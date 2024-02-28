STEW: Raised Distribution But Likely To Continue Trading At A Deep Discount

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The last time we touched on SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) was well over a year ago. It was near the end of 2022. The fund was formerly the Boulder Growth & Income Fund with the ticker "BIF." That changed in early 2022. However, that change didn't come with any sort of investment policy change. The fund still remains heavily invested in Berkshire Hathaway at this time.

That said, there was a small distribution boost recently. It likely wasn't enough of an increase to garner more interest for the fund. Therefore, the fund should continue to trade at a sizeable discount, but the discount has widened quite materially since our last update as well.

The fund gets brought up from time to time from readers. However, given the static nature of the portfolio, that's what makes these infrequent updates more than appropriate.

STEW Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.50

Discount: 21%

Distribution Yield: 3.82%

Expense Ratio: 1.20%

Leverage: 11.25%

Managed Assets: $1.985 billion

Structure: Perpetual

STEW's investment objective is "total return." To achieve this objective, the fund "utilizes a bottom-up, value-driven investment process to identify securities of good quality businesses trading below estimated intrinsic value."

As they note in their own material, the Berkshire exposure is well laid out to investors and noted:

The Board feels it is important that stockholders be aware of the Fund’s high concentration in a small number of positions. Concentrating investments in fewer securities may involve a degree of risk that is greater than a fund having less concentrated investments spread over a greater number of securities. In particular, the Fund is highly concentrated in Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., which, in addition to other business risks, is largely dependent on Warren Buffett for major investment and capital allocation decisions. When Mr. Buffett is no longer able to fulfill his responsibilities with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., the value of the Fund’s position in Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. could be materially impacted.

The fund has some mild leverage, which takes the fund's total expense ratio up to 1.60%. The borrowings here are based on fixed rates, very low fixed rates at that. They also don't mature for many years, locking in these enviable fixed rates for a good period of time.

STEW Leverage (SRH Total Return Fund)

Performance - Discount Is Material, But No Catalyst For Narrowing

The performance since our last update was fairly attractive. The fund underperformed relative to the S&P 500, but some of that was simply from discount widening.

STEW Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Given that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) is roughly 35% of the fund, that could also be another appropriate benchmark. Over the last decade, STEW has underperformed in both total share price and total NAV results against both SPY and BRK. Higher expense ratios and portfolio positioning are the contributing factors here, which even the outperformance of BRK relative to SPY wasn't enough to offset.

YCharts

The biggest argument for STEW could be that investors can pick up shares at a deep discount. You can't pick up an ETF or BRK at this type of discount. To be fair, the current discount for STEW is trading below its decade-long average discount.

YCharts

However, there really doesn't seem to be any catalyst for narrowing this discount materially. Even going back up to its average discount would only see an upside of a few percentage points.

There are no activists in this fund to put pressure on the fund either, as that can often be another potential catalyst. In fact, it is about the opposite going on. It's heavily owned by one family, as we laid out previously, with around 46% of ownership from the Horejsi Trusts. That hasn't changed, and that's likely to keep things "business as usual." An activist wouldn't likely have any luck at making changes even if they tried.

They have been repurchasing shares over the years, but it hasn't necessarily been that aggressive. The fund is fairly large at nearly $2 billion in total managed assets, meaning the around $3.5 million repurchased last year was pretty ineffective.

Distribution - Small Bump

Another argument for picking up shares of STEW would be that BRK doesn't pay any dividends at all. STEW pays a distribution, and it's a relatively attractive rate compared to nothing and even competitive with SPY's yield. The history of their distributions is a bit all over the place. It went from quarterly, then irregular, then monthly, then irregular, then monthly, then back to quarterly, where it has stayed since. That, on its own, could keep some investors away.

STEW Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The small raise recently could also be seen as a positive, and this has been the third annual raise. They do hold a number of dividend growers aside from the heavy concentration of Berkshire, so that a gradual increase may be in the cards over time.

That said, it will be reliant on capital gains as, clearly, the underlying holdings aren't going to be funding this payout entirely. We wouldn't even have to look at the numbers to know that, but since their latest annual report has been posted recently, we may as well take a peek.

STEW Annual Report (SRH Total Return Fund)

Aside from the fund's NII that it can generate, the fund does write options as well. That contributed to around $2.255 million in capital gains for their fiscal year 2023.

Also, thanks to the significant discount on the fund, another positive note could be that the current distribution rate for investors comes to 3.82%. That can be compared to the fund's NAV rate of 3.02%.

STEW's Portfolio

The fund had last reported a turnover rate of 10%. That was equal to its FY 2022 portfolio turnover rate but up from 6% in both FY 2021 and 2020. The portfolio, as noted already, is largely based around Berkshire.

STEW Top Ten Holdings (SRH Total Return Fund)

They will take the weighting up and down periodically, but it remains a meaningful exposure of the fund. The last time we covered the fund, the weighting was 42.21%, which has been brought down to 35.6% more recently. That's made it at least slightly more diversified than it was previously, but not meaningfully so.

In total, the top ten comprise a hefty ~78% of the portfolio. The fund carries only 21 different positions, or 23 if you include the two outstanding covered call positions they have listed. On the other hand, Berkshire itself is diversified amid different sectors and industries, as well as its own investment portfolio. On that front, it could be suggested that STEW is more diversified than it might first appear, at least indirectly.

One of these positions is State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund (GVMXX). That currently is paying around a 5% yield, and it's the third-largest position in the fund. That alone is generating enough interest to help provide some meaningful NII and cover the distribution.

Conclusion

STEW's portfolio hasn't seen any material changes over the last couple of years. This was mostly expected as there was no policy change a couple of years ago when the fund changed its name and ticker. The fund remains concentrated in Berkshire positions between both the class A and B shares. The fund's discount has widened since our last update, but there doesn't appear to be any major catalyst that would suggest a material narrowing may occur. On a positive note, the fund raised its quarterly distribution to kick off 2024, which is the third increase in the last few years.