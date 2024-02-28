Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q4 2023 Midstream/MLP Dividend Recap: The Growth Continues

Feb. 28, 2024 8:00 AM ETAMNA, PAA, PAGP, WMB, ENLC, OKE, EPD, ENB, ENB:CA, HESM, WES, TRGP, DTM, TRP, TRP:CA, AMJ, AMJB, MLPR, AMLP, MLPB
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • Midstream/MLPs continue to generate free cash flow and are returning excess cash to investors through growing dividends.
  • On a year-over-year basis, nearly 96% of the broad Alerian Midstream Energy Index increased their dividends. Importantly, there has not been a dividend cut for an AMNA constituent since July 2021.
  • Generous yields for midstream/MLPs have been enhanced by positive dividend growth trends in recent years.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Dividend growth has been an ongoing theme in the energy infrastructure sector for the last few years, supported by sustained free cash flow generation since 2020. Midstream companies have strengthened their balance sheets. They are now focused on returning excess

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.92K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMNA--
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
PAA--
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
PAGP--
Plains GP Holdings, L.P.
WMB--
The Williams Companies, Inc.
ENLC--
EnLink Midstream, LLC
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.