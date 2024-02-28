akinbostanci

Investment Thesis

Last week, I issued a "sell" rating on the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), noting that its combination of quality, growth, and value was inferior to S&P 500 Index ETFs. A reader suggested the Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) instead, and after reviewing its fundamentals, I agree. EQWL solves SPY's diversification issues without sacrificing quality, and as a bonus, its growth and valuation metrics are better than RSP. One downside is a relatively high 0.25% expense ratio, but it's a small price to pay, and I ask readers to consider EQWL alongside the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) for a better-balanced large-cap solution.

EQWL Overview

Strategy Discussion

EQWL tracks the S&P 100 Equal Weight Index, selecting the top 100 S&P 500 stocks and equal-weighting them each quarter. The reference dates for the rebalancing are the second Friday of the quarter-ending month (March, June, September, and December), and they go effective one week later. As I discussed in my article on RSP, one benefit is increased diversification, but instead of each stock receiving a 0.20% weight at each rebalancing, they receive a 1% weight.

EQWL's portfolio turnover rate might surprise some readers. While SPY's annual turnover is around 2-4%, RSP's is 15-20%. The table below also notes a 51% turnover rate for the year ending April 30. However, please note that EQWL changed Indexes effective June 21, 2019. Previously, it tracked the Russell Top 200 Equal Weight Index since May 2015 and two other Indexes before then. Therefore, I suggest taking EQWL's long-term returns with a grain of salt and focusing mainly on performance after June 2019.

Invesco

EQWL's higher turnover rate is because more stocks near the bottom of the list are substituted at each reconstitution, and there also can be significant price return differences among the top 100 throughout each quarter. For example, Nvidia (NVDA) is EQWL's top holding today with a 1.54% weighting, trading 32.45% above its 50-day moving average price. Near the bottom of the list is Tesla (TSLA), with a 0.73% weight and trading 7.84% below its 50-day moving average price. The Index will reset these weights to 1% next month, but that's not what happens with market-cap-weighted ETFs like SPY. As such, the quarterly rebalancings effectively sell winners and buy losers, a feature favorable to value investors but not necessarily to momentum investors.

Sector Exposures

EQWL's sector exposures are listed below alongside SPY. I've included RSP, JQUA, and the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) as additional comparators. EDOW might be appropriate for investors wanting even more concentrated equal-weight exposure to the country's largest stocks, but 30 stocks mean diversification isn't great.

Morningstar

EQWL's sector allocations are similar to RSP, suggesting that holding the top 100 S&P 500 stocks gives sufficient representation and that you don't need the remaining 400. However, EQWL does overweight Communication Services by about 5.5% because 8/19 stocks (42%) in this sector are in the top 100. EQWL also underweights Real Estate by about 4%, and that gap might widen at the next rebalancing, too. American Tower (AMT) is now #106 by free float market cap after a 13.04% YTD decline.

In my article on RSP, I noted how JQUA was one of two ETFs to pass the screens I set to evaluate Magnificent Seven exposure, profitability, growth, valuation, earnings momentum, fees, and AUM. EQWL barely missed the cut, but on reflection, I wish I had included it because some readers might find JQUA's 30% exposure to Technology stocks concerning. As you'll see next, EQWL is well-diversified not only at the company and sector levels but also at the sub-industry level.

EQWL Analysis

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected metrics for EQWL, RSP, JQUA, EDOW, and SPY. As an additional check, I calculated EQWL's fundamentals to reflect the portfolio had it been rebalanced to an equal weight today. I wanted to see if there was much difference, but most statistics were similar. The takeaway is that if you like what you see today, there's probably not much benefit waiting to buy until the next quarterly rebalance.

The Sunday Investor

Here are four of my observations:

1. Based on current weightings, EQWL has 71.30% allocated to its top 25 sub-industries, led by Semiconductors (7.08%), Diversified Banks (5.21%), and Pharmaceuticals (4.23%). This concentration level is similar to SPY's (69.18%) and a few points less than JQUA. RSP and EDOW are the outliers, holding 500 and 30 stocks, respectively. In my view, EQWL's diversification is sufficient, and 100 stocks are all that's required to construct a well-balanced portfolio.

2. Profitability is not an issue with EQWL, evidenced by a 9.51/10 profit score similar to JQUA, EDOW, and SPY. The largest stocks are also the most profitable, demonstrating that markets are at least somewhat efficient. However, RSP's weak 8.42/10 profit score illustrates the dangers of adding too many smaller stocks to your portfolio. The average profit score for the bottom 100 S&P 500 stocks is just 7.15/10, with average net margins of 9.49% compared to 17.56% for the top 100. Diversifying this much doesn't make much sense unless you receive something in return, such as better growth or a lower valuation.

3. On that note, the 400 stocks excluded by EQWL do not offer much. Not only is EQWL a higher-quality ETF, but it features higher estimated earnings growth (8.14% vs. 6.86%) and a cheaper forward earnings valuation (21.02x vs. 22.54x). Here is a spreadsheet detailing the calculation, which includes a harmonic weighted average calculation to match Morningstar's method.

EQWL has a better growth/valuation combination than EDOW but not better than JQUA and SPY. Its 8.14% growth rate is slightly too low, but the 21.02x forward earnings valuation makes it an excellent choice for value investors. It also differentiates itself from JQUA and SPY with 15% less tech exposure.

4. As I noted in my latest analysis of the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV), EPS Revision scores for large-cap value ETFs are weak across the board. The average score for funds in this category is 5.43/10 compared to 6.27/10 and 7.11/10 for large-cap blend and large-cap growth ETFs. Unfortunately, EQWL's 5.48/10 score disappoints, and its constituents only delivered a modest 4.30% earnings surprise last quarter. The source is the lower exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks. Consider the following Factor Grades for Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia, Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), which EQWL collectively underweights by 13% compared to SPY:

Seeking Alpha

Valuation is poor, but otherwise, these stocks have a lot going for them. Reducing Magnificent Seven exposure is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they score well on 4/5 factors, so overweighting them makes sense. On the other hand, it's essential to manage risk through diversification. Betting against them too much hasn't worked out very well lately.

Performance Analysis

Recall how EQWL changed Indexes on June 21, 2019. Since July 2019, it's delivered an annualized 12.93% return, compared to 10.93% for RSP. Volatility was also less, leading to better risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio).

Portfolio Visualizer

EQWL outperformed RSP in 30/56 months, but it's worth noting that most of the outperformance occurred in March 2020 (+5.24%), and excluding that month, the average outperformance was just 0.02% per month.

We can extend the performance analysis by analyzing Index returns over the last ten years at this link. As shown, the S&P 100 Equal Weight Index still outperformed RSP's Index by 1.19% per year (11.67% vs. 10.48%). Note that the Index launched in August 2009, so none of these results were backtested.

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Here are some additional statistics:

EQWL outperformed RSP in 65/120 months (54%). EQWL outperformed SPY in 51/120 months (43%). EQWL had an annualized 15.24% standard deviation, vs. 16.55% for RSP. EQWL outperformed RSP by 0.06% per month on average, or 0.02% per month, excluding March 2020.

Regardless of whether March 2020 results are relevant, these statistics indicate EQWL can generate slightly better returns than RSP with less risk. And, given how its fundamentals look superior, I favor EQWL over RSP.

Investment Recommendation

EQWL solves the quality issues that plague RSP without being too diversified. My fundamental analysis revealed a strong 9.51/10 profit score and a nice combination of growth and value. These statistics and a solid performance track record suggest EQWL is a better equal-weight option than RSP. I wish its 0.25% expense ratio were lower, but you pay for what you don't get. Avoiding the many low-quality stocks in the S&P 500 Index is worth the added cost.

Compared to JQUA, RSP is more value-oriented, evidenced by a forward P/E ratio that's nearly six points cheaper and earnings per share growth rate about 3.5% lower. Due to earnings momentum statistics favoring growth ETFs and a superior growth/valuation combination, I prefer JQUA. However, EQWL works, too, and I think it competes well with "value-light" dividend ETFs like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Therefore, I've decided to rate EQWL a "buy," and I look forward to answering any questions you might have in the comments section below. Thank you for reading.