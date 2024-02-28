tadamichi

Thesis

We first started covering the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) about five months ago, when certain market participants saw risk-free rates going to 13%, and the S&P 500 was trading at 4,300. Remember those days?

Risk-free rates did not go to 13%, but peaked at 5%, all while the AI revolution has kept the S&P 500 grinding higher to new all-time highs. The market is now pricing an immaculate soft landing, with continued growth and low unemployment, a risk-on environment which is now fully priced in credit spreads. While we are still bullish rates here long term (we believe rate hikes are behind us), we feel investment grade credit spreads are now priced for perfection, and thus do not present an opportune entry point. In this article, we are going to revisit IGSB and articulate why we are downgrading this name from Buy to Hold.

The fund has delivered positive results via credit spreads and dividend yield

Since our original article at the end of September 2023, the fund has delivered a sizable positive total return:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Since the first coverage piece came out, the fund delivered a 4.22% total return, mainly driven by credit spreads and dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

The above table represents the yield performance for the 3-year on-the-run treasury, with the current rate just slightly lower from where it was when the original piece came out. While we experienced a massive compression in yields at the end of December, with market participants pricing for a March Fed cut, we have now navigated higher.

Looking back, it was unconceivable the Fed would move so fast in cutting rates, especially when inflationary pressures are still present in the market and CPI levels have not consistently and continuously met Fed required figures.

The fund is composed of BBB and A corporate bonds

Outside of risk-free rates, IGSB is mainly driven by investment grade corporate spreads:

Ratings (Fund Website)

As highlighted by the above holdings table, the fund is mainly concentrated in A names and BBB rated bonds. These rating grades represent the lower rung of the investment grade space and are thus riskier overall.

It is also notable that 33% of the collateral is allocated to banking names, thus being highly susceptible to an increase in consumer delinquency rates or a further inflammation of the current CRE crisis.

Buy it when spreads are high

The ideal time to buy a fund like IGSB is when credit spreads are high. Given its collateral composition and duration of only 2.5 years, the probability of default for the underlying collateral is low; thus, a market dislocation represents an opportunity rather than a time to shy away from risk.

After moving wider during the risk flare-ups in 2022 and 2023, BBB spreads are now at historic lows:

Data by YCharts

We can observe from the above chart that US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted spreads are now even below their pre-Covid levels. These are historic tight levels, and they represent a manifestation of the overall market exuberance.

The overall absolute levels for spreads are still quite low at 1.2%, but to put things in perspective, a retail investor needs to realize that CLO AAA spreads are above this figure, as covered in our article on the BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) here (the OAS on AAA CLOs is at 127 bps currently albeit with a slightly wider weighted average life). From a relative value perspective, having BBB/A credits paying less than AAA names (without adjusting for any illiquidity premium) shows the tightness of the IGSB credit spreads.

Without a doubt, the next move in credit spreads is up. The question is more around timing, and nobody can time the market. However, looking at the historic graph, we can see that they have always bottomed around this point, with 2021 representing a period in time when they just spent a long time at low levels on the back of the zero rates environment.

Quantifying a risk-off move and highlighting why it can represent an opportunity

As stated in the thesis section, we are merely of the opinion that IGSB now represents a hold rather than a buy. Given the low fund duration, a spread dislocation will have a moderate impact on the name. Assuming the credit sensitivity for the fund is similar to its interest rate sensitivity (i.e. similar DV01s and CS01s), we are looking at a -2.5% loss in case credit spreads move up by 100 bps.

If we look at the same OAS chart above but on a more compressed time-line, we will notice the respective move is entirely possible given recent history:

Data by YCharts

BBB credit spreads were above the 200 bps mark both in September 2022 and during the regional banking crisis in March 2023.

Waiting for spreads to cross the 160 bps mark is the correct choice in our opinion, with the market currently priced for perfection. A spread widening represents an opportunity in our opinion, with retail investors having the ability to add more risk at attractive levels.

Conclusion

IGSB is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. We first started covering this name five months ago, in an environment where risk-free rates were rising, and credit spreads were wide. We talked about the fact that risk-free rates will not go to 13% and that the fund presented an attractive risk/reward opportunity for short-dated corporate bonds. The name is up over 4% since our rating, with credit spreads compressing significantly and the market now pricing rate cuts for 2024 rather than more hikes. At the current price levels, we no longer find IGSB attractive and are of the opinion BBB corporate spreads are currently too tight both on a historic as well as relative value basis. We are therefore downgrading this name to hold, believing a widening in spreads over 160 bps for BBB corporate names would bring this fund back to levels which would start being interesting for investors.