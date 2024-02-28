DKosig

In our previous article on November 2020, we were bullish on Orange (NYSE:ORAN). As a reminder, we thought that Orange was significantly undervalued at that time and that the share price did not reflect positive company attributes such as its resilient business model, superior network quality and much bigger scale than its most direct competitors. In addition, we thought that margins will improve thanks to a combination of a better pricing environment, an increasing demand for more expensive high-speed broadband connectivity services and cost-cutting measures. FCF was also expected to improve significantly thanks to the profitability improvement as well as a fall in capex. Since more than three years have passed since our previous article, we believe it is the right time to revisit and update our investment thesis. For that purpose, we track key indicators that we believe are the most relevant to our thesis.

Firstly, the competitive environment in France (the largest and one of the most competitive markets in which Orange operates) seems to be less intense, as highlighted by the increase in the average monthly bill for both wireless and broadband customers. In addition, Orange continues to add broadband customers, especially FTTH customers. Given that the demand for telecom services is mature, we believe that Orange pursues the right strategy by upselling its services (FTTH services are more expensive than other broadband services such as ADSL). This strategy enables Orange to mitigate the decline of the wholesale (due to copper-to-fibre migration) and fixed only services businesses. As expected, total revenue growth is slightly positive and mainly driven by the Africa & Middle East region

(Source: Company presentations and ARCEP)

Profitability is disappointing. Back in 2019, Orange announced its intention to reduce its cost base by € 1bn by 2023 (only € 150m was included in the guidance). As a result, we thought that margins will improve over time. However, despite Orange claiming to successfully achieve its net savings targets, margins decline. We now doubt that a sustainable improvement in margins is possible.

(Source: Company presentations)

Capex trajectory is down as the peak of FTTH deployment is now behind the company. The capex to sales ratio is not expected to improve significantly from now (it should remain stable). As a result, FCF should grow in line with the growth in operations (revenue and profits). The company guidance suggests that it will increase from € 3.66bn to 4bn by 2025, equivalent to 4.5% CAGR over the next two years.

(Source: Company presentation)

We do not expect a strong improvement in fundamentals going forward. However, valuation multiples are still much lower than peers. We still believe that the valuation gap can narrow if Orange continues to deliver, even if we must admit that we thought that the valuation gap would have narrowed quicker. From now on, we see fewer catalysts for a multiple expansion; therefore, we are less bullish than we used to, but we remain invested as long as the share price is not at least above €12.