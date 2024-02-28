Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARC Resources: Strong Payouts And Growth With Industry Tailwinds Make It A Strong Buy

Andrew Mach
Summary

  • ARC Resources is the opposite of a marginal producer. Very low sensitivity to oil and gas makes its FCF very stable.
  • The five-year growth plan is expected to more than double its FCF.
  • Increased heavy oil export capacity from Canada to the US is growing demand for ARC's condensate.
  • LNG export capacity from NA is expected to double by 2027, resulting in higher realized prices for ARC.
  • Despite the short-term oversupply of NA natural gas, detailed DCF valuation results in a fair price of C$26.17, making ARC resources a Strong Buy.

Aerial View Of Tanker Ship And Large Port Oil Loading Terminal With Large Storage Tanks

imaginima

Andrew Mach
I am a former engineer who switched career in 2018 to fully focus on capital management in public and private markets.While I enjoy investigating obscure Deep Value plays, my primary focus lies in Oil, Gas, and Uranium Investing.I joined SeekingAlpha to share my investigative results with the public and to help fellow investors make informed decisions when investing in obscure value or energy stocks.Don't forget to subscribe, so you don't miss any multibagger opportunities.

Comments

