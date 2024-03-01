Feverpitched

We previously covered D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in October 2023, discussing its excellent homebuilding performance as sales and backlog continued to grow, despite the elevated borrowing costs and uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Combined with the narrowing gap in sale prices between existing and new houses, it was unsurprising that there was great demand for new builds, triggering growth tailwinds for the homebuilding company.

In this article, we shall discuss how DHI continues to perform excellently, with the stock also rallying by +36% over the past few months, well outperforming the wider market at +16%.

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to robust sales and performance metrics compared to pre-pandemic levels, on top of the healthier balance sheet and secure dividend investment thesis. Opportunistic investors may want to take advantage of the recent pullback, with it also bringing the stock nearer to our fair value estimate.

The DHI Investment Thesis Remains Robust - Thanks To The Recent Pullback

For now, DHI has reported a top-line beat in its FQ1'24 earnings call, with revenues of $7.72B (-26.4% QoQ/ +6.5% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $2.82 (-36.4% QoQ/ +2.2% YoY).

Most importantly, despite the market concerns about the higher borrowing costs, with the 30Y Fixed Rate Mortgage still elevated at 6.9% by February 22, 2024 (+0.3 points MoM/ +0.4 YoY/ +3.1 from 2019 averages of 3.8%), it is apparent that DHI has been alleviating some of those concerns by offering "incentives and reduced home prices to provide better affordability to home buyers."

At the same time, the resale market still experiences "record low market supply," further aided by the narrowing gap in the median sales price between existing homes and new houses to only 7.9% at $382.6K and $413.2K by December 2023, respectively. This is compared to 30.8% in December 2022 and 20% in December 2019.

As a result, it is unsurprising that DHI has reported excellent sales of 19.34K homes (-3.58K QoQ/ +2K YoY) at a growing value of $7.3B (-17% QoQ/ +8.3% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Anyone concerned about the supposedly bloated inventory levels of 42.6K (+0.6K QoQ/ -0.6K YoY) homes valued at $24.05B (+7.5% QoQ/ +7.1% YoY) may also be rest assured, since only 9K (+2K QoQ/ +1.9K YoY) have been completed and the rest under construction.

We maintain our belief that DHI is executing brilliantly, especially since its cancellation rate has moderated to 19% by FQ1'24 (-2 points QoQ/ -8 YoY/ -2 from FY2019 levels of 21%).

At the same time, its cost of capital remains excellent over the LTM, with a Return On Equity of 21.8% (-9.7 points sequentially) and a Return On Inventory of 29% (-10.5 points sequentially), despite the increased incentives. This is compared to FY2019 levels of 17.2% (NA YoY) and 18.1% (-2.1 points YoY), respectively.

DHI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, DHI continues to trade at relatively reasonable FWD P/E valuations of 10.34x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuations of 16.83x, compared to its 1Y mean of 10.05x/ 14.62x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.21x/ 32.40x, and the sector median of 15.91x/ 10.33x, respectively.

Despite its position as the largest homebuilding company in the US, it is also apparent that DHI still trades near the second and third-largest companies, including Lennar Corporation (LEN) at 10.82x/ 13.68x and PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) at 8.91x/ 9.25x, respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Despite the market's overreaction to the supposedly disappointing Q1 orders, readers must also note that the consensus has raised their forward estimates, with DHI expected to report an expanded top/ bottom line CAGR of +6%/ +7.2% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +5.4%/ +4.1%, though moderated from the historical growth of +16.5%/ +28.6% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively, partly attributed to the multiple acquisitions completed over the past few years.

The same growth has also been guided by the management, with FY2024 projected to bring forth consolidated revenues of $36.65B (+3.2% YoY) and 88.5K home closed (+5.59K YoY), with $3B in operational cash flow (-30.2% YoY).

Most importantly, DHI's balance sheet is very healthy with a net cash position of $535.1M by the latest quarter, compared to $659.6M in FQ4'23, -$584.1M in FQ1'23, and -$42M in FY2019.

This is on top of the extremely shareholder-friendly policies, with 11.2M shares already retired over the LTM, or 41.7M since FY2019, building upon the robust 5Y Dividend Growth rate of +10.26% compared to the sector median of +6.59%.

Combined with the 1Y Dividend Coverage Ratio of 11.77x and TTM Interest Coverage Ratio of 39x, compared to the sector median of 2.95x and 7.41x, respectively, the homebuilder company remains well capitalized to maintain its shareholder returns while the Fed pivots and the home market recovers over the next few years.

So, Is DHI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DHI 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, DHI has retraced dramatically thanks to the market's overreaction to its "supposedly disappointing orders" and declining sales order backlog of 13.96K (-1.23K QoQ/ -1.79K YoY) valued at $5.4B (-8.4% QoQ/ -12.9% YoY) in FQ1'24.

However, as discussed above, we believe here is where interested investors may double down, with the stock also trading near our fair value estimates of $143.70, based on the LTM EPS of $13.90 and the FWD P/E valuations of 10.34x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $17.01, there is still an excellent upside potential of +20.3% to our long-term price target of $175.80 as well.

As a result of the attractive risk/ reward ratio, we maintain our Buy rating on the DHI stock.