still in its infancy, and there is a chance it could become bigger than the cloud computing boom. While rates being higher for longer has been a problem for many stocks, the largest companies in the market seem to be immune to rates due to their balance sheets and profitability levels. As the story unfolds, it looks like the market could be in a multi-year bull market, especially if we get a broad market rally along with a continued tech rally as a cutting cycle occurs.

Over the past 156 weeks, I have allocated $15,600 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. This was a record week as the account balance increased to $16,914.52, which is the largest it's been since inception. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is in the black by $1,314.52, which is a profit of 8.43% on invested capital. In week 8 of 2024, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $5.67 of dividend income, which brings the amount of income generated in February to $71.43. Shares of Enbridge (ENB) retraced a bit and I decided to add to ENB even though it's one of the larger positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I also added to the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) as I believe infrastructure will do well as funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will end up being spent with many of the companies within its underlying holdings. The combination of these purchases and reinvesting the weekly dividend income increased the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's forward projected income by $8.31 (0.61%) to $1,379.68. Over the next several weeks, I will reach the $1,400 level for forward dividend income, and there is a real chance that $1,500 will be reached prior to the start of summer.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

If you go back to weeks 79 - 91, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio fell into the negative by double digits for 3 weeks while establishing a 13-week string in the red. The markets were in disarray, yet I continued adding to positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Since week 140, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has established a 17-week trend in the black and has the largest value since its inception. The common theme is that I am continuing to add to my positions. I can't call when the market will bottom or when it will top out, so I am building a portfolio that can perform during any market cycle. I am pleased with its ability to mitigate risk and generate income during periods of difficulty. In the same way, I am pleased that it can capitalize on market uptrends while continuing to generate income. I will continue to add to my positions, and I feel that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will do very well in the years to come.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $395.18 (28.64%)

ETFs $310.83 (22.53%)

REITs $270.23 (19.59%)

CEFs $238.99 (17.32%)

BDCs $154.68 (11.21%)

Treasuries $9.76 (0.71%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 7 weeks in 2024, I have collected $197.06 from 92 dividends. This is 20.19% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 13.18% of the dividends produced.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments, while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished strong in 2023, and I am looking to generate $1,500 of dividend income in 2024 while getting to the point where I never dip below $100 of monthly dividend income being generated.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

We're headed into the last week of February, and I am going to be on the bubble for meeting the $100 of monthly income generated. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has produced around $75 of income in February, and it's going to depend on when the dividends roll in over the next several days. If I don't exceed $100, I believe this will be the last month of double-digit income, as I have been adding to many monthly payers over the past several months. As the year progresses, I hope to close in on the $150 monthly income level.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

There are still 29 positions generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends. The new shares will add roughly $101.45 in new income, and there are 3 positions that are more than 80% of the way to crossing over into the green segment of the table below. Some of the positions will take a lot of work, but I am confident that several new positions will cross the 100% threshold sooner than later. It will be at least several years before all of the positions generate at least 1 share from their dividends, but I think 50 positions will be achieved sooner rather than later.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

REITs have retraced to under 20% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio once again, and while I can't promise it will remain under this sector threshold, I will do my best to not exceed it. There are many REITs I want to add to as I see them as opportunistic long-term winners, but I want to diversify into other segments. I am planning on adding to the CEFs, and individual equities such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and consumer staples over the next several months. I will probably add to several positions in the ETF segment, but as far as REITs I really want the percentage to retrace further.

Individual equities now represent 37.76% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.64% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 62.24% of the portfolio and generate 71.36% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs in the short term.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 156, the top-10 didn't change, but Altria Group (MO) increased a bit as shares have appreciated a bit. The chart below isn't ideal, and it's my fault for continuing to add to MO and Verizon (VZ). While all of the positions are under my 5% threshold, I don't want to be threading the needle this close. I still believe MO is trading in deep-value territory, but I will hold off on adding any more to this position until it gets back to around 4.25% of the portfolio.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Based on a good comment, I have updated the table below. To mitigate confusion, I have changed the total investment line to current position value to represent the current value of the position, including invested capital and all dividends that have been reinvested. I have allocated $5,017.99 to the top 10 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and they have generated $542.89 in dividend income. Overall, these positions have generated 10.82% of my original investment from their dividend income. The top-10 positions are now valued at $5.689.16, which is an ROI of $671.17 or 13.28%. These positions are projected to generate $477.97 in annualized income, which is a forward yield of 9.53% on invested capital. The top-10 holdings within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio represent 33.63% of the total portfolio value while contributing 34.64% of the total dividend income being generated. It will be interesting to see how long it will take for the first position to pay for itself from the dividends that are being generated.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 156 additions

In week 156, I added to my existing positions in:

Enbridge (ENB)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Enbridge

As this is a dividend portfolio, I am very aligned with companies that have established long track records of generating high yield and dividend growth. ENB recently increased its dividend by 3%.

ENB has now grown its dividend for 29 consecutive years at a 10% CAGR

I think ENB will be a beneficiary from infrastructure spending through 2030 as funds continue to be released from the Infrastructure and Job act

ENB continues to grow its distributable cash flow and sees its growth drivers extending out over the next several years

I think energy is going to rebound and ENB will be a beneficiary

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

I wrote an article on UTF that outlined my bull thesis (can be read here)

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes roughly $550 billion of funding for America's infrastructure.

UTF is a closed-end fund that is geared toward many companies that stand to benefit from this bill

UTF is paying $1.86 which is a yield of 8.68%

I think UTF is a good income play that will benefit from increased spending.

As we enter into a rate cutting environment, I think UTF will be a popular fund for capital coming back into the market looking for yield

Week 157 Gameplan

In week 157, I am considering adding to the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) and maybe UTF again.

Conclusion

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to deliver on my investment goals of generating income, mitigating risk, and generating capital appreciation. For 156 weeks, we have watched the portfolio come together while navigating a bear market, macroeconomic headwinds, and geopolitical tensions. At some point, I expect the market to retrace a bit, and it's inevitable that another bear market will occur in the future. I am confident that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will continue delivering on my goals no matter what the future holds. Looking at the chart below, it's incredible how much progress has been achieved regarding income generation. I am excited to see how things progress as the months and years pass by. Week 160 is approaching quickly, so please leave all of your suggestions for my next investment influenced by the readers in the comment section below. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to engaging with everyone in the comments section.