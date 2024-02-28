Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XP Inc. (XP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 12:22 AM ETXP Inc. (XP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.67K Followers

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andre Parize - Head, Investor Relations

Thiago Maffra - Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Constantino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Batista - UBS

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Gabriel Gusan - Citi

Andre Parize

Good evening, everyone. I am Andre Parize, Head of Investor Relations at XP Inc. It’s a pleasure to be here with you today. On behalf of the company, I’d like to thank you all for the interest and welcome you to the 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This quarter, along with 2023 results, will be presented by our CEO, Thiago Maffra, and our CFO, Bruno Constantino, who will both be available for the Q&A session right after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

And before we begin our presentation, please refer to our legal disclaimers on Page 2, on which we clarify forward-looking statements. And additional information on forward-looking statements can be found on the SEC Filings section on the IR website.

So now I will turn it over to Thiago Maffra. Good evening, Maffra.

Thiago Maffra

Thanks, Andre. Good evening everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. It’s a pleasure to be here tonight. I will start with a brief introduction to this year’s highlights and key updates. As I mentioned in my annual letter, 2023 was both a challenging and transformative year for XP. Despite the still difficult macro environment, we remain committed to better serving our clients through innovation, high-quality service and growth.

In this slide, I would first like to talk about our financial performance for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.