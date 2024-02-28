gorodenkoff

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has quietly emerged as one of the best-performing large-cap stocks, with a 330% return over the past year. Vertiv is benefiting from the AI boom as a key supplier of specialized data center equipment between server room thermal solutions, power supply systems, and related monitoring solutions.

Companies looking to build out an accelerated computing infrastructure or colocation center are driving a wave of demand. Vertiv reported its latest quarterly results, highlighted by solid growth and climbing profitability, with positive guidance from management.

That being said, we're a bit more cautious toward the stock price following the impressive rally that now raises questions in terms of valuation. We believe the forward outlook remains highly sensitive to lingering industry uncertainties, and we expect to see some renewed volatility in VRT from the current level.

Data by YCharts

VRT Earnings Recap

VRT Q4 EPS of $0.56 came in $0.03 above estimates and up 100% from $0.26 last year. Revenue reached $1.9 billion, up 13% y/y, in line with expectations. Within that figure, approximately half of the gain was related to pricing and the other half to volume.

By segment, approximately 55% of the business is related to Americas region sales, with the remainder split between APAC and EMEA. On this point, America's region's organic growth of 22% in Q4 helped balance just a 3% increase from APAC and flat sales in Europe, which management cited as related to challenging macro conditions out of China.

Company IR

A major theme for the company is the shifting mix of sales toward more advanced thermal solutions, including liquid cooling features. Within a server room, these systems help dissipate the heat, which is particularly important in high-performance AI chips that run hot.

That dynamic has translated to higher average pricing across all sales and profitability, with the adjusted operating margin reaching 17.7% compared to just 12.7% in Q4 2022. Notably, the adjusted free cash flow of $305 million in Q4 has also accelerated over the past year.

This quarter's key development was Vertiv's acquisition of "CoolTera Ltd" which specializes in liquid cooling technology, further enhancing Vertiv's capabilities. Management explains that through the deal, manufacturing capacity related to liquid cooling products is set to expand significantly through 2024,

Company IR

In terms of guidance, management is targeting 2024 net sales of $7.6 billion, representing 10% annual organic growth. While the full-year adjusted operating margin forecast between 16.9% and 17.3% is an improvement over 2023, that midpoint estimate would fall below the latest Q4 result, reflecting ongoing investment spending needs. Vertiv sees 2024 adjusted EPS around $2.23, up 26% y/y capturing the top-line momentum and also improved profitability against a softer first half 2023 comparison.

Company IR

What's Next For VRT?

There's a lot to like about Vertiv's positioning as a unique player within the tech ecosystem. Data centers remain a high-growth corner of real estate and beyond just "AI", the high-level themes including cloud computing and edge technologies are all long-term drivers for Vertiv equipment.

At the same time, a critical look at the ongoing trends is warranted in an attempt to consider just how much of the positives have already been priced in. As we see it, the latest results and outlook from Vertiv are good, but not necessarily "great".

The consensus for 10% revenue growth between 2024 and 2025 during a period when other AI-related tech names are reporting booming sales leaves a lot to be desired in our opinion.

We mentioned that there is some earnings momentum through firming margins, with EPS set to accelerate higher this year. The challenge we see will be to materially exceed the 17.7% operating margin benchmark set in Q4 as a long-term structural limitation given the business profile and necessary investments.

If anything, the bearish case for the stock is that EPS ends up underperforming expectations, given the logistics of ramping up manufacturing toward more value-added products such as thermal management.

Seeking Alpha

Ultimately, it's not clear to us that VRT deserves a materially higher growth premium compared to the current forward P/E of around 29x. If we make the assumption the AI-driven boom will just normalize into moderate growth over the next few years, Vertiv will be hard-pressed to break that double-digit top-line growth rate while earnings should come under pressure as competitors introduce alternative solutions that push pricing lower.

In the near term, we believe that the stock price will be highly exposed to sentiment towards the leading AI stocks, thinking about names like Nvidia (NVDA) or even Super Micro Computer (SMCI) as a high-beta play within the same industry supply chain.

Simply put, VRT is not Nvidia and there's little reason to see why shares should rally from here to trade at a premium to NVDA currently at a 32x forward P/E.

Data by YCharts

Signs that the initial wave of demand has cooled would likely lead to VRT facing a deeper reset, as the company has less of a long-term competitive advantage in a more commoditized segment of the market. From the stock price chart, the $50.00 level appears to be the next area of technical support.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate VRT as a hold, balancing our view that the company is fundamentally sound against the sense that the stock price has likely gotten ahead of itself. While there's likely not enough to suggest "the top" is in, we also believe the upside should be limited from the current level over the next year.

Shareholders who were smart or lucky enough to get in early could consider implementing a covered call strategy to manage risk or trimming the position to take profits. On the other hand, for investors just looking at the stock today for the first time, we'd say patience could be rewarded with the opportunity to pick up shares at a lower price down the line as a more attractive entry point.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the evaluation of the backlog, as well as the operating margin and cash flow trends. The main risk would be for a more concerning deterioration to the macro backdrop as undermining demand tailwinds.