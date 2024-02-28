brightstars

A “Hold” rating for Snowline Gold

This analysis changes the recommendation rating for shares of Snowline Gold (OTCQB:SNWGF) (TSXV:SGD:CA) - a Vancouver, Canada-based gold property exploration company focused on the Selwyn Basin in Canada.

The previous analysis saw this stock benefit from the expected rise in gold as a safe place remedy for investors’ wealth from the uncertainty of difficult times for consumption, investment, and employment due to the Fed's fight against increased inflation. While still not indicative of a recession, the six-month deterioration in the US business cycle through January 2024 to the lowest level since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus crisis in March-April 2020 as measured by the US Leading Economic Index®, has led to robust demand for gold for hedging strategies. A 5% increase in the bullion price led to a 14% increase in Snowline Gold's share price on both markets since its previous 'Buy' rating.

The dynamic just illustrated is reflected in a strong positive correlation between OTCQB:SNWGF or TSXV:SGD:CA and physical gold price (XAUUSD) as the 2 charts below illustrate through the yellow area in positive territory for most of the past 12 months.

The chart below shows positive correlation between OTCQB:SNWGF and XAUUSD:CUR.

The chart below shows a positive correlation between TSXV:SGD:CA and XAUUSD:CUR.

The Reason for a Hold Rating

This analysis downgrades the rating from a "Buy" rating to a "Hold" rating, amid a more subdued outlook for gold prices in the near term as the Federal Reserve looks set to delay the first rate cut due to stubborn inflation and robust labor market. A "higher for longer " interest rate does not bode well for gold prices, as the higher opportunity cost of forgoing U.S. Treasury bonds amid rising yields on risk-free assets like Treasuries discourages seeking that ounce of the yellow metal. Fed rate traders have cut the odds of the first cut in March to 2.5%, down sharply from 46.3% the previous month, and they also expect no rate cut in May but perhaps in June. Against this backdrop, gold bullion prices have fallen nearly 1.5% so far this year. Plus, from the current price level, analysts at Trading Economics predict a shy recovery to $2,046.66/ounce in the near term.

Since Snowline Gold follows gold prices, its shares are likely to follow a path that doesn't produce big gains but is more in line with a neutral stance as they continue to factor in the disappointment over the Fed's delay in rate cut policy. Until the first cut comes, the retail investor is not buying more shares of Snowline Gold but is instead focusing on fixed-income securities, which, among other things, continue to signal a greater aversion to riskier assets, such as non-defensive North America-listed stocks.

Snowline Gold on the North American Stock Markets: Chance of a Lower Price

On the Over-The-Counter Quotation Bureau under the symbol OTCQB:SNWGF, Snowline Gold shares were trading at $4.06/unit for a market capitalization of $597.90 million at the time of writing.

Shares of OTCQB:SNWGF traded much closer to the upper limit of $4.79 than the lower limit of $1.64 for the 52-week range. They are also above the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages, indicating no longer bullish levels, although the 14 RSI of 51.77 still shows plenty of upside potential. This space will not be filled in the coming weeks as long as the Fed delays the first rate cut.

The same consideration applies to shares of Snowline Gold on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV:SGD:CA, which are trading at CA$5.49/unit at the time of writing, giving a market capitalization of CA$807.31 million. Shares of TSXV:SGD:CA traded much closer to the upper limit of CA$6.40 than the lower limit of CA$2.26 for the 52-week range. They are also above the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages, suggesting little chance of a significant gain from current levels, although the 14 RSI at 52.31 still shows plenty of room for the upside.

Additionally, there is also a concrete possibility on the horizon that a lower price will form to bolster holdings in anticipation of a very bullish metal: Once the cycle enters a recession, there should be a robust hedging strategy with gold investments to counter the headwinds that follow. Compared to the current level, analysts at Trading Economics expect gold prices to trade higher at $2,112.48/ounce in 12 months, indicating bullish sentiment in the coming months. However, recession headwinds will have an impact on the market value of publicly traded stocks, and until gold hedging strategies in favor of gold stocks begin to pay off, Snowline Gold will remain trapped in the bear market for a while, reacting irrationally due to panic leading to somewhat pressures for lower stock prices.

These 3 indicators predict a recession:

a) Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve for the spread between a 10-year yield of 4.283% and a 3-month yield of 5.418% in US government bonds.

b) The gap between the Fed interest rate and core inflation has now reached levels historically associated with a recession.

c) The decline in average working hours heralds a recession, according to Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute, based on similar comparisons in the past.

About Snowline Gold's Portfolio of Mineral Projects

Currently, the Snowline Gold portfolio of mineral projects is prospecting for gold on a land package of more than 330,000 hectares in Canada's Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory, with more than 30 targets focused on the Rogue and Einarson projects.

In particular, through the use of diamond drilling technology, exploration activities are focused on an area known as the "Valley Zone" within the 94,000-hectare, 100%-owned Rogue Project, which to date has the potential to establish profitable and long-lived gold ounce production in the area. Drilling is delivering industry-leading results with a gold concentration of 2.5 grams per ton of mineral and not very deep in the ground. Key drill intercepts that the company's experts believe compare well with the mineral history of the Yukon Territory include the following intercepts averaging 2.48 grams of gold (Au) per ton of ore (g/t)) over 553.8 meters (hole number V-23-039) and 2.46 g/t Au over 519.6 meters (hole number V-23-061) - both from surface.

Roughly 10,000 meters of the more than 18,000 meters planned for all drilling and exploration activities in 2023 continued to confirm the optimistic expectations for the Valley target as initial conventional metallurgical tests demonstrated possible high recoveries of gold at some stages of future processing.

The initial drilling results suggest that the Valley Zone has the potential to become a gold producer very similar to multi-million-ounce deposits such as the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) (K:CA) Fort Knox open pit mine located 25 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, with 290,651 ounces in 2023 or Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK:VITFF) (VGCX:CA)'s 100% owned flagship property in the Dublin Gulch property 47 km north of Mayo, Yukon, Canada, with 166,730 ounces of gold in 2023.

The company currently has 3 diamond rigs, soon to be 4, and will continue drilling at Valley in 2024, encouraged by additional assay results from previous years' exploration campaigns, as they are judged to be in line with environmental expectations.

From past drill activity, hole V-23-070 appears to be a relevant result year to date, giving hope that the near-surface mineralization at Valley also exhibits three-dimensional continuity. It was drilled perpendicular to the previous holes: it was drilled to the southeast, while the previous holes were drilled to the southwest and northeast azimuth.

However, in 2024, activity is expected to focus on the northeast portion of the mineralization target as results from V-23-068 and V-23-069 have further strengthened the horizon in this direction at Valley.

Valley is not Snowline Gold's only gold target in the Yukon Territory, as approximately 30% of the drilling program is also targeting other mineral discoveries near Rogue, including an orogenic gold target called “Jupiter” at the Einarson Project.

According to regional stratigraphy, the Jupiter deposit should be located in an area characterized by the presence of deposits of microscopic or dissolved yellow metal in a mineral called pyrite, which is found in sedimentary rocks. The Snowline Gold team may have then discovered that Jupiter is a Carlin-type gold deposit, whose above-average gold concentration has allowed the state of Nevada, which is best known for its silver production, to be included on the gold mining maps as well.

Jupiter's gold production potential could be similar to that of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (AEM) (AEM:CA) Fosterville gold mine 20 km east of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, and similar to New Found Gold's (NFGC) (NFG:CA) Queensway discovery located 15 km west of Gander in the northeastern part of the Newfoundland island in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fosterville is a high-grade, low-cost gold mine that produced 277,694 ounces in 2023 at a total cost of $489/ounce of gold produced, compared to the company's weighted average of $865/oz. The Fosterville mine is expected to produce 210,000 ounces of gold in 2024, equivalent to 9.15 grams of gold per ton of ore.

Regarding Queensway, this seems a promising gold project covering 1,662 square kilometers along two fault zones, with exploration and drilling here identifying some high-grade gold mineral targets, which have recently been confirmed by testing.

The stock market appears to be attracted to the company's projects, to the extent that it has rewarded shareholders with meaningful appreciation in the stock price in recent years amid robust safe-haven gold prices driven by macroeconomic issues and geopolitical tensions.

Demand for Snowline Gold stock accounts for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) (BTO:CA)’s strategic investment in the amount of 9.9% of B2Gold's stake in Snowline's equity, which was also built up through capital acquisition on the stock market.

Snowline has 147.05 million shares outstanding, with the float accounting for about 96.3 million shares and 23.83% of the float being held by institutions. The stock is characterized by low liquidity in both markets measured by an average volume of 66,739 shares traded on the US OTCQB and an average volume of 79,945 shares traded on the TSXV over the past 3 months.

Conclusion

As the rise in gold prices takes a break as long as the Fed postpones its rate-cutting policy, this thesis suggests changing the Buy rating on Snowline Gold shares to a Hold rating for a while. Snowline Gold shares are positively correlated with gold prices, and this dynamic is driven by optimistic expectations that the company will establish large and profitable gold production in Canada's Selwyn Basin. Expectations are reinforced by continued positive results from drilling.

2024 should be gold's safe-haven year as the headwinds of an economic recession look increasingly possible due to the Fed's aggressively hawkish stance on elevated core inflation, and the scenario bodes well for Snowline Gold shares. When a recession occurs, the market will not initially distinguish that Snowline Gold is an explorer of the safe-haven gold asset because involved in panic.

So, in the wake of the headwind, it is possible that a lower price leads to higher upside potential ahead of the gold rally. Before the share price hits a meaningful low, the shares are expected to trade in accordance with the neural attitude amid the Fed's hesitancy.

